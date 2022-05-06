Hoofin’ it for Hunger run slated for September in Dillon

The Montana Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Rancher Committee is pleased to announce that their Hoofin’ it for Hunger run will be held Saturday, September 17 starting and ending at Depot Park in Dillon. This will be the 12th year for the race which changed its format for two years to a virtual event during the pandemic. Now, the run is back with an in-person competition, a beautiful course through ranch country, and a move to southwestern Montana.

The run features a 10K, starting at 11 a.m. and a 5K starting at 11:30 a.m., beginning and ending at Depot Park. If you can’t get over to Dillon, or just prefer to sit on your couch, sign up to be a virtual runner. As a virtual runner you’ll still “get the t-shirt” while supporting the event and raising money for the Montana Food Bank Network.

Hoofin’ it for Hunger was launched during the Montana Farm Bureau Convention in Missoula in 2011 as part of the national Young Farmer and Rancher Program called Harvest for All. The run has created awareness for hunger relief in Montana, and has raised nearly $70,000 since 2011. That amount has provided more than 350,000 meals to those in need.

Registration fees are $40 (10K) and $30 (5K). Register before August 1 and save $10 per entry. Virtual runners pay $30 regardless of registration date. The awards ceremony will take place at Depot Park following the conclusion of the races.

Register at http://www.runsignup.com . Be sure to check out the Hoofin’ it for Hunger page on Facebook. Questions? Contact Sue Ann Streufert, 406-587-3153, sueanns@mfbf.org .

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation