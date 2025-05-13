Hoofin’ it for Hunger run to raise money for MT Food Bank Network

Virtual runners encouraged to register to support the cause

Bozeman, Montana—Since 2011, the Montana Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Rancher Hoofin’ it for Hunger Run has raised more than $96,000 for the Montana Food Bank Network. This year the run will take place on September 20, beginning and ending at Depot Park in Dillon.

The event features a 10K, starting at 10:30 a.m. and a 5K starting at 11 a.m., through beautiful southwestern Montana ranch country. If you can’t get to Dillon, consider registering as a virtual runner, which means you’ll still get the cool Hoofin’ it for Hunger t-shirt while supporting the event and raising money for the Montana Food Bank Network.

Hoofin’ it for Hunger was launched as part of the national Young Farmer and Rancher Program called Harvest for All. The popular run, which has taken place in Missoula, Billings and Miles City, has created awareness for hunger relief in Montana.

Registration fees are $40 (10K) and $30 (5K) and virtual runners pay $30. The awards ceremony will take place at Depot Park following the conclusion of the races.

Sponsorships to help cover the costs of putting on the race are available ranging from $100-$1000. All money raised at Hoofin’ it for Hunger is donated to the Montana Food Bank Network.

Register at http://www.runsignup.com . Be sure to check out the Hoofin’ it for Hunger page on Facebook. Questions? Contact Sue Ann Streufert, 406-587-3153, sueanns@mfbf.org .

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation