Tom Hook elected to ASA Trustees Board; he will represent the North Central region

Bozeman, MT – Tom Hook, of Tracy, Minnesota has been elected to the American Simmental Association (ASA) Board of Trustees, and will represent the North Central region.

Hook Farms is a diversified livestock and crop operation in southwest Minnesota. Hook represents the fourth generation to raise cattle and farm the family operation, which has focused on raising predictable and profitable Simmental and SimAngus™ seedstock for the last 44 years. Hook Farms is an active participant in the ASA's Carcass Merit Program, Total Herd Enrollment, and has recently joined the Cow Herd DNA Roundup. The family holds an annual production sale, in conjunction with the Wulf family and several cooperators.

Hook has been active in an array of ASA functions and programs, including judging the pen show at the National Western. He and his wife Shannon, have five children: Joshua, Joseph, Cassandra, Sarita, and Annaka. Within his community, Hook currently serves as the chairman of his church, recently served nine years on the Tracy Area public school board, is currently the vice president of the local education foundation, and along with his wife, volunteers for the local 4-H club.

Hook was formally seated during ASA's 50th Annual Meeting held January 13, in Denver. Also seated were newly elected Cliff Orley, Lebanon, Tennessee, John Griswold, Stillwater, Oklahoma, and Jim Ligon, Cookville, Tennessee; and re-elected Michael Forman, Ellensburg, Washington, and Fred Schuetze, Granbury, Texas.

Founded in 1968, the American Simmental Association is headquartered in Bozeman, MT. ASA is committed to leveraging technology, education and collaboration to accelerate genetic profitability for the beef industry. In keeping with its commitment, ASA, along with its partners, formed International Genetic Solutions – the world's largest genetic evaluation of beef cattle.

–American Simmental Association