HoosCow Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: 02/20/2024

Location: Gordon Livestock Market – Gordon, NE

Auctioneer: Dace Harper

Averages:

105 Yearling Angus Bulls averaged $8,390



Top Bulls

Lot 300 – $19,000. Hoos Endeavor 300 ; DOB: 1/23/23 ; Sire: RR Endeavor 9005 ; MGS: E&B New Addition 608. Sold to Ty Thompson of Dupree, SD.



Lot 323 – $19,000. Hoos Rainfall 323 ; DOB: 2/7/23 ; Sire: SAV Rainfall 6846 ; MGS: JGM Core Values 5G11. Sold to Hebbert Ranch of Ashby, NE.



Lot 313 – $18,000. Hoos Justified 313 ; DOB: 1/30/23 ; Sire: KG Justified 3023 ; MGS: Betts Rainfall 902. Sold to Leisy/Nielson of Ellsworth, NE.



Lot 304 – $18,000. Hoos Endeavor 304 ; DOB: 1/21/23 ; Sire: RR Endeavor 9005 ; MGS: Betts Rainfall 902. Sold to Leisy/Nielson of Ellsworth, NE.



Lot 337 – $16,000. Hoos Kid Rock 337 ; DOB: 2/4/23 ; Sire: DR Butte Rock H637 ; MGS: JGM Core Values 5G11. Sold to Steve & Carol Balius of Gordon, NE.



Lot 350 – $15,000. Hoos Potion 350 ; DOB: 1/29/23 ; Sire: Hoos Prosperity 907 ; MGS: Double R Bar Rito Y188. Sold to Rob Goodman of Kyle, SD.



It was an outstanding day for the Judd and Brandy Hoos Family on February 20th. Gordon Livestock Market was absolutely packed with local cowmen looking to add Hoos bulls to their battery. Demand was high and the bidding was very active through the last bull through the ring. Congratulations to the Hoos family on an exceptional day.

Buyers and friends stuck around to enjoy the beautiful weather and to congratulate Judd on a great sale.

Judd Hoos thanks the crowd for attending the 2024 bull sale.