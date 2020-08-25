Hormel Foods to provide free college education to children of employees

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) — Hormel Foods is partnering with community colleges for a new program to provide free college education to the children of its employees.

The company made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the “Inspired Pathways” program is open to current employees in the United States and will begin in the 2021-2022 academic year. The company will be partnering with community colleges in the cities where it has operations and offering to pay for two-year college degree program tuition.

Hormel said it will also create a mentorship program to help students apply for college, and it will work with students on “internships and other career development opportunities.”

“We believe equality in education can be a game-changer, and we have decided to take on that challenge,” Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods, said in a news release. “Through a new program called Inspired Pathways, we are going to make the dream of a college education a reality for the children of our team members.”

The company noted that it also has a four-year college scholarship program, but the “Inspired Pathways” program is specifically designed to be inclusive of all dependent children of employees. It is not based on GPA or test scores.

Hormel said the requirements for the program are that the student graduates from high school and meets the community college’s entry requirements.

Hormel said it is also offering tuition reimbursement for employees who go back to school while working for the company.

“When you think about how a college education can change lives and start a ripple effect that will be felt for generations, that’s the change-maker Hormel Foods wants to be,” Snee said.

–Hormel Foods