HORSE JUDGING CLINIC AND COMPETITION AT HOLZER ARENA

There was a youth clinic and judging school held on April 13, 2024, at Holzer Arena, LLC, near Rapid City, South Dakota. In conjunction with Pennington County 4-H, the school was geared toward educating 4-H and FFA youth on what to be looking for in judging classes of horses. It included classes of various aged horses at halter and a western riding class. The event counted toward the Youth Horse Literacy requirement in 4-H as well.

There were 37 youth registered and came from multiple South Dakota counties, plus several counties from Wyoming. One group came from Casper, Wyoming. The instructor and judge for the clinic and classes was John Kabeisman, Yankton, South Dakota.

Besides getting to learn from the clinic, the youth also got to meet and talk to professional horse trainers from several disciplines. After the judging was done and while scores were being tabulated, a demonstration was done by Dr. Jenne Werre, Western Edge Chiropractics, Box Elder, South Dakota, on dogs and horses.

Like all events like this, it couldn’t have happened without a great deal of help and commitment by many people. Horses were brought and shown for the classes by Mill Iron Diamond Quarter Horses, Newell, South Dakota; Randy Guggisberg, Custer, South Dakota, Kat Dickhoff, Custer, South Dakota; Amanda Dikoff, Hermosa, South Dakota; Trisha Pitts, Vale, South Dakota and more. Volunteers helped keep it all moving and donated their time for the school.

Sponsors who helped pay for the event’s various needs include Triple T Trucking, Mike and Linda Howie, White Owl, South Dakota; Kristen Lyons, Cheyenne, Wyoming; and many more who provided great prizes for the kids. Tanna Holzer, owner of Holzer Arena, LLC, said “We couldn’t have done this without these great people who stepped up to help. It was a success, thanks to their hard work and commitment.”

There is already another event being planned for 2025, and the date will be announced when the 2025 show schedules have been released.

