2017 PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood Selected to Team USA-Eagles at 2019 PBR Global Cup USA

Matt Triplett also joins Eagles, while Cannon Cravens and Justin Granger are the latest additions to the historic all-Native American Team USA-Wolves

NEW YORK CITY – With the first-ever PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Global Cup on U.S. soil less than a month away, four new riders set to compete for host nation's two contingents have been announced. 2017 PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood's (Volborg, Montana) selection to Team USA-Eagles headlines the additions.

The PBR Global Cup, the only nation vs. nation bull riding competition, will make its U.S. debut, and third stop, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on February 9-10, 2019 with the 2019 WinStar World Casino and Resort Global Cup USA. The new team tournament debuted in Edmonton, Alberta in November 2017 and then visited Sydney, Australia in June 2018.

Selected by two-time PBR World Champion and Coach Justin McBride (Elk City, Oklahoma), Lockwood was added to the seven-man Eagles team alongside fellow Montana-born rider Matt Triplett (Columbia Falls, Montana).

The duo joins already announced teammates 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis (Buna, Texas), Cody Nance (Paris, Tennessee), Chase Outlaw (Hamburg, Arkansas) and Cody Teel (Kountze, Texas).

Team USA-Wolves' coach Wiley Petersen (Fort Hall, Idaho; Shoshone Bannock) also selected two new competitors for his squad: Cannon Cravens (Porum Oklahoma; Cherokee) and Justin Granger (Tuba City, Arizona; Navajo).

Cravens and Granger join Ryan Dirteater (Hulbert, Oklahoma; Cherokee), Stetson Lawrence (Williston, North Dakota; Chippewa and Sioux), Keyshawn Whitehorse (McCracken Springs, Utah; Navajo) and Cody Jesus (Window Rock, Arizona; Navajo). These athletes are set to ride on a team poised to make modern sports history as the first all-Native American team competing at a major league sporting event.

The 2019 Global Cup USA will mark Lockwood's second appearance at the five-nation bull riding spectacle.

Sidelined from the inaugural stop in Edmonton due to injury, Lockwood proudly donned the USA jersey in Sydney. He contributed one score to the nation's total inside Qudos Bank Arena, 82.75 points on Red Man (Throsby & Russell Bucking Bulls), helping them to a fourth-place finish.

In 2017, Lockwood became the youngest PBR World Champion in history. After beginning the World Finals No. 4 in the rankings, 467.5 points behind then No. 1 Derek Kolbaba (Walla Walla, Washington), the 21-year-old historically won the World Finals' three opening rounds to propel him to the world title.

Battling numerous injuries in 2018, including a torn groin, Lockwood finished the most recent season No. 12 in the world rankings. On the elite PBR Unleash The Beast he won the tour stop in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and also earned eight Top-10 efforts. Lockwood also won the 15/15 Bucking Battle in Tulsa, Oklahoma after covering Canadian Mist (TNT Bucking Bulls / Hart Cattle Co.) for 91.5 points – a career-high score for Lockwood on the premier series.

After undergoing reconstructive shoulder surgery at the end of the 2017 season, Triplett did not make his PBR debut in 2018 until April at the Columbus, Ohio premier series stop. Riding at the final two Unleash The Beast events of the first half, finishing twelfth in Columbus and sixth at the third PBR Major of the Year, Last Cowboy Standing in Las Vegas, Triplett earned 340 world points competing throughout the summer to begin the second half No. 36 in the world.

During the final regular-season elite tour events of the 2018 season, Triplett's incredible climb continued. He earned five additional Top-10 efforts including the fourth Unleash The Beast event win of his career in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Going 4-for-6 at the 2018 PBR World Finals, including a win in Round 1 after riding Little Tucker (Patterson/Halpain) for 89.25 points, he finished the season No. 13 in the world standings, his best finish since 2015 when he ended the year No. 5.

Via his selection to Team USA-Wolves, 18-year-old Cravens is now the youngest rider set to compete at the PBR Global Cup.

Making his PBR debut in May on the Touring Pro Division (TPD), Cravens began to catch the eye of fans when he earned three runner-up finishes on the TPD during his summer campaign. Competing at his first Velocity Tour event in Salinas, California in August, Cravens quickly found his groove, finishing second in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at his third event on the league's premier expansion series.

After winning the stop in Huntington, West Virginia, Cravens made his PBR Unleash The Beast debut in Greensboro, North Carolina, finishing second.

He qualified to the 2018 PBR World Finals as an alternate, making his debut at the most prestigious event in bull riding in Round 4.

Ten-plus year PBR veteran Granger's 2018 season was highlighted by a win on the Velocity Tour in March in Fresno, California. The 27-year-old also competed in five elite tour events, his first appearances on the Unleash The Beast since last reaching the premier series in 2014.

Tickets for the WinStar World Casino and Resort Global Cup USA are on sale now and start at just $10. They can be purchased at SeatGeek.com, PBR.com, or by calling PBRDirect at (800)732-1727.

–PBR