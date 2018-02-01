 2018 20X High School Showcase Rodeo winners | TSLN.com

2018 20X High School Showcase Rodeo winners

Barebacks

1. Lante Swallow, Batesland, 67

2. Jose Alaniz, Faith, 65

Breakaway Roping

1. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 2.64

2. Jaicee Williams, Wall, 3.42

3. Shantell Brewer, Dupree, 12.74

Tie Down Roping

1. Trevor Olson, Mud Butte, 10.50

2. Blake Kontz, Flandreau, 15.06

3. Cord Roberts, Rapid City, 16.85

Goat Tying

1. Mikenzy Miller, Faith, 6.62

2. Tatum Lauing, Oral, 7.10

3. Emilee Pauley, Wall, 7.13

Saddle Bronc

No scores

Steer Wrestling

No times

Barrel Race

1. Taylor Hanson, Belle Fourche, 13.695

2. Jessica Peterson, Rapid City, 14.063

3. Sami Schumacher, Beresford, 14.122

Pole Bending

1. Trista Reinert, Wall, 20.930

2. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 21.060

3. Sydney Fuerst, Belle Fourche, 21.360

Team Roping

1. Wyatt Tibbitts, Hot Springs, Payton Pirrung, Hartford, 6.12

2. Chantel Kolb, Belle Fourche, Sadie Podzimek, 11.48

3. Wynn Schaak, Wall, Tanner Fite, Hermosa, 13.29

Bull Riding

1. Zach Faehnrich, Mobridge, 68

2. Hunter Johnson, Kadoka, 64

–Sutton Rodeo