2018 20X High School Showcase Rodeo winners
February 1, 2018
Barebacks
1. Lante Swallow, Batesland, 67
2. Jose Alaniz, Faith, 65
Breakaway Roping
1. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 2.64
2. Jaicee Williams, Wall, 3.42
3. Shantell Brewer, Dupree, 12.74
Tie Down Roping
1. Trevor Olson, Mud Butte, 10.50
2. Blake Kontz, Flandreau, 15.06
3. Cord Roberts, Rapid City, 16.85
Goat Tying
1. Mikenzy Miller, Faith, 6.62
2. Tatum Lauing, Oral, 7.10
3. Emilee Pauley, Wall, 7.13
Saddle Bronc
No scores
Steer Wrestling
No times
Barrel Race
1. Taylor Hanson, Belle Fourche, 13.695
2. Jessica Peterson, Rapid City, 14.063
3. Sami Schumacher, Beresford, 14.122
Pole Bending
1. Trista Reinert, Wall, 20.930
2. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 21.060
3. Sydney Fuerst, Belle Fourche, 21.360
Team Roping
1. Wyatt Tibbitts, Hot Springs, Payton Pirrung, Hartford, 6.12
2. Chantel Kolb, Belle Fourche, Sadie Podzimek, 11.48
3. Wynn Schaak, Wall, Tanner Fite, Hermosa, 13.29
Bull Riding
1. Zach Faehnrich, Mobridge, 68
2. Hunter Johnson, Kadoka, 64
–Sutton Rodeo
