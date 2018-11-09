2018 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show kicked off November 1 at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City

Exhibitors at the 2018 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show saddled up and brought their A-game to the show pen for the first day of stiff competition at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City on November 1. Classes began at 2 p.m. in the Jim Norick Arena with barrel racing.

Nearly 4,500 entries from the United States, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Switzerland and the United Kingdom are competing for 99 world championships and 90 Adequan® Level 2 Championships champion titles, with more than $2.4 million in prize money up for grabs at this year's event, November 1-17.

The Lucas Oil World has a variety of events and activities for competitors, friends, family and spectators, including free Nutrena Ride the Pattern clinics taught by AQHA Professional Horsemen. See the Lucas Oil World Show schedule for the tentative list of clinics and times.

New this year, join AQHA for an exciting evening at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 3, for the first Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show Match Roping. Watch young guns vs. legends as elite ropers Cory Solomon, Timber Moore, Blair Burk and Cody Ohl battle it out for top honors and the chance at $18,500 in prize money. Tickets are just $10 and include entertainment by rodeo performer J.J. Harrison. This will be a fun, action-packed event for the whole family that you won't want to miss.

Attendees can also look forward to receptions and parties during the show. For more information on special events at this year's show, visit http://www.aqha.com/worldshow.

Take a break from the action in the arenas to enjoy the free Trade Show in the Bennett Event Center. The Trade Show features more than 100 vendors from across the United States, offering home décor, jewelry, tack, western attire, trailers and more. The Trade Show features live coverage of the Lucas Oil World, two cocktail bars and four concessions areas. It is also the home of the ARC Champions Circle, presented by Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que, Stehney Quarter Horses and Smith Show Horses, and hosts a dailly happy hour each afternoon from 3 to 7 p.m. Visit AQHA's booth to handle your AQHA paperwork onsite and purchase your Lucas Oil World commemorative merchandise at the American Quarter Horse Store.

Recommended Stories For You

–AQHA