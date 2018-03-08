 2018 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS | TSLN.com

2018 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS

First Last
email credit

All-around

1. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $ 65,667

2. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 40,799

3. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 40,092

4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 27,283

5. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 23,560

Recommended Stories For You

6. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 20,803

7. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 16,262

8. Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 14,645

9. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 14,468

10. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 14,328

11. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 11,264

12. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 9,340

13. McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 8,754

Bareback Riding

1. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $ 41,487

2. Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 33,845

3. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 32,570

4. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 32,333

5. Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 29,122

6. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 28,769

7. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 25,869

8. Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 24,144

9. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 22,001

10. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 21,307

11. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 19,637

12. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 19,355

13. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 18,659

14. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 18,134

15. Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 17,213

16. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 16,989

17. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 16,810

18. Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas 16,565

19. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manito 16,463

20. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 14,295

Steer Wrestling

1. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $ 32,291

2. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 31,656

3. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 29,843

4. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 28,697

5. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 28,629

6. Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 27,021

7. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 25,248

8. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 22,121

9. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 21,879

10. Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas 21,608

11. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 19,669

12. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 19,223

13. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 18,540

14. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 17,954

15. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 16,888

16. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii 13,873

17. Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 13,809

18. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 13,401

19. Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho 12,992

20. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 12,661

Team Roping (header)

1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $ 37,880

2. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 31,177

3. Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 29,823

4. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,101

5. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 28,121

6. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 20,308

7. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 20,212

8. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 19,250

9. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 17,670

10. Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 16,917

11. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 15,809

12. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 15,582

13. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 15,232

14. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 14,493

15. Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss. 14,336

16. Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 14,202

17. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 13,943

18. Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 13,372

19. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 12,828

20. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 12,808

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $ 37,880

2. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 31,633

3. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 31,177

4. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,101

5. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 26,133

6. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 25,865

7. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 24,955

8. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 20,212

9. Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 18,345

10. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 17,836

11. Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 16,162

12. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 15,582

13. Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 14,202

14. Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas 13,943

15. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 12,808

16. Evan Arnold, Santa Margarita, Calif. 12,635

17. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 12,598

18. Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas 12,544

19. Cody Hogan, Benton, La. 12,296

20. Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 12,198

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $ 63,794

2. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 34,648

3. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 33,490

4. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 33,140

5. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 32,698

6. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 27,515

7. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 27,039

8. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 25,840

9. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 19,348

10. Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 17,722

11. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 16,430

12. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 16,314

13. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 15,946

14. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 15,746

15. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 15,219

16. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 15,178

17. Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D. 15,022

18. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 14,306

19. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 14,282

20. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 13,551

Tie-down Roping

1. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas $ 42,824

2. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 38,091

3. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 35,886

4. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 35,367

5. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 34,964

6. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 32,058

7. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 31,627

8. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 28,920

9. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 24,867

10. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 21,296

11. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 18,795

12. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 18,055

13. Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 17,484

14. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 16,758

15. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 16,311

16. Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 16,237

17. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 15,853

18. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 13,478

19. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 13,419

20. Braxton Laughlin, Sulphur, La. 13,213

Steer Roping

1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $ 34,024

2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 30,703

3. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 24,619

4. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 22,075

5. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 18,525

6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 15,268

7. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 14,665

8. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 12,178

9. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 11,265

10. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 10,844

11. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 10,716

12. Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 10,334

13. Ralph Williams, Skiatook, Okla. 9,651

14. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 9,395

15. Chad Mathis, Morristown, Ariz. 9,061

16. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 8,517

17. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 7,756

18. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 7,308

19. Mike Chase, McAlester, Okla. 5,610

20. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 5,522

Bull Riding

1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $ 78,499

2. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 57,241

3. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 51,131

4. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 44,562

5. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 44,093

6. Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 41,422

7. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 37,741

8. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 33,597

9. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 33,372

10. Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 25,203

11. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 23,533

12. Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 22,763

13. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 22,184

14. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 20,688

15. Michael Riggs Jr., Claxton, Ga. 19,106

16. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 18,825

17. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 18,521

18. Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho 18,281

19. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 17,920

20. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 17,419

Barrel Racing

1. Amberliegh Moore, Salem, Ore. $64,190

2. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas 58,332

3. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 37,817

4. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 34,562

5. Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 33,354

6. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 29,514

7. Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 28,886

8. Kelly Bruner, Milsap, Texas 26,649

9. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 24,172

10. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 23,539

11. Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 17,443

12. Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 16,737

13. Lori Todd, Wilcox, Ariz 16,529

14. Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 15, 217

15. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 15,171

16. Ivy Conrado, Hudson Colorado 14,767

17. Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 14,723

18. Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrave, B.C. 14,642

19. Sissy Winn, Chapman Ranch, Texas 12,629

20. Jennifer Barrett, Buhl, Idaho 12,091