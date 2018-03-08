2018 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS
March 8, 2018
All-around
1. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $ 65,667
2. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 40,799
3. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 40,092
4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 27,283
5. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 23,560
6. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 20,803
7. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 16,262
8. Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 14,645
9. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 14,468
10. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 14,328
11. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 11,264
12. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 9,340
13. McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 8,754
Bareback Riding
1. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $ 41,487
2. Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 33,845
3. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 32,570
4. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 32,333
5. Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 29,122
6. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 28,769
7. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 25,869
8. Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 24,144
9. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 22,001
10. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 21,307
11. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 19,637
12. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 19,355
13. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 18,659
14. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 18,134
15. Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 17,213
16. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 16,989
17. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 16,810
18. Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas 16,565
19. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manito 16,463
20. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 14,295
Steer Wrestling
1. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $ 32,291
2. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 31,656
3. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 29,843
4. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 28,697
5. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 28,629
6. Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 27,021
7. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 25,248
8. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 22,121
9. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 21,879
10. Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas 21,608
11. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 19,669
12. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 19,223
13. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 18,540
14. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 17,954
15. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 16,888
16. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii 13,873
17. Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 13,809
18. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 13,401
19. Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho 12,992
20. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 12,661
Team Roping (header)
1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $ 37,880
2. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 31,177
3. Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 29,823
4. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,101
5. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 28,121
6. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 20,308
7. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 20,212
8. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 19,250
9. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 17,670
10. Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 16,917
11. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 15,809
12. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 15,582
13. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 15,232
14. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 14,493
15. Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss. 14,336
16. Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 14,202
17. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 13,943
18. Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 13,372
19. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 12,828
20. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 12,808
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $ 37,880
2. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 31,633
3. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 31,177
4. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,101
5. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 26,133
6. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 25,865
7. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 24,955
8. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 20,212
9. Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 18,345
10. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 17,836
11. Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 16,162
12. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 15,582
13. Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 14,202
14. Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas 13,943
15. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 12,808
16. Evan Arnold, Santa Margarita, Calif. 12,635
17. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 12,598
18. Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas 12,544
19. Cody Hogan, Benton, La. 12,296
20. Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 12,198
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $ 63,794
2. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 34,648
3. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 33,490
4. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 33,140
5. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 32,698
6. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 27,515
7. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 27,039
8. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 25,840
9. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 19,348
10. Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 17,722
11. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 16,430
12. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 16,314
13. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 15,946
14. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 15,746
15. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 15,219
16. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 15,178
17. Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D. 15,022
18. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 14,306
19. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 14,282
20. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 13,551
Tie-down Roping
1. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas $ 42,824
2. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 38,091
3. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 35,886
4. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 35,367
5. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 34,964
6. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 32,058
7. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 31,627
8. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 28,920
9. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 24,867
10. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 21,296
11. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 18,795
12. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 18,055
13. Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 17,484
14. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 16,758
15. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 16,311
16. Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 16,237
17. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 15,853
18. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 13,478
19. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 13,419
20. Braxton Laughlin, Sulphur, La. 13,213
Steer Roping
1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $ 34,024
2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 30,703
3. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 24,619
4. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 22,075
5. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 18,525
6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 15,268
7. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 14,665
8. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 12,178
9. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 11,265
10. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 10,844
11. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 10,716
12. Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 10,334
13. Ralph Williams, Skiatook, Okla. 9,651
14. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 9,395
15. Chad Mathis, Morristown, Ariz. 9,061
16. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 8,517
17. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 7,756
18. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 7,308
19. Mike Chase, McAlester, Okla. 5,610
20. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 5,522
Bull Riding
1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $ 78,499
2. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 57,241
3. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 51,131
4. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 44,562
5. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 44,093
6. Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 41,422
7. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 37,741
8. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 33,597
9. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 33,372
10. Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 25,203
11. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 23,533
12. Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 22,763
13. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 22,184
14. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 20,688
15. Michael Riggs Jr., Claxton, Ga. 19,106
16. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 18,825
17. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 18,521
18. Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho 18,281
19. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 17,920
20. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 17,419
Barrel Racing
1. Amberliegh Moore, Salem, Ore. $64,190
2. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas 58,332
3. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 37,817
4. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 34,562
5. Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 33,354
6. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 29,514
7. Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 28,886
8. Kelly Bruner, Milsap, Texas 26,649
9. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 24,172
10. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 23,539
11. Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 17,443
12. Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 16,737
13. Lori Todd, Wilcox, Ariz 16,529
14. Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 15, 217
15. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 15,171
16. Ivy Conrado, Hudson Colorado 14,767
17. Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 14,723
18. Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrave, B.C. 14,642
19. Sissy Winn, Chapman Ranch, Texas 12,629
20. Jennifer Barrett, Buhl, Idaho 12,091