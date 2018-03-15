 2018 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS | TSLN.com

2018 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS

All-around

1. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $66,052

2. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 40,799

3. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 40,092

4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 27,283

5. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 23,560

Recommended Stories For You

6. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 23,406

7. Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 16,544

8. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 16,262

9. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 14,468

10. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 14,328

11. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 11,264

12. McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 10,245

13. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 9,340

14. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 8,668

Bareback Riding

1. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $41,487

2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 34,237

3. Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 33,845

4. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 32,333

5. Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 29,903

6. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 28,769

7. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 27,171

8. Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 25,130

9. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 22,001

10. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 21,307

11. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 19,637

12. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 19,355

13. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 18,659

14. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 18,134

15. Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 17,213

16. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 16,989

17. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 16,871

18. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 16,819

19. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 16,810

20. Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas 16,565

Steer Wrestling

1. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $32,291

2. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 31,656

3. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 31,230

4. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 28,697

5. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 28,629

6. Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 27,021

7. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 25,248

8. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 22,121

9. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 21,879

10. Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas 21,608

11. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 19,669

12. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 19,223

13. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 18,703

14. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 17,954

15. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 16,888

16. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 14,054

17. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii 13,873

18. Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 13,809

19. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 13,401

20. Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho 12,992

Team Roping (header)

1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 37,880

2. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 31,177

3. Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 29,823

4. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,101

5. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 28,121

6. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 20,779

7. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 20,308

8. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 20,212

9. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 17,670

10. Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 16,952

11. Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 16,917

12. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 16,834

13. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 15,809

14. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 15,232

15. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 14,493

16. Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss. 14,336

17. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 13,943

18. Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 13,681

19. Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 13,372

20. Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 13,290

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 37,880

2. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 31,633

3. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 31,177

4. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,101

5. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 26,133

6. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 25,865

7. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 24,955

8. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 20,212

9. Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 18,345

10. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 17,836

11. Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 16,952

12. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 16,834

13. Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 16,162

14. Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas 13,943

15. Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 13,681

16. Brad Culpepper, Sylvester, Ga. 13,290

17. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 12,808

18. Evan Arnold, Santa Margarita, Calif. 12,635

19. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 12,598

20. Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas 12,544

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas 63,794

2. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 34,648

3. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 33,490

4. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 33,140

5. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 32,698

6. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 28,002

7. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 27,788

8. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 27,400

9. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 19,348

10. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 17,808

11. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 17,795

12. Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 17,722

13. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 17,602

14. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 16,430

15. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 15,838

16. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 15,178

17. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 15,144

18. Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D. 15,022

19. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 14,306

20. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 14,282

Tie-down Roping

1. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 42,824

2. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 38,091

3. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 35,886

4. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 35,367

5. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 34,964

6. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 32,058

7. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 31,627

8. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 28,920

9. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 24,867

10. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 21,296

11. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 18,795

12. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 18,055

13. Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 17,995

14. Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 17,484

15. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 16,758

16. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 16,311

17. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 15,853

18. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 13,478

19. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 13,419

20. Braxton Laughlin, Sulphur, La. 13,213

Steer Roping

1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 34,101

2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 31,088

3. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 24,619

4. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 22,075

5. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 18,525

6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 15,268

7. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 14,665

8. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 12,489

9. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 12,178

10. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 12,155

11. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 12,024

12. Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 11,297

13. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 11,265

14. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 10,320

15. Ralph Williams, Skiatook, Okla. 9,651

16. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 9,298

17. Chad Mathis, Morristown, Ariz. 9,061

18. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 8,464

19. Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 7,918

20. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 7,749

Bull Riding

1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 78,499

2. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 57,241

3. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 55,258

4. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 44,562

5. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 44,093

6. Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 41,422

7. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 39,371

8. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 33,597

9. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 33,372

10. Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 25,203

11. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 23,738

12. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 23,533

13. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 23,108

14. Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 22,763

15. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 22,184

16. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 19,271

17. Michael Riggs Jr., Claxton, Ga. 19,106

18. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 18,825

19. Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 18,438

20. Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho 18,281

Barrel Racing

1. Amberliegh Moore, Salem, Ore. $64,190

2. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas 58,332

3. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 37,817

4. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 34,562

5. Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 33,354

6. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 29,514

7. Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 28,886

8. Kelly Bruner, Milsap, Texas 26,649

9. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 24,172

10. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 23,539

11. Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 17,443

12. Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 16,737

13. Lori Todd, Wilcox, Ariz 16,529

14. Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 15, 217

15. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 15,171

16. Ivy Conrado, Hudson Colorado 14,767

17. Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 14,723

18. Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrave, B.C. 14,642

19. Sissy Winn, Chapman Ranch, Texas 12,629

20. Jennifer Barrett, Buhl, Idaho 12,091