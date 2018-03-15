2018 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS
March 15, 2018
All-around
1. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $66,052
2. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 40,799
3. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 40,092
4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 27,283
5. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 23,560
6. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 23,406
7. Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 16,544
8. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 16,262
9. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 14,468
10. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 14,328
11. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 11,264
12. McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 10,245
13. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 9,340
14. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 8,668
Bareback Riding
1. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $41,487
2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 34,237
3. Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 33,845
4. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 32,333
5. Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 29,903
6. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 28,769
7. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 27,171
8. Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 25,130
9. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 22,001
10. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 21,307
11. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 19,637
12. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 19,355
13. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 18,659
14. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 18,134
15. Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 17,213
16. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 16,989
17. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 16,871
18. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 16,819
19. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 16,810
20. Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas 16,565
Steer Wrestling
1. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $32,291
2. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 31,656
3. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 31,230
4. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 28,697
5. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 28,629
6. Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 27,021
7. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 25,248
8. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 22,121
9. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 21,879
10. Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas 21,608
11. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 19,669
12. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 19,223
13. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 18,703
14. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 17,954
15. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 16,888
16. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 14,054
17. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii 13,873
18. Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 13,809
19. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 13,401
20. Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho 12,992
Team Roping (header)
1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 37,880
2. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 31,177
3. Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 29,823
4. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,101
5. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 28,121
6. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 20,779
7. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 20,308
8. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 20,212
9. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 17,670
10. Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 16,952
11. Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 16,917
12. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 16,834
13. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 15,809
14. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 15,232
15. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 14,493
16. Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss. 14,336
17. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 13,943
18. Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 13,681
19. Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 13,372
20. Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 13,290
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 37,880
2. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 31,633
3. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 31,177
4. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,101
5. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 26,133
6. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 25,865
7. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 24,955
8. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 20,212
9. Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 18,345
10. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 17,836
11. Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 16,952
12. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 16,834
13. Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 16,162
14. Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas 13,943
15. Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 13,681
16. Brad Culpepper, Sylvester, Ga. 13,290
17. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 12,808
18. Evan Arnold, Santa Margarita, Calif. 12,635
19. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 12,598
20. Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas 12,544
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas 63,794
2. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 34,648
3. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 33,490
4. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 33,140
5. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 32,698
6. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 28,002
7. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 27,788
8. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 27,400
9. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 19,348
10. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 17,808
11. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 17,795
12. Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 17,722
13. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 17,602
14. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 16,430
15. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 15,838
16. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 15,178
17. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 15,144
18. Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D. 15,022
19. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 14,306
20. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 14,282
Tie-down Roping
1. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 42,824
2. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 38,091
3. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 35,886
4. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 35,367
5. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 34,964
6. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 32,058
7. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 31,627
8. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 28,920
9. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 24,867
10. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 21,296
11. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 18,795
12. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 18,055
13. Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 17,995
14. Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 17,484
15. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 16,758
16. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 16,311
17. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 15,853
18. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 13,478
19. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 13,419
20. Braxton Laughlin, Sulphur, La. 13,213
Steer Roping
1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 34,101
2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 31,088
3. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 24,619
4. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 22,075
5. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 18,525
6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 15,268
7. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 14,665
8. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 12,489
9. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 12,178
10. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 12,155
11. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 12,024
12. Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 11,297
13. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 11,265
14. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 10,320
15. Ralph Williams, Skiatook, Okla. 9,651
16. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 9,298
17. Chad Mathis, Morristown, Ariz. 9,061
18. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 8,464
19. Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 7,918
20. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 7,749
Bull Riding
1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 78,499
2. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 57,241
3. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 55,258
4. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 44,562
5. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 44,093
6. Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 41,422
7. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 39,371
8. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 33,597
9. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 33,372
10. Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 25,203
11. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 23,738
12. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 23,533
13. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 23,108
14. Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 22,763
15. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 22,184
16. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 19,271
17. Michael Riggs Jr., Claxton, Ga. 19,106
18. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 18,825
19. Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 18,438
20. Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho 18,281
Barrel Racing
1. Amberliegh Moore, Salem, Ore. $64,190
2. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas 58,332
3. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 37,817
4. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 34,562
5. Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 33,354
6. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 29,514
7. Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 28,886
8. Kelly Bruner, Milsap, Texas 26,649
9. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 24,172
10. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 23,539
11. Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 17,443
12. Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 16,737
13. Lori Todd, Wilcox, Ariz 16,529
14. Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 15, 217
15. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 15,171
16. Ivy Conrado, Hudson Colorado 14,767
17. Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 14,723
18. Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrave, B.C. 14,642
19. Sissy Winn, Chapman Ranch, Texas 12,629
20. Jennifer Barrett, Buhl, Idaho 12,091