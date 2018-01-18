 2018 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS, Jan. 20, 2018 | TSLN.com

2018 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS, Jan. 20, 2018

All-around

1. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $17,944

2. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 13,827

3. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 13,367

4. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 11,282

5. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 9,340

Bareback Riding

1. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $19,781

2. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 18,819

3. Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 18,028

4. Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 15,152

5. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 10,825

6. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 9,815

7. Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 9,783

8. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 9,766

9. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 9,031

10. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 8,702

11. Grant Denny, Minden, Nev. 8,692

12. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 8,510

13. Justin Pollmiller, Weatherford, Okla. 7,733

14. James Carter, Monroe City, Mo. 7,589

15. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 7,570

16. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 7,482

17. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 7,343

18. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 7,291

19. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 7,275

20. Tim Kent, Chambersburg, Pa. 6,965

Steer Wrestling

1. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $18,914

2. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 15,849

3. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 13,691

4. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 12,607

5. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 11,148

6. Jace Melvin, Bluff Dale, Texas 8,625

7. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 7,993

8. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 7,952

9. Joe Brown, Oxford, Pa. 7,789

10. Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah 7,750

11. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 7,344

12. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 7,095

13. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 7,085

14. Jule Hazen, Ashland, Kan. 7,076

15. Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 6,906

16. Rhett Kennedy, Chowchilla, Calif. 6,852

17. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 6,840

18. Stockton Graves, Alva, Okla. 6,306

19. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 5,989

20. Fenton Nelson, Marshall, Mo. 5,928

Team Roping (header)

1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $25,941

2. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 13,115

3. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 10,430

4. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 8,584

5. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 8,177

6. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 8,057

7. Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 8,036

8. Eric Fabian, Gansevoort, N.Y. 7,610

9. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 7,218

10. Tanner Baldwin, Vail, Ariz. 7,147

11. Ty Blasingame, Ramah, Colo. 7,142

12. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 7,118

13. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 7,055

14. Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 6,990

15. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 6,980

16. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 6,813

17. Cody Graham, Everton, Mo. 5,928

18. Jason Carlson, Two Dot, Mont. 5,890

19. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 5,761

20. Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 5,675

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $25,941

2. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 15,142

3. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 14,265

4. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 10,430

5. Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 9,107

6. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 8,057

7. Jake Edwards, Fort Ann, N.Y. 7,610

8. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 7,317

9. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 7,218

10. Monty Joe Petska, Turlock, Calif. 7,055

11. Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 7,025

12. Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 7,019

13. Brad Culpepper, Sylvester, Ga. 6,990

14. Cody Hogan, Benton, La. 6,813

15. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 6,665

16. Brady Norman, Springer, Okla. 6,524

17. Josh Fillmore, Penrose, Colo. 6,228

18. Jason Stroup, Cape Girardeau, Mo. 5,928

19. Zachary Schweigert, Livingston, Mont. 5,890

20. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 5,761

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. $22,346

2. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas 19,352

3. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 16,966

4. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 13,873

5. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 13,328

6. Leon Fountain, Socorro, N.M. 12,939

7. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 11,603

8. Chet Johnson, Douglas, Wyo. 10,225

9. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 9,809

10. Jesse Kruse, Great Falls, Mont. 8,846

11. Tyler Baeza, Lake Charles, La. 8,511

12. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 8,294

13. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 8,240

14. Troy Crowser, Whitewood, S.D. 8,148

15. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 8,081

16. Joe Farren, Cottondale, Fla. 7,739

17. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta 7,712

18. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 7,293

19. Logan Allen, Crescent, Iowa 6,285

20. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 6,119

Tie-down Roping

1. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $21,071

2. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 14,264

3. Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 11,262

4. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 11,198

5. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 10,647

6. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 9,992

7. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 8,512

8. Reno Gonzales, Scott, La. 8,294

9. Nolan Conway, Browning, Mont. 8,057

10. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 7,777

11. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 7,001

12. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 6,898

13. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 6,709

14. Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, La. 6,664

15. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 6,378

16. Trent Creager, Stillwater, Okla. 6,345

17. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 6,308

18. Carmine Nastri, Ballston, N.Y. 6,281

19. Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas 6,274

20. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 6,171

Steer Roping

1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $15,268

2. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 8,403

3. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 8,367

4. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 8,026

5. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 6,662

6. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 6,546

7. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 5,952

8. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 5,878

9. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 5,768

10. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 5,630

11. Mike Chase, McAlester, Okla. 5,610

12. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 5,522

13. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 5,468

14. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 5,454

15. John E. Bland, Turkey, Texas 5,453

16. Dee Kyler Jr., Pawhuska, Okla. 5,076

17. Kelton McMillen, Paden, Okla. 4,404

18. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 4,230

19. Trey Sheets, Cheyenne, Wyo. 4,025

20. Leo Campbell, Amarillo, Texas 3,941

Bull Riding

1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $29,470

2. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 20,304

3. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 20,275

4. Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 16,129

5. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 15,594

6. Michael Riggs Jr., Claxton, Ga. 13,392

7. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 12,771

8. Bayle Worden, Cooper, Texas 12,709

9. Jimy Marten, Donahue, Iowa 12,664

10. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 11,777

11. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 9,784

12. Mike Adams, Oxford, Pa. 9,188

13. Joseph Vazquez, Alamogordo, N.M. 8,882

14. Jeff Bertus, Avon, S.D. 8,813

15. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 8,484

16. Cordell Curtis, Monte Vista, Colo. 8,284

17. Tate Smith, Litchville, N.D. 8,085

18. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 8,084

19. Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas 8,076

20. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 8,003

Barrel Racing

1. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas $24,163

2. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 19,179

3. Kelly Bruner, Milsap, Texas 14,960

4. Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 12,277

5. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 12,085

6. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 11,008

7. Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 11,008

8. Christina Mulford, Franklinville, N.J. 9,839

9. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 9,363

10. Lori Todd, Wilcox, Ariz. . 9,035

11. Wendy Culberson, Okeechobee, Fla. 8,568

12. Kaley Bass, Kissimmiee, Fla 8,527

13. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 8,326

14. Kristen Spratt, Huntsville, Texas 7,617

15. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 7,357

16. Alex Lang, Harper, Texas 7,316

17. Jennifer Barrett, Buhl, Idaho 6,974

18. Ashley Day, Volborg, Mont. 6,906

19. Bobbi Gran, Sheyenne, N.D. 6,795

20. Trula Churchill, Valentine, Neb. 6,557