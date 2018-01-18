2018 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS, Jan. 20, 2018
January 18, 2018
All-around
1. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $17,944
2. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 13,827
3. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 13,367
4. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 11,282
5. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 9,340
Bareback Riding
1. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $19,781
2. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 18,819
3. Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 18,028
4. Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 15,152
5. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 10,825
6. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 9,815
7. Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 9,783
8. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 9,766
9. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 9,031
10. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 8,702
11. Grant Denny, Minden, Nev. 8,692
12. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 8,510
13. Justin Pollmiller, Weatherford, Okla. 7,733
14. James Carter, Monroe City, Mo. 7,589
15. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 7,570
16. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 7,482
17. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 7,343
18. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 7,291
19. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 7,275
20. Tim Kent, Chambersburg, Pa. 6,965
Steer Wrestling
1. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $18,914
2. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 15,849
3. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 13,691
4. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 12,607
5. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 11,148
6. Jace Melvin, Bluff Dale, Texas 8,625
7. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 7,993
8. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 7,952
9. Joe Brown, Oxford, Pa. 7,789
10. Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah 7,750
11. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 7,344
12. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 7,095
13. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 7,085
14. Jule Hazen, Ashland, Kan. 7,076
15. Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 6,906
16. Rhett Kennedy, Chowchilla, Calif. 6,852
17. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 6,840
18. Stockton Graves, Alva, Okla. 6,306
19. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 5,989
20. Fenton Nelson, Marshall, Mo. 5,928
Team Roping (header)
1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $25,941
2. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 13,115
3. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 10,430
4. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 8,584
5. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 8,177
6. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 8,057
7. Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 8,036
8. Eric Fabian, Gansevoort, N.Y. 7,610
9. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 7,218
10. Tanner Baldwin, Vail, Ariz. 7,147
11. Ty Blasingame, Ramah, Colo. 7,142
12. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 7,118
13. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 7,055
14. Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 6,990
15. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 6,980
16. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 6,813
17. Cody Graham, Everton, Mo. 5,928
18. Jason Carlson, Two Dot, Mont. 5,890
19. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 5,761
20. Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 5,675
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $25,941
2. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 15,142
3. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 14,265
4. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 10,430
5. Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 9,107
6. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 8,057
7. Jake Edwards, Fort Ann, N.Y. 7,610
8. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 7,317
9. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 7,218
10. Monty Joe Petska, Turlock, Calif. 7,055
11. Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 7,025
12. Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 7,019
13. Brad Culpepper, Sylvester, Ga. 6,990
14. Cody Hogan, Benton, La. 6,813
15. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 6,665
16. Brady Norman, Springer, Okla. 6,524
17. Josh Fillmore, Penrose, Colo. 6,228
18. Jason Stroup, Cape Girardeau, Mo. 5,928
19. Zachary Schweigert, Livingston, Mont. 5,890
20. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 5,761
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. $22,346
2. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas 19,352
3. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 16,966
4. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 13,873
5. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 13,328
6. Leon Fountain, Socorro, N.M. 12,939
7. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 11,603
8. Chet Johnson, Douglas, Wyo. 10,225
9. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 9,809
10. Jesse Kruse, Great Falls, Mont. 8,846
11. Tyler Baeza, Lake Charles, La. 8,511
12. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 8,294
13. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 8,240
14. Troy Crowser, Whitewood, S.D. 8,148
15. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 8,081
16. Joe Farren, Cottondale, Fla. 7,739
17. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta 7,712
18. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 7,293
19. Logan Allen, Crescent, Iowa 6,285
20. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 6,119
Tie-down Roping
1. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $21,071
2. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 14,264
3. Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 11,262
4. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 11,198
5. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 10,647
6. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 9,992
7. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 8,512
8. Reno Gonzales, Scott, La. 8,294
9. Nolan Conway, Browning, Mont. 8,057
10. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 7,777
11. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 7,001
12. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 6,898
13. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 6,709
14. Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, La. 6,664
15. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 6,378
16. Trent Creager, Stillwater, Okla. 6,345
17. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 6,308
18. Carmine Nastri, Ballston, N.Y. 6,281
19. Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas 6,274
20. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 6,171
Steer Roping
1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $15,268
2. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 8,403
3. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 8,367
4. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 8,026
5. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 6,662
6. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 6,546
7. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 5,952
8. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 5,878
9. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 5,768
10. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 5,630
11. Mike Chase, McAlester, Okla. 5,610
12. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 5,522
13. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 5,468
14. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 5,454
15. John E. Bland, Turkey, Texas 5,453
16. Dee Kyler Jr., Pawhuska, Okla. 5,076
17. Kelton McMillen, Paden, Okla. 4,404
18. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 4,230
19. Trey Sheets, Cheyenne, Wyo. 4,025
20. Leo Campbell, Amarillo, Texas 3,941
Bull Riding
1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $29,470
2. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 20,304
3. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 20,275
4. Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 16,129
5. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 15,594
6. Michael Riggs Jr., Claxton, Ga. 13,392
7. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 12,771
8. Bayle Worden, Cooper, Texas 12,709
9. Jimy Marten, Donahue, Iowa 12,664
10. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 11,777
11. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 9,784
12. Mike Adams, Oxford, Pa. 9,188
13. Joseph Vazquez, Alamogordo, N.M. 8,882
14. Jeff Bertus, Avon, S.D. 8,813
15. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 8,484
16. Cordell Curtis, Monte Vista, Colo. 8,284
17. Tate Smith, Litchville, N.D. 8,085
18. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 8,084
19. Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas 8,076
20. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 8,003
Barrel Racing
1. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas $24,163
2. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 19,179
3. Kelly Bruner, Milsap, Texas 14,960
4. Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 12,277
5. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 12,085
6. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 11,008
7. Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 11,008
8. Christina Mulford, Franklinville, N.J. 9,839
9. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 9,363
10. Lori Todd, Wilcox, Ariz. . 9,035
11. Wendy Culberson, Okeechobee, Fla. 8,568
12. Kaley Bass, Kissimmiee, Fla 8,527
13. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 8,326
14. Kristen Spratt, Huntsville, Texas 7,617
15. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 7,357
16. Alex Lang, Harper, Texas 7,316
17. Jennifer Barrett, Buhl, Idaho 6,974
18. Ashley Day, Volborg, Mont. 6,906
19. Bobbi Gran, Sheyenne, N.D. 6,795
20. Trula Churchill, Valentine, Neb. 6,557
