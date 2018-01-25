 2018 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS, Jan. 27, 2018 | TSLN.com

2018 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS, Jan. 27, 2018

All-around

1. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $21,044

2. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 15,206

3. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 14,634

4. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 13,367

5. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 10,043

6. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 9,340

7. Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 6,577

Bareback Riding

1. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $20,952

2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 19,911

3. Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 18,190

4. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 17,107

5. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 15,974

6. Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 15,152

7. Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 12,947

8. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 12,015

9. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 10,825

10. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 9,815

11. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 9,766

12. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 9,031

13. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 8,702

14. Grant Denny, Minden, Nev. 8,692

15. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 8,569

16. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 8,510

17. Justin Pollmiller, Weatherford, Okla. 7,733

18. James Carter, Monroe City, Mo. 7,589

19. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 7,482

20. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 7,291

Steer Wrestling

1. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $19,081

2. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 19,060

3. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 16,037

4. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 12,710

5. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 12,607

6. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 11,213

7. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 11,148

8. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 11,052

9. Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah 10,096

10. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 9,744

11. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 9,396

12. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 9,080

13. Jace Melvin, Bluff Dale, Texas 8,792

14. Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 8,046

15. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 7,993

16. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 7,979

17. Joe Brown, Oxford, Pa. 7,789

18. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 7,344

19. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 7,179

20. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 7,085

Team Roping (header)

1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $25,941

2. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 14,236

3. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 12,741

4. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 10,430

5. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 8,939

6. Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 8,753

7. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 8,584

8. Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss. 8,537

9. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 8,497

10. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 8,177

11. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 8,057

12. Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 8,036

13. Shay Carroll, Hico, Texas 7,742

14. Eric Fabian, Gansevoort, N.Y. 7,610

15. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 7,218

16. Tanner Baldwin, Vail, Ariz. 7,147

17. Ty Blasingame, Ramah, Colo. 7,142

18. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 7,055

19. Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 6,990

20. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 6,980

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $25,941

2. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 16,263

3. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 14,265

4. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 12,741

5. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 10,814

6. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 10,430

7. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 10,213

8. Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 9,950

9. Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 9,107

10. Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 8,753

11. Cody Pearson, Tucson, Ariz. 7,742

12. Brady Norman, Springer, Okla. 7,645

13. Jake Edwards, Fort Ann, N.Y. 7,610

14. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 7,317

15. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 7,218

16. Monty Joe Petska, Turlock, Calif. 7,055

17. Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 7,025

18. Richard Durham, Henrietta, Texas 6,995

19. Brad Culpepper, Sylvester, Ga. 6,990

20. Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 6,898

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $23,131

2. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 22,346

3. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 17,026

4. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 16,966

5. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 13,873

6. Leon Fountain, Socorro, N.M. 12,939

7. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 12,674

8. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 10,934

9. Chet Johnson, Douglas, Wyo. 10,225

10. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 9,898

11. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 9,809

12. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 9,056

13. Jesse Kruse, Great Falls, Mont. 8,846

14. Tyler Baeza, Lake Charles, La. 8,511

15. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 8,294

16. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 8,246

17. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 8,240

18. Troy Crowser, Whitewood, S.D. 8,148

19. Joe Farren, Cottondale, Fla. 7,739

20. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta 7,712

Tie-down Roping

1. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $29,393

2. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 15,052

3. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 14,264

4. Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 13,859

5. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 13,300

6. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 11,242

7. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 10,647

8. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 10,216

9. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 9,992

10. Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas 9,829

11. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 9,620

12. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 8,512

13. Reno Gonzales, Scott, La. 8,294

14. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 8,162

15. Nolan Conway, Browning, Mont. 8,057

16. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 6,709

17. Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, La. 6,664

18. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 6,607

19. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 6,378

20. Trent Creager, Stillwater, Okla. 6,345

Steer Roping

1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $15,268

2. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 8,367

3. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 8,026

4. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 7,043

5. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 6,662

6. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 6,546

7. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 5,952

8. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 5,878

9. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 5,630

10. Mike Chase, McAlester, Okla. 5,610

11. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 5,522

12. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 5,484

13. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 5,468

14. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 5,454

15. Dee Kyler Jr., Pawhuska, Okla. 5,076

16. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 4,230

17. Trey Sheets, Cheyenne, Wyo. 4,025

18. Leo Campbell, Amarillo, Texas 3,941

19. Kelton McMillen, Paden, Okla. 3,894

20. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 3,810

Bull Riding

1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $29,470

2. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 22,342

3. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 21,018

4. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 17,755

5. Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 16,129

6. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 14,856

7. Michael Riggs Jr., Claxton, Ga. 14,506

8. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 13,351

9. Jimy Marten, Donahue, Iowa 12,831

10. Bayle Worden, Cooper, Texas 12,709

11. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 11,890

12. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 10,737

13. Brody Yeary, Brock, Texas 10,590

14. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 10,463

15. Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 10,395

16. Mike Adams, Oxford, Pa. 9,188

17. Joseph Vazquez, Alamogordo, N.M. 8,882

18. Jeff Bertus, Avon, S.D. 8,813

19. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 8,484

20. Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 8,295

Barrel Racing

1. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas $29,504

2. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 19,179

3. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 15,403

4. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 15,084

5. Kelly Bruner, Milsap, Texas 15,069

6. Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 13,948

7. Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 12,277

8. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 11,990

9. Christine Laughlin, Peublo, Colo. 11,721

10. Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 11,008

11. Wendy Culberson, Okeechobee, Fla. 10,451

12. Jennifer Barrett, Buhl, Idaho 9,932

13. Lori Todd, Wilcox, Ariz. 9,857

14. Christina Mulford, Franklinville, N.J. 9,840

15. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 9,363

16. Kristen Spratt, Huntsville, Texas 8,932

17. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 8,898

18. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas 8,530

19. Kaley Bass, Kissimmiee, Fla. 8,527

20. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 7,357