2018 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS, Jan. 27, 2018
January 25, 2018
All-around
1. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $21,044
2. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 15,206
3. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 14,634
4. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 13,367
5. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 10,043
6. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 9,340
7. Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 6,577
Bareback Riding
1. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $20,952
2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 19,911
3. Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 18,190
4. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 17,107
5. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 15,974
6. Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 15,152
7. Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 12,947
8. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 12,015
9. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 10,825
10. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 9,815
11. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 9,766
12. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 9,031
13. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 8,702
14. Grant Denny, Minden, Nev. 8,692
15. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 8,569
16. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 8,510
17. Justin Pollmiller, Weatherford, Okla. 7,733
18. James Carter, Monroe City, Mo. 7,589
19. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 7,482
20. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 7,291
Steer Wrestling
1. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $19,081
2. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 19,060
3. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 16,037
4. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 12,710
5. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 12,607
6. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 11,213
7. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 11,148
8. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 11,052
9. Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah 10,096
10. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 9,744
11. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 9,396
12. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 9,080
13. Jace Melvin, Bluff Dale, Texas 8,792
14. Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 8,046
15. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 7,993
16. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 7,979
17. Joe Brown, Oxford, Pa. 7,789
18. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 7,344
19. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 7,179
20. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 7,085
Team Roping (header)
1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $25,941
2. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 14,236
3. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 12,741
4. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 10,430
5. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 8,939
6. Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 8,753
7. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 8,584
8. Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss. 8,537
9. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 8,497
10. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 8,177
11. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 8,057
12. Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 8,036
13. Shay Carroll, Hico, Texas 7,742
14. Eric Fabian, Gansevoort, N.Y. 7,610
15. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 7,218
16. Tanner Baldwin, Vail, Ariz. 7,147
17. Ty Blasingame, Ramah, Colo. 7,142
18. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 7,055
19. Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 6,990
20. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 6,980
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $25,941
2. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 16,263
3. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 14,265
4. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 12,741
5. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 10,814
6. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 10,430
7. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 10,213
8. Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 9,950
9. Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 9,107
10. Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 8,753
11. Cody Pearson, Tucson, Ariz. 7,742
12. Brady Norman, Springer, Okla. 7,645
13. Jake Edwards, Fort Ann, N.Y. 7,610
14. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 7,317
15. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 7,218
16. Monty Joe Petska, Turlock, Calif. 7,055
17. Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 7,025
18. Richard Durham, Henrietta, Texas 6,995
19. Brad Culpepper, Sylvester, Ga. 6,990
20. Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 6,898
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $23,131
2. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 22,346
3. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 17,026
4. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 16,966
5. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 13,873
6. Leon Fountain, Socorro, N.M. 12,939
7. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 12,674
8. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 10,934
9. Chet Johnson, Douglas, Wyo. 10,225
10. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 9,898
11. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 9,809
12. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 9,056
13. Jesse Kruse, Great Falls, Mont. 8,846
14. Tyler Baeza, Lake Charles, La. 8,511
15. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 8,294
16. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 8,246
17. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 8,240
18. Troy Crowser, Whitewood, S.D. 8,148
19. Joe Farren, Cottondale, Fla. 7,739
20. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta 7,712
Tie-down Roping
1. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $29,393
2. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 15,052
3. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 14,264
4. Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 13,859
5. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 13,300
6. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 11,242
7. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 10,647
8. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 10,216
9. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 9,992
10. Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas 9,829
11. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 9,620
12. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 8,512
13. Reno Gonzales, Scott, La. 8,294
14. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 8,162
15. Nolan Conway, Browning, Mont. 8,057
16. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 6,709
17. Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, La. 6,664
18. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 6,607
19. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 6,378
20. Trent Creager, Stillwater, Okla. 6,345
Steer Roping
1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $15,268
2. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 8,367
3. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 8,026
4. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 7,043
5. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 6,662
6. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 6,546
7. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 5,952
8. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 5,878
9. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 5,630
10. Mike Chase, McAlester, Okla. 5,610
11. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 5,522
12. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 5,484
13. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 5,468
14. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 5,454
15. Dee Kyler Jr., Pawhuska, Okla. 5,076
16. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 4,230
17. Trey Sheets, Cheyenne, Wyo. 4,025
18. Leo Campbell, Amarillo, Texas 3,941
19. Kelton McMillen, Paden, Okla. 3,894
20. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 3,810
Bull Riding
1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $29,470
2. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 22,342
3. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 21,018
4. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 17,755
5. Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 16,129
6. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 14,856
7. Michael Riggs Jr., Claxton, Ga. 14,506
8. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 13,351
9. Jimy Marten, Donahue, Iowa 12,831
10. Bayle Worden, Cooper, Texas 12,709
11. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 11,890
12. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 10,737
13. Brody Yeary, Brock, Texas 10,590
14. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 10,463
15. Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 10,395
16. Mike Adams, Oxford, Pa. 9,188
17. Joseph Vazquez, Alamogordo, N.M. 8,882
18. Jeff Bertus, Avon, S.D. 8,813
19. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 8,484
20. Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 8,295
Barrel Racing
1. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas $29,504
2. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 19,179
3. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 15,403
4. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 15,084
5. Kelly Bruner, Milsap, Texas 15,069
6. Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 13,948
7. Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 12,277
8. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 11,990
9. Christine Laughlin, Peublo, Colo. 11,721
10. Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 11,008
11. Wendy Culberson, Okeechobee, Fla. 10,451
12. Jennifer Barrett, Buhl, Idaho 9,932
13. Lori Todd, Wilcox, Ariz. 9,857
14. Christina Mulford, Franklinville, N.J. 9,840
15. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 9,363
16. Kristen Spratt, Huntsville, Texas 8,932
17. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 8,898
18. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas 8,530
19. Kaley Bass, Kissimmiee, Fla. 8,527
20. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 7,357
