2018 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS
February 22, 2018
All-around
1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $27,698
2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 26,592
3. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 21,044
4. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 19,581
5. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 15,668
6. Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 14,613
7. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 14,328
8. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 11,719
9. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 10,049
10. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 10,043
11. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 9,340
Bareback Riding
1. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $24,813
2. Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 24,663
3. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 23,651
4. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 21,068
5. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 19,317
6. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 19,059
7. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 18,664
8. Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 17,898
9. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 16,749
10. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 15,545
11. Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 15,152
12. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 14,282
13. Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M. 13,379
14. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 13,006
15. Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 12,956
16. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 11,677
17. David Peebles, Redmond, Ore. 11,273
18. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 10,955
19. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 10,825
20. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 10,570
Steer Wrestling
1. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. $31,359
2. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 27,440
3. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 22,168
4. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 19,081
5. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 17,829
6. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 16,762
7. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 15,355
8. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 15,321
9. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 15,311
10. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 14,095
11. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 14,064
12. Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 13,698
13. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 13,401
14. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 12,520
15. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 11,938
16. Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah 11,642
17. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 11,484
18. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 11,213
19. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 11,052
20. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 10,877
Team Roping (header)
1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $37,880
2. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 23,745
3. Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 22,911
4. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 16,352
5. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 15,809
6. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 15,292
7. Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 14,203
8. Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 13,372
9. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 13,271
10. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 12,828
11. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 12,801
12. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 12,745
13. Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss. 11,958
14. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 10,430
15. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 10,193
16. Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 9,919
17. Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 9,477
18. Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 9,009
19. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 8,959
20. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 8,939
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $37,880
2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 23,745
3. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 22,577
4. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 19,222
5. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 17,836
6. Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 17,155
7. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 16,352
8. Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 13,675
9. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 12,801
10. Walt Woodard, Stephenville, Texas 12,099
11. Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 11,009
12. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 10,887
13. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 10,814
14. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 10,430
15. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 10,213
16. Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas 10,165
17. Evan Arnold, Santa Margarita, Calif. 9,921
18. Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 9,919
19. Cody Hogan, Benton, La. 9,918
20. Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 9,833
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $38,032
2. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 33,490
3. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 27,781
4. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 23,391
5. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 22,776
6. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 16,314
7. Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 15,665
8. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 14,358
9. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 13,706
10. Leon Fountain, Socorro, N.M. 13,522
11. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 13,056
12. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 12,498
13. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 12,362
14. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 12,321
15. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 11,718
16. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 10,892
17. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 10,415
18. Chet Johnson, Douglas, Wyo. 10,225
19. Ty Manke, Hermosa, S.D. 10,017
20. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 9,898
Tie-down Roping
1. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas $37,472
2. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 35,886
3. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 35,118
4. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 22,786
5. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 20,214
6. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 19,514
7. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 18,565
8. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 16,271
9. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 15,853
10. Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 13,859
11. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 13,353
12. Clif Cooper, Decatur, Texas 12,222
13. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 11,635
14. Ryan Thibodeaux, Stephenville, Texas 11,634
15. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 11,246
16. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 10,932
17. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 10,881
18. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 10,647
19. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 10,630
20. Cody Huber, Albia, Iowa 10,252
Steer Roping
1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $15,268
2. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 8,367
3. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 8,026
4. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 7,756
5. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 7,043
6. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 6,546
7. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 6,138
8. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 5,952
9. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 5,878
10. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 5,630
11. Mike Chase, McAlester, Okla. 5,610
12. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 5,522
13. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 5,484
14. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 5,468
15. Dee Kyler Jr., Pawhuska, Okla. 5,076
16. Chad Mathis, Morristown, Ariz. 4,869
17. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 4,632
18. Trey Sheets, Cheyenne, Wyo. 4,299
19. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 4,230
20. Leo Campbell, Amarillo, Texas 3,941
Bull Riding
1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $35,308
2. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 34,701
3. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 29,744
4. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 25,172
5. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 23,681
6. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 22,184
7. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 20,402
8. Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 20,069
9. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 18,904
10. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 17,719
11. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 17,716
12. Michael Riggs Jr., Claxton, Ga. 17,202
13. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 16,737
14. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 14,318
15. Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 13,789
16. Brody Yeary, Brock, Texas 13,588
17. Jimy Marten, Donahue, Iowa 13,281
18. Bayle Worden, Cooper, Texas 12,709
19. Dylan Hice Vick, Escalon, Calif. 12,485
20. Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 12,020
Barrel Racing
1. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Oregon $40,161
2. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 37,817
3. Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 33,354
4. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas 33,190
5. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 29,339
6. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 23,863
7. Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 20,128
8. Kelly Bruner, Milsap, Texas 17,583
9. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 15,43
10. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 15,084
11. Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 12,936
12. Carman Pozzobon, Alderbrove, BC 12,264
13. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 11,990
14. Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 11,881
15. Sissy Winn, Chapman Ranch, Texas 11,871
16. Cheyenne Kelly, Halletsville, Texas 11,746
17. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 11,418
18. Bobbi Grann, Sheyenne, N.D. 11,351
19. Wendy Culberson, Okeechobee, Fla. 11,151
20. Lori Todd, Wilcox, Ariz. 11,051