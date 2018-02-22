 2018 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS | TSLN.com

2018 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS

All-around

1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $27,698

2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 26,592

3. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 21,044

4. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 19,581

5. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 15,668

6. Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 14,613

7. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 14,328

8. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 11,719

9. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 10,049

10. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 10,043

11. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 9,340

Bareback Riding

1. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $24,813

2. Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 24,663

3. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 23,651

4. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 21,068

5. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 19,317

6. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 19,059

7. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 18,664

8. Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 17,898

9. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 16,749

10. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 15,545

11. Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 15,152

12. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 14,282

13. Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M. 13,379

14. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 13,006

15. Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 12,956

16. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 11,677

17. David Peebles, Redmond, Ore. 11,273

18. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 10,955

19. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 10,825

20. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 10,570

Steer Wrestling

1. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. $31,359

2. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 27,440

3. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 22,168

4. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 19,081

5. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 17,829

6. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 16,762

7. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 15,355

8. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 15,321

9. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 15,311

10. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 14,095

11. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 14,064

12. Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 13,698

13. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 13,401

14. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 12,520

15. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 11,938

16. Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah 11,642

17. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 11,484

18. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 11,213

19. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 11,052

20. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 10,877

Team Roping (header)

1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $37,880

2. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 23,745

3. Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 22,911

4. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 16,352

5. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 15,809

6. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 15,292

7. Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 14,203

8. Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 13,372

9. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 13,271

10. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 12,828

11. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 12,801

12. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 12,745

13. Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss. 11,958

14. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 10,430

15. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 10,193

16. Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 9,919

17. Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 9,477

18. Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 9,009

19. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 8,959

20. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 8,939

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $37,880

2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 23,745

3. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 22,577

4. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 19,222

5. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 17,836

6. Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 17,155

7. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 16,352

8. Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 13,675

9. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 12,801

10. Walt Woodard, Stephenville, Texas 12,099

11. Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 11,009

12. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 10,887

13. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 10,814

14. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 10,430

15. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 10,213

16. Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas 10,165

17. Evan Arnold, Santa Margarita, Calif. 9,921

18. Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 9,919

19. Cody Hogan, Benton, La. 9,918

20. Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 9,833

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $38,032

2. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 33,490

3. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 27,781

4. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 23,391

5. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 22,776

6. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 16,314

7. Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 15,665

8. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 14,358

9. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 13,706

10. Leon Fountain, Socorro, N.M. 13,522

11. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 13,056

12. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 12,498

13. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 12,362

14. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 12,321

15. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 11,718

16. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 10,892

17. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 10,415

18. Chet Johnson, Douglas, Wyo. 10,225

19. Ty Manke, Hermosa, S.D. 10,017

20. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 9,898

Tie-down Roping

1. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas $37,472

2. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 35,886

3. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 35,118

4. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 22,786

5. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 20,214

6. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 19,514

7. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 18,565

8. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 16,271

9. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 15,853

10. Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 13,859

11. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 13,353

12. Clif Cooper, Decatur, Texas 12,222

13. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 11,635

14. Ryan Thibodeaux, Stephenville, Texas 11,634

15. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 11,246

16. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 10,932

17. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 10,881

18. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 10,647

19. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 10,630

20. Cody Huber, Albia, Iowa 10,252

Steer Roping

1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $15,268

2. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 8,367

3. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 8,026

4. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 7,756

5. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 7,043

6. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 6,546

7. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 6,138

8. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 5,952

9. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 5,878

10. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 5,630

11. Mike Chase, McAlester, Okla. 5,610

12. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 5,522

13. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 5,484

14. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 5,468

15. Dee Kyler Jr., Pawhuska, Okla. 5,076

16. Chad Mathis, Morristown, Ariz. 4,869

17. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 4,632

18. Trey Sheets, Cheyenne, Wyo. 4,299

19. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 4,230

20. Leo Campbell, Amarillo, Texas 3,941

Bull Riding

1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $35,308

2. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 34,701

3. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 29,744

4. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 25,172

5. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 23,681

6. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 22,184

7. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 20,402

8. Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 20,069

9. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 18,904

10. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 17,719

11. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 17,716

12. Michael Riggs Jr., Claxton, Ga. 17,202

13. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 16,737

14. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 14,318

15. Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 13,789

16. Brody Yeary, Brock, Texas 13,588

17. Jimy Marten, Donahue, Iowa 13,281

18. Bayle Worden, Cooper, Texas 12,709

19. Dylan Hice Vick, Escalon, Calif. 12,485

20. Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 12,020

Barrel Racing

1. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Oregon $40,161

2. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 37,817

3. Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 33,354

4. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas 33,190

5. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 29,339

6. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 23,863

7. Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 20,128

8. Kelly Bruner, Milsap, Texas 17,583

9. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 15,43

10. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 15,084

11. Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 12,936

12. Carman Pozzobon, Alderbrove, BC 12,264

13. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 11,990

14. Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 11,881

15. Sissy Winn, Chapman Ranch, Texas 11,871

16. Cheyenne Kelly, Halletsville, Texas 11,746

17. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 11,418

18. Bobbi Grann, Sheyenne, N.D. 11,351

19. Wendy Culberson, Okeechobee, Fla. 11,151

20. Lori Todd, Wilcox, Ariz. 11,051