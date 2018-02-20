AHCF to Hold Reception with Congressional Horse Caucus

(Washington, DC)- The American Horse Council Foundation (AHCF) is pleased to announce that the results of its 2017 Economic Impact Study will be announced on February 28th at a reception with the Congressional Horse Caucus on Capitol Hill.

"We know that the industry has been eagerly awaiting the results of this study," said AHC President Julie Broadway. "We are pleased to be able to hold this event with the Congressional Horse Caucus to continue to demonstrate to members of Congress how important our industry is to the United States economy."

The reception will be held at Top of the Hill, One Constitution Avenue, NE, in Washington, DC, from 2:30 – 4:00 pm, and will feature two special guests: Congressional Horse Caucus Co-Chairs Congressman Andy Barr (R-KY) and Congressman Paul Tonko (D-NY). Members of the equine community are encouraged to attend the reception as well.

"I look forward to attending the announcement of the American Horse Council's 2017 Economic Impact Study. As the Representative of the Horse Capital of the World and as Co-Chairman of the Congressional Horse Caucus, I hope that this event will help demonstrate the economic benefits the equine industry has across our country," said Congressman Andy Barr of Kentucky.

Congressman Paul Tonko of New York, a state with a robust racing sector, commented, "This report reinforces what we have long known: America's horseracing heritage is more than just a valuable source of our history and culture, it also thrives as a vibrant industry supporting good jobs and driving significant economic activity. I am pleased to celebrate the release of these economic findings from the American Horse Council Foundation, which show just how important it is that we fight to maintain and grow this sport for enthusiasts and employees across New York and beyond."

The full report of the National Economic Impact Study will be available for purchase on the AHC's website starting on March 1 for $80 plus S/H. Additionally, a smaller booklet entitled "The Power of the Horse," will also be available for purchase on the AHC site for $40 plus S/H. The AHC anticipates the 15 state breakouts to be available by the end of March.

Recommended Stories For You

If you have any questions, please contact the AHC.

–American Horse Council