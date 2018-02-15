American Rodeo: Estimated $30 Million in Barrel Horses

With THE AMERICAN Semi-Finals just days away, barrel racers across the nation are gearing up for their first run at Cowtown Coliseum on Feb. 20. This year, official sanctioning body Better Barrel Races (BBR), is expecting the first round of the barrels to be of historical significance. Destry Fleming, co-owner and founder of the BBR, expressed his excitement via Facebook.

"I can honestly say I have never seen so many world class horses, jockeys, and trainers coming to one place at one time, " Fleming wrote. "The long-go at the semis will probably be the toughest barrel race in history. I predict it will take a high 7 or low 8 to move forward. I just cant wait…my gosh how incredible for our industry! We made a quick estimate…$28 – $30 million dollars worth of barrel horses will shoot down that alley for 6 straight hours non-stop. I promise it will be standing room only."

The long-go of the barrel racing will start at 12 PM CT in Cowtown Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 20. The official running order will be posted in the coming days and we will add this information as it becomes available. Those wishing to attend slack MUST purchase a ticket at americanrodeo.com or on-site. Tickets are $10. The top 30 in the barrels will advance to the Thursday/Friday/Saturday performances.

–American Rodeo