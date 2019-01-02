AQHA: Book Your Hotel for Convention

The American Quarter Horse Association is an organization that works for its members. Each spring, AQHA holds an annual convention to review member-submitted rule changes, appoint new AQHA directors, induct new members into the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame and elect the AQHA Executive Committee. The 2019 AQHA Convention is March 8-11 at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas.

Register for Convention

Register for convention by January 31 to avoid late fees. Attendees also have the option to purchase tickets for the much anticipated Hall of Fame Induction and the Boot Scootin' Foundation, featuring Asleep at the Wheel, hosted by the American Quarter Horse Foundation.

Sign-up for the guided Horse Farm Tour on Thursday, March 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. During the guided tour, you will enjoy beautiful vistas and relaxing backroads and will see miles of pipe-and-rail fencing, gorgeous countryside, impressive barns and lots of horses. The Horse Farm Tour is $45 per person and includes lunch. You can also relax, unwind and enjoy a selection of wines and light hors d'oeuvres at the Wine Thief, conveniently located in the Omni Hotel adjacent to Bob's Steak & Chop House. The Wine Tasting is Saturday, March 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. and is $40 per person. You must sign-up for both of these events by March 1.

View the tentative convention schedule at http://www.aqha.com/convention.

Members can register for the convention online. Convention pricing increases after January 31, 2019. For registration questions, please contact AQHA.

Recommended Stories For You

Book Hotel Rooms Now

Hotel rooms for the 2019 AQHA Convention are filling up fast. The room rate is $219 for a single/double. To receive these rates, reservations must be made prior to February 14, 2019. To book a room at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel, visit http://www.aqha.com/convention.

For detailed information and the tentative schedule http://www.aqha.com/convention.

AQHA News and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more news and information, follow @AQHAnews on Twitter and visit http://www.aqha.com/news.

–AQHA