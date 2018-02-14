AQHA Partners with National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance

The NRSHA, in partnership with AQHA and other founding associations, intends to work for ranch horse enthusiasts.

The American Quarter Horse Association is proud to announce its partnership with the National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance. This alliance was formed to preserve and perpetuate ranching traditions and ranching heritage through ranch and stock horse events, highlighting the versatility of the ranch horse, including its innate ability to handle stock.

AQHA is working to promote ranching and stock horse heritage by providing dual-approved Versatility Ranch Horse shows with other NRSHA events. Additionally, AQHA will host a National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance Show in conjunction with the 2018 Zoetis AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships June 13-17 at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

The NRSHA, in partnership with AQHA and other founding associations, intends to work for ranch horse enthusiasts by:

Preserving and protecting the ranching heritage by helping these events stay true to their ranching roots

Record major achievements of the great ranch and stock horses competing in these associations

Offer educational platforms with respected horse industry experts, such as AQHA Professional Horsemen, and through AQHA Judges Seminars

The NRSHA is comprised of six founding associations, the focus of which is hosting ranch/stock horse events. Other associations included are the National Versatility Ranch Horse Association (NVRHA), Stock Horse of Texas (SHTX), Western States Versatility Ranch Horse Association (WSVRHA), Oklahoma Stock Horse Association (OkSHA) and the East Coast Stock Horse Association (ECSHA).

To apply to become a member of NSRHA, an association must have at least 100 members; an association must have at least one judged cattle class; and an association must be a non-profit organization.

Major event placings and money earned will be made available to AQHA for inclusion on horses' achievement records, which also will be available through AQHA's Robin Glenn Pedigrees. Each alliance association member is eligible to compete in the NRSHA National Show held each year.

For more information, visit http://www.AQHA.com/ranching.

–AQHA