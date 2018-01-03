AQHA shows: Find Your Level for 2018 – Before you go show, use this online AQHA system to determine eligibility.

When entering American Quarter Horse Association classes, AQHA exhibitors are required to provide proof of their level eligibility to show management. Exhibitors must print their level eligibility to give to show management during the 2018 show season. To determine level eligibility for 2018, visit http://www.aqha.com/leveling to access the Web-based AQHA leveling verification system.

How AQHA Levels Work

AQHA divisions – youth, amateur and open – are divided into levels. The levels – Rookie, Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 – are formulated from an objective handicapping system that assigns exhibitors and horses to competition levels.

Classes are leveled based on exhibitor or horse records. Level eligibility is based on points with AQHA, awards earned with AQHA and other equine associations, and money earned with other equine associations.

Classes leveled by exhibitor record: youth, amateur, Select amateur and open halter and cattle classes. Search for level eligibility for those classes by exhibitor membership ID.

Classes leveled by horse record: open division classes (excluding halter and cattle events). Search by a horse's registration number to determine its eligibility.

"AQHA levels are designed to group horses and riders with their peers of similar experience and points earned," said Pete Kyle, AQHA chief show officer. "From the bottom up, leveling is designed to improve exhibitor experiences at AQHA shows and further American Quarter Horses as competitors."

Visit http://www.aqha.com/leveling to use the level verification system. The Web application will show you the levels you and your American Quarter Horse are eligible for in 2018.

For exhibitors looking to compete in Level 1 amateur and youth classes, a Level 1 eligibility application must be filed each year. All Level 1 exhibitors need to complete the Level 1 application and return it to AQHA as soon as possible. Previous Level 1 application information on file with AQHA may conflict with current eligibility, which would affect the eligibility being shown on the level verification system.

If assistance is needed in verifying level eligibility, AQHA customer service representatives are available to help at 806-376-4811.

