All-around

1. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $17,944

2. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 12,277

3. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 11,531

4. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 9,340

Bareback Riding

1. Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. $18,028

2. Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 15,152

3. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 12,353

4. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 10,406

5. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 9,766

6. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 9,544

7. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 8,702

8. Grant Denny, Minden, Nev. 8,692

9. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 8,510

10. Luke Creasy, Garland, Texas 8,001

11. Justin Pollmiller, Weatherford, Okla. 7,733

12. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 7,570

13. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 7,343

14. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 7,275

15. Trenten Montero, Winnemucca, Nev. 6,788

16. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 6,736

17. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 6,620

18. Kyle Charley, Lukachukai, Ariz. 6,520

19. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 6,306

20. Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore. 5,280

Steer Wrestling

1. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $18,142

2. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 12,859

3. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 12,773

4. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 11,148

5. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 10,834

6. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 7,952

7. Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D. 7,650

8. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 7,344

9. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 7,085

10. Rhett Kennedy, Chowchilla, Calif. 6,852

11. Cameron Morman, Glenullin, N.D. 6,840

12. Stockton Graves, Alva, Okla. 6,306

13. Fenton Nelson, Iowa Falls, Iowa 5,928

14. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 5,890

15. Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 5,883

16. Beau Clark, Cheyenne, Wyo. 5,821

17. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 5,517

18. Justin Morehouse, Crawfordsville, Ind. 5,389

19. Coltin Hill, Blackfoot, Idaho 5,209

20. Sean Santucci, Prineville, Ore. 5,162

Team Roping (header)

1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $14,461

2. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 13,115

3. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 8,177

4. Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 8,036

5. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 7,494

6. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 7,218

7. Tanner Baldwin, Vail, Ariz. 7,147

8. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 7,055

9. Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 6,990

10. Ty Blasingame, Ramah, Colo. 6,068

11. Cody Graham, Everton, Mo. 5,928

12. Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 5,675

13. Brady Payne, Gilbert, Ariz. 5,442

14. Thad Ward, Howell, Utah 5,348

15. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 5,256

16. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 5,021

17. Payden Emmett, Ponca, Ark. 4,893

18. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 4,822

19. Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 4,801

20. Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 4,774

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. $15,142

2. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 14,461

3. Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 9,107

4. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 7,317

5. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 7,285

6. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 7,218

7. Monty Joe Petska, Turlock, Calif. 7,055

8. Brad Culpepper, Sylvester, Ga. 6,990

9. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 6,665

10. Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 5,950

11. Jason Stroup, Cape Girardeau, Mo. 5,928

12. Josh Fillmore, Penrose, Colo. 5,691

13. Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 5,675

14. Joe Day, Greenwood, Wis. 5,658

15. Olin Pulham, Payson, Utah 5,348

16. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 5,256

17. Joseph Shawnego, Oakdale, Calif. 5,118

18. Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas 5,021

19. Jeff Brown, Carthage, Mo. 4,893

20. Jade Nelson, Midland, S.D. 4,822

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. $18,716

2. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 13,873

3. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 13,226

4. Leon Fountain, Socorro, N.M. 12,692

5. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 11,603

6. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas 10,644

7. Chet Johnson, Douglas, Wyo. 10,225

8. Tyler Baeza, Lake Charles, La. 8,511

9. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 8,294

10. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 8,240

11. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 8,081

12. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 7,892

13. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta 7,712

14. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 7,293

15. Logan Allen, Crescent, Iowa 6,285

16. Troy Crowser, Whitewood, S.D. 6,231

17. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 6,119

18. Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah 5,313

19. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 5,284

20. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, NZ 5,256

Tie-down Roping

1. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $16,785

2. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 14,264

3. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 10,421

4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 9,992

5. Reno Gonzales, Scott, La. 8,294

6. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 7,814

7. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 7,777

8. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 6,898

9. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 6,709

10. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 6,378

11. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 5,901

12. Hadley DeShazo, Ash Flat, Ark. 5,865

13. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 5,721

14. Braxton Laughlin, Westlake, La. 5,711

15. Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, La. 5,423

16. Luke Madsen, Marshalltown, Iowa 5,400

17. Jake Hannum, Plain City, Utah 5,348

18. Jess Woodward, Dupree, S.D. 5,032

19. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 4,783

20. Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas 4,737

Steer Roping

1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $9,551

2. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 8,403

3. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 5,878

4. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 5,797

5. Mike Chase, McAlester, Okla. 5,610

6. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 5,522

7. Dee Kyler Jr., Pawhuska, Okla. 5,076

8. John E. Bland, Turkey, Texas 4,586

9. Kelton McMillen, Paden, Okla. 4,404

10. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 4,250

11. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 4,230

12. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 4,193

13. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 4,006

14. Leo Campbell, Amarillo, Texas 3,941

15. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 3,488

16. Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, Mont. 3,426

17. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 3,411

18. J.R. Olson, Whitewood, S.D. 3,106

19. Buck Mekelburg, Yuma, Colo. 3,015

20. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas 2,991

Bull Riding

1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $21,530

2. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 18,959

3. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 14,269

4. Michael Riggs Jr., Claxton, Ga. 13,392

5. Jimy Marten, Donahue, Iowa 12,664

6. Bayle Worden, Cooper, Texas 12,549

7. Joseph Vazquez, Alamogordo, N.M. 8,882

8. Jeff Bertus, Avon, S.D. 8,813

9. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 8,484

10. Cordell Curtis, Monte Vista, Colo. 8,284

11. Trevor Kastner, Sulphur, Okla. 8,059

12. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 7,807

13. Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 7,779

14. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 7,050

15. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 6,985

16. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 6,838

17. Tate Smith, Litchville, N.D. 6,752

18. Preston Preece, Troy, Texas 6,244

19. Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 6,147

20. Scottie Knapp, Edgewood, N.M. 5,926

Barrel racing

1. Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. $12,191

2. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 10,988

3. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 12,385

