December 28, 2017
All-around
1. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $17,944
2. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 12,277
3. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 11,531
4. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 9,340
Bareback Riding
1. Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. $18,028
2. Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 15,152
3. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 12,353
4. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 10,406
5. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 9,766
6. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 9,544
7. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 8,702
8. Grant Denny, Minden, Nev. 8,692
9. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 8,510
10. Luke Creasy, Garland, Texas 8,001
11. Justin Pollmiller, Weatherford, Okla. 7,733
12. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 7,570
13. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 7,343
14. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 7,275
15. Trenten Montero, Winnemucca, Nev. 6,788
16. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 6,736
17. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 6,620
18. Kyle Charley, Lukachukai, Ariz. 6,520
19. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 6,306
20. Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore. 5,280
Steer Wrestling
1. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $18,142
2. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 12,859
3. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 12,773
4. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 11,148
5. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 10,834
6. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 7,952
7. Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D. 7,650
8. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 7,344
9. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 7,085
10. Rhett Kennedy, Chowchilla, Calif. 6,852
11. Cameron Morman, Glenullin, N.D. 6,840
12. Stockton Graves, Alva, Okla. 6,306
13. Fenton Nelson, Iowa Falls, Iowa 5,928
14. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 5,890
15. Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 5,883
16. Beau Clark, Cheyenne, Wyo. 5,821
17. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 5,517
18. Justin Morehouse, Crawfordsville, Ind. 5,389
19. Coltin Hill, Blackfoot, Idaho 5,209
20. Sean Santucci, Prineville, Ore. 5,162
Team Roping (header)
1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $14,461
2. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 13,115
3. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 8,177
4. Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 8,036
5. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 7,494
6. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 7,218
7. Tanner Baldwin, Vail, Ariz. 7,147
8. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 7,055
9. Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 6,990
10. Ty Blasingame, Ramah, Colo. 6,068
11. Cody Graham, Everton, Mo. 5,928
12. Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 5,675
13. Brady Payne, Gilbert, Ariz. 5,442
14. Thad Ward, Howell, Utah 5,348
15. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 5,256
16. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 5,021
17. Payden Emmett, Ponca, Ark. 4,893
18. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 4,822
19. Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 4,801
20. Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 4,774
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. $15,142
2. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 14,461
3. Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 9,107
4. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 7,317
5. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 7,285
6. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 7,218
7. Monty Joe Petska, Turlock, Calif. 7,055
8. Brad Culpepper, Sylvester, Ga. 6,990
9. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 6,665
10. Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 5,950
11. Jason Stroup, Cape Girardeau, Mo. 5,928
12. Josh Fillmore, Penrose, Colo. 5,691
13. Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 5,675
14. Joe Day, Greenwood, Wis. 5,658
15. Olin Pulham, Payson, Utah 5,348
16. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 5,256
17. Joseph Shawnego, Oakdale, Calif. 5,118
18. Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas 5,021
19. Jeff Brown, Carthage, Mo. 4,893
20. Jade Nelson, Midland, S.D. 4,822
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. $18,716
2. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 13,873
3. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 13,226
4. Leon Fountain, Socorro, N.M. 12,692
5. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 11,603
6. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas 10,644
7. Chet Johnson, Douglas, Wyo. 10,225
8. Tyler Baeza, Lake Charles, La. 8,511
9. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 8,294
10. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 8,240
11. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 8,081
12. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 7,892
13. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta 7,712
14. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 7,293
15. Logan Allen, Crescent, Iowa 6,285
16. Troy Crowser, Whitewood, S.D. 6,231
17. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 6,119
18. Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah 5,313
19. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 5,284
20. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, NZ 5,256
Tie-down Roping
1. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $16,785
2. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 14,264
3. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 10,421
4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 9,992
5. Reno Gonzales, Scott, La. 8,294
6. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 7,814
7. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 7,777
8. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 6,898
9. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 6,709
10. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 6,378
11. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 5,901
12. Hadley DeShazo, Ash Flat, Ark. 5,865
13. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 5,721
14. Braxton Laughlin, Westlake, La. 5,711
15. Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, La. 5,423
16. Luke Madsen, Marshalltown, Iowa 5,400
17. Jake Hannum, Plain City, Utah 5,348
18. Jess Woodward, Dupree, S.D. 5,032
19. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 4,783
20. Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas 4,737
Steer Roping
1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $9,551
2. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 8,403
3. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 5,878
4. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 5,797
5. Mike Chase, McAlester, Okla. 5,610
6. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 5,522
7. Dee Kyler Jr., Pawhuska, Okla. 5,076
8. John E. Bland, Turkey, Texas 4,586
9. Kelton McMillen, Paden, Okla. 4,404
10. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 4,250
11. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 4,230
12. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 4,193
13. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 4,006
14. Leo Campbell, Amarillo, Texas 3,941
15. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 3,488
16. Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, Mont. 3,426
17. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 3,411
18. J.R. Olson, Whitewood, S.D. 3,106
19. Buck Mekelburg, Yuma, Colo. 3,015
20. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas 2,991
Bull Riding
1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $21,530
2. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 18,959
3. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 14,269
4. Michael Riggs Jr., Claxton, Ga. 13,392
