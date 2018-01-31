asdasda
January 31, 2018
Saddle Bronc Futurity
January 31, 2018
Cowboys
1 Jake Finlay 84 Goodwell, OK
2 Alex Wright 81.5 Milford, UT
3 Shorty Garrett 79 Eagle Butte, SD
4 Ty Manke 78.5 Hermosa, SD
Stock Contractor Futurity Winners
1/2 Longbrake Rodeo
1/2 David Bailey Rodeo
3 Burch Rodeo
4 Kling Rodeo
