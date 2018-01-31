 asdasda | TSLN.com

Saddle Bronc Futurity Winners – January 31, 2018

Cowboys

1 Jake Finlay 84 Goodwell, OK

2 Alex Wright 81.5 Milford, UT

3 Shorty Garrett 79 Eagle Butte, SD

4 Ty Manke 78.5 Hermosa, SD

Stock Contractor Futurity Winners

½ Longbrake Rodeo

½ David Bailey Rodeo

3 Burch Rodeo

4 Kling Rodeo

