2018 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS

All-around

1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $23,401

2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 21,650

3. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 21,044

4. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 15,668

5. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 13,769

6. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 10,049

7. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 10,043

8. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 9,340

9. Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 7,847

Bareback Riding

1. Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. $23,717

2. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 21,461

3. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 19,911

4. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 19,420

5. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 19,317

6. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 18,181

7. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 16,749

8. Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 15,152

9. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 14,282

10. Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 14,132

11. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 13,006

12. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 11,677

13. Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 11,654

14. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 10,825

15. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 10,570

16. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 10,472

17. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manito 10,109

18. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 9,815

19. David Peebles, Redmond, Ore. 8,901

20. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 8,702

Steer Wrestling

1. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $27,440

2. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 22,168

3. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 21,716

4. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 19,081

5. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 15,321

6. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 13,594

7. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 12,607

8. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 12,592

9. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 12,551

10. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 12,317

11. Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 11,967

12. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 11,938

13. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 11,484

14. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 11,213

15. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 11,052

16. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 10,877

17. Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah 10,657

18. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 10,471

19. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 9,744

20. Jace Melvin, Fort Pierce, S.D. 8,792

Team Roping (header)

1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $30,326

2. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 21,339

3. Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 20,505

4. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 15,447

5. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 15,292

6. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 12,828

7. Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 11,210

8. Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss. 10,949

9. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 10,430

10. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 9,224

11. Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 9,009

12. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 8,959

13. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 8,939

14. Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 8,770

15. Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 8,753

16. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 8,584

17. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 8,513

18. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 8,177

19. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 8,057

20. Shay Carroll, Hico, Texas 7,742

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $30,326

2. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 22,577

3. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 21,339

4. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 17,474

5. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 16,816

6. Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 14,993

7. Walt Woodard, Stephenville, Texas 12,099

8. Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 11,009

9. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 10,814

10. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 10,430

11. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 10,213

12. Brady Norman, Springer, Okla. 9,493

13. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 9,224

14. Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas 9,156

15. Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 9,107

16. Brad Culpepper, Sylvester, Ga. 9,009

17. Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 8,753

18. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 8,513

19. Cody Pearson, Tucson, Ariz. 7,742

20. Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 7,660

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $37,397

2. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 33,490

3. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 23,008

4. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 18,718

5. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 14,594

6. Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 14,079

7. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 13,473

8. Leon Fountain, Socorro, N.M. 12,939

9. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 12,904

10. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 12,846

11. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 12,498

12. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 12,321

13. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 10,934

14. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 10,892

15. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 10,415

16. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 10,350

17. Chet Johnson, Douglas, Wyo. 10,225

18. Ty Manke, Hermosa, S.D. 10,017

19. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 9,898

20. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 9,159

Tie-down Roping

1. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $35,118

2. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 33,498

3. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 24,699

4. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 20,214

5. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 16,271

6. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 15,853

7. Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 13,859

8. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 13,808

9. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 13,624

10. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 13,353

11. Clif Cooper, Decatur, Texas 12,222

12. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 11,635

13. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 10,932

14. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 10,833

15. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 10,647

16. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 10,630

17. Ryan Thibodeaux, Stephenville, Texas 10,190

18. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 9,992

19. Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas 9,829

20. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 9,620

Steer Roping

1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $15,268

2. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 8,367

3. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 8,026

4. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 7,043

5. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 6,662

6. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 6,546

7. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 5,952

8. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 5,878

9. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 5,630

10. Mike Chase, McAlester, Okla. 5,610

11. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 5,522

12. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 5,484

13. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 5,468

14. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 5,454

15. Dee Kyler Jr., Pawhuska, Okla. 5,076

16. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 4,230

17. Trey Sheets, Cheyenne, Wyo. 4,025

18. Leo Campbell, Amarillo, Texas 3,941

19. Kelton McMillen, Paden, Okla. 3,894

20. John E. Bland, Turkey, Texas 3,810

Bull Riding

1. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. $34,701

2. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 29,680

3. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 29,295

4. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 22,184

5. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 21,373

6. Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 20,069

7. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 18,111

8. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 17,716

9. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 17,479

10. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 15,785

11. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 15,341

12. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 15,034

13. Michael Riggs Jr., Claxton, Ga. 14,881

14. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 14,109

15. Brody Yeary, Brock, Texas 13,588

16. Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 13,526

17. Jimy Marten, Donahue, Iowa 13,281

18. Bayle Worden, Cooper, Texas 12,709

19. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. 11,794

20. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 10,082

Barrel Racing

1. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas $34,186

2. Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 27,131

3. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 24,764

4. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas 23,042

5. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 19,189

6. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 15,403

7. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 15,084

8. Kelly Bruner, Milsap, Texas, 15,069

9. Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 12,277

10. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 11,990

11. Cheyenne Kelly, Halletsville, Texas 11,746

12. Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 11,720

13. Bobbi Grann, Sheyenne, N.D. 11,151

14. Wendy Culberson, Okeechobee, Fla. 11,151.39

15. Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 11,008

16. Ashley Day, Volborg, Mont. 10,156

17. Jennifer Barrett, Buhl, Idaho 9,932

18. Lori Todd, Wilcox, Ariz. 9,857

19. Christina Mulford, Franklinville, N.J. 9,840

20. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 9,637