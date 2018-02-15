asdasda
February 15, 2018
2018 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS
All-around
1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $23,401
2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 21,650
3. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 21,044
4. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 15,668
5. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 13,769
6. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 10,049
7. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 10,043
8. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 9,340
9. Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 7,847
Bareback Riding
1. Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. $23,717
2. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 21,461
3. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 19,911
4. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 19,420
5. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 19,317
6. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 18,181
7. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 16,749
8. Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 15,152
9. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 14,282
10. Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 14,132
11. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 13,006
12. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 11,677
13. Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 11,654
14. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 10,825
15. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 10,570
16. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 10,472
17. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manito 10,109
18. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 9,815
19. David Peebles, Redmond, Ore. 8,901
20. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 8,702
Steer Wrestling
1. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $27,440
2. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 22,168
3. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 21,716
4. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 19,081
5. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 15,321
6. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 13,594
7. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 12,607
8. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 12,592
9. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 12,551
10. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 12,317
11. Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 11,967
12. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 11,938
13. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 11,484
14. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 11,213
15. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 11,052
16. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 10,877
17. Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah 10,657
18. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 10,471
19. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 9,744
20. Jace Melvin, Fort Pierce, S.D. 8,792
Team Roping (header)
1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $30,326
2. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 21,339
3. Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 20,505
4. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 15,447
5. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 15,292
6. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 12,828
7. Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 11,210
8. Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss. 10,949
9. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 10,430
10. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 9,224
11. Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 9,009
12. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 8,959
13. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 8,939
14. Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 8,770
15. Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 8,753
16. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 8,584
17. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 8,513
18. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 8,177
19. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 8,057
20. Shay Carroll, Hico, Texas 7,742
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $30,326
2. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 22,577
3. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 21,339
4. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 17,474
5. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 16,816
6. Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 14,993
7. Walt Woodard, Stephenville, Texas 12,099
8. Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 11,009
9. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 10,814
10. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 10,430
11. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 10,213
12. Brady Norman, Springer, Okla. 9,493
13. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 9,224
14. Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas 9,156
15. Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 9,107
16. Brad Culpepper, Sylvester, Ga. 9,009
17. Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 8,753
18. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 8,513
19. Cody Pearson, Tucson, Ariz. 7,742
20. Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 7,660
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $37,397
2. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 33,490
3. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 23,008
4. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 18,718
5. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 14,594
6. Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 14,079
7. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 13,473
8. Leon Fountain, Socorro, N.M. 12,939
9. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 12,904
10. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 12,846
11. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 12,498
12. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 12,321
13. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 10,934
14. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 10,892
15. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 10,415
16. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 10,350
17. Chet Johnson, Douglas, Wyo. 10,225
18. Ty Manke, Hermosa, S.D. 10,017
19. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 9,898
20. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 9,159
Tie-down Roping
1. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $35,118
2. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 33,498
3. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 24,699
4. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 20,214
5. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 16,271
6. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 15,853
7. Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 13,859
8. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 13,808
9. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 13,624
10. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 13,353
11. Clif Cooper, Decatur, Texas 12,222
12. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 11,635
13. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 10,932
14. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 10,833
15. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 10,647
16. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 10,630
17. Ryan Thibodeaux, Stephenville, Texas 10,190
18. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 9,992
19. Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas 9,829
20. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 9,620
Steer Roping
1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $15,268
2. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 8,367
3. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 8,026
4. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 7,043
5. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 6,662
6. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 6,546
7. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 5,952
8. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 5,878
9. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 5,630
10. Mike Chase, McAlester, Okla. 5,610
11. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 5,522
12. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 5,484
13. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 5,468
14. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 5,454
15. Dee Kyler Jr., Pawhuska, Okla. 5,076
16. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 4,230
17. Trey Sheets, Cheyenne, Wyo. 4,025
18. Leo Campbell, Amarillo, Texas 3,941
19. Kelton McMillen, Paden, Okla. 3,894
20. John E. Bland, Turkey, Texas 3,810
Bull Riding
1. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. $34,701
2. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 29,680
3. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 29,295
4. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 22,184
5. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 21,373
6. Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 20,069
7. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 18,111
8. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 17,716
9. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 17,479
10. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 15,785
11. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 15,341
12. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 15,034
13. Michael Riggs Jr., Claxton, Ga. 14,881
14. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 14,109
15. Brody Yeary, Brock, Texas 13,588
16. Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 13,526
17. Jimy Marten, Donahue, Iowa 13,281
18. Bayle Worden, Cooper, Texas 12,709
19. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. 11,794
20. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 10,082
Barrel Racing
1. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas $34,186
2. Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 27,131
3. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 24,764
4. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas 23,042
5. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 19,189
6. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 15,403
7. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 15,084
8. Kelly Bruner, Milsap, Texas, 15,069
9. Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 12,277
10. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 11,990
11. Cheyenne Kelly, Halletsville, Texas 11,746
12. Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 11,720
13. Bobbi Grann, Sheyenne, N.D. 11,151
14. Wendy Culberson, Okeechobee, Fla. 11,151.39
15. Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 11,008
16. Ashley Day, Volborg, Mont. 10,156
17. Jennifer Barrett, Buhl, Idaho 9,932
18. Lori Todd, Wilcox, Ariz. 9,857
19. Christina Mulford, Franklinville, N.J. 9,840
20. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 9,637
