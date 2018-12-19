 PRCA Standings | TSLN.com

PRCA Standings

All-Around Standings

Rank Name City State Earnings

1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX $335,679.98

2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX $310,357.01

3. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT $274,723.97

4. Steven Dent, Mullen, NE $254,320.54

5. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, CA $203,408.52

6. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda AB $175,583.21

7. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, OK $82,867.83

8. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, CA $71,658.54

9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville MS $64,759.44

10. Dakota W Eldridge, Elko NV $60,005.28

11. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, TX $59,712.20

12. Seth Hall, Albuquerque NM $58,753.78

13. Tanner Green, Cotulla, TX $52,394.25

14. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne OR $51,350.83

15. Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton MN $49,216.16

16. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, OK $47,556.22

17. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, CA $39,836.99

18. Eli Lord, Sturgis, SD $37,944.98

19. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, OK $37,554.10

20. Adam Rose, Willard MO $37,258.95

Bareback Riding Standings

1. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle IA $319,801.18

2. Steven Dent, Mullen NE $254,733.99

3. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, TX $245,583.49

4. Clayton Biglow, Clements, CA $245,435.25

5. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, TX $243,344.50

6. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, UT $240,389.73

7. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, UT $231,445.30

8. Orin Larsen, Inglis, UT $222,732.02

9. Mason Clements, Springville, UT $170,317.85

10. Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, SD $161,451.12

11. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, TX $154,161.97

12. Ty Breuer, Mandan, ND $127,789.16

13. Jake Brown, Cleveland, TX $119,300.01

14. Wyatt Denny, Minden NV $117,958.40

15. Will Lowe, Canyon, TX $91,516.89

16. JR Vezain, Cowley MT $83,376.05

17. Clint Laye, Cadogan, ID $68,637.95

18. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN $67,792.64

19. Seth Lee Hardwick, Ranchester, WY $66,711.74

20. Ty Fast Taypotat, Regina, SK $59,635.57

Steer Wrestling Standings

1. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, LA $260,013.35

2. Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, MT $216,761.68

3. Will Lummus, West Point, MS $195,182.33

4. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, AB $188,355.48

5. Scott Guenthner, Provost, AB $186,726.87

6. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, OK $172,990.70

7. Ty Erickson, Helena, MT $170,879.70

8. Hunter Cure, Holliday, TX $167,889.98

9. Blake Knowles, Heppner, OR $162,669.26

10. Nick Guy, Sparta, CO $152,821.37

11. Jacob Talley, Keatchie LA $145,717.33

12. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale FL $139,416.15

13. Riley Duvall, Checotah, OK $128,258.31

14. Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, OK $127,649.56

15. Tanner Brunner, Ramona KS $98,193.32

16. Tanner Milan, Cochrane AB $72,957.35

17. Cole Edge, Durant, OK $70,876.37

18. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, ND $69,628.67

19. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, CA $60,662.70

20. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, SD $59,827.62

Team Roping (Headers) Standings

1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, TX $289,921.48

2. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, TX $272,464.48

3. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City AZ $212,506.03

4. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, TX $196,772.98

5. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, OK $194,835.93

6. Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai AZ $193,625.61

7. Luke Brown, Rock hill, TX $154,236.78

8. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, TX $145,517.82

9. Riley Minor, Ellensburg WA $143,592.21

10. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, TX $142,303.68

11. Tyler Wade, Terrell, TX $135,606.56

12. Clay Tryan, Billings, TX $122,784.90

13. Lane Ivy, Dublin, TX $118,919.15

14. Erich Rogers, Round Rock AZ $116,642.68

15. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT $113,520.48

16. Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, CA $62,905.94

17. Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, ID $61,825.58

18. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, OK $61,008.29

19. Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead AB $59,346.67

20. Logan Olson, Flandreau, TX $58,298.74

Team Roping (Heelers) Standings

1. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, TX $289,921.48

2. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, TX $273,448.33

3. Trey Yates, Pueblo, CO $226,900.48

4. Cory Petska, Marana, AZ $200,082.49

5. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, TX $193,083.65

6. Chase Tryan, Helena, MT $174,251.75

7. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, OK $161,476.58

8. Jake Long, Coffeyville, TX $154,236.78

9. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, TX $145,517.82

10. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, WA $142,399.59

11. Cole Davison, Stephenville, UT $128,713.11

12. Clint Summers, Lake City, TX $127,755.43

13. Travis Graves, Jay, TX $118,927.76

14. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, TX $115,912.55

15. Quinn Kesler, Holden, UT $109,637.22

16. Tyler McKnight, Wells, TX $60,834.31

17. Jake Minor, Ellensburg WA $59,847.36

18. Ryan Motes, Weatherford, TX $57,260.14

19. Jonathan Torres, Ocala, TX $57,106.77

20. Reagan Ward, Edmond, OK $57,049.99

Saddle Bronc Riding Standings

1. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, IA $280,636.28

2. Rusty Wright, Milford, UT $262,434.25

3. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, AB $262,040.64

4. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, UT $256,709.77

5. Ryder Wright, Milford, UT $243,193.81

6. Cort Scheer, Elsmere NE $238,977.28

7. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, TX $231,831.48

8. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, TX $201,162.63

9. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge MT $168,641.29

10. Clay Elliott, Nanton AB $148,868.42

11. Jake Wright, Milford, UT $146,479.53

12. Brody Cress, Hillsdale WY $121,587.67

13. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, TX $108,747.76

14. Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia LA $102,652.51

15. Taos Muncy, Corona NM $90,905.60

16. JJ Elshere, Hereford, SD $75,773.58

17. Spencer Wright, Milford, UT $73,766.76

18. Allen Boore, Axtell, UT $73,572.57

19. Bradley Harter, Loranger LA $65,457.29

20. Wyatt Casper, Pampa, TX $52,911.95

Tie-Down Roping Standings

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX $232,817.07

2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX $205,268.39

3. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX $194,297.30

4. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, TX $194,056.32

5. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, ID $193,576.46

6. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, CA $186,902.51

7. Reese Riemer, Stinnett, TX $182,300.20

8. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur LA $180,846.55

9. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg WA $179,107.67

10. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT $172,629.42

11. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, OK $168,077.37

12. Marty Yates, Stephenville, TX $166,501.86

13. Cooper Martin, Alma KS $162,861.22

14. Sterling Smith, Stephenville, TX $158,608.71

15. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, TX $115,501.80

16. Blane Cox, Cameron, TX $77,059.49

17. Adam Gray, Seymour, TX $76,969.39

18. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, OK $67,039.92

19. Scott Kormos, Teague, TX $66,962.77

20. Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX $62,751.78

Steer Roping Standings

1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, TX $122,930.93

2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX $113,156.90

3. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX $105,118.17

4. Rocky Patterson, Pratt KS $97,558.76

5. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, CO $88,845.90

6. Cody Lee, Gatesville, TX $83,975.51

7. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, TX $80,787.91

8. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, TX $78,698.03

9. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, OK $77,145.02

10. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, TX $75,353.34

11. Garrett Hale, Snyder, TX $66,132.61

12. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, OK $64,197.25

13. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, TX $63,344.64

14. Tony Reina, Wharton, TX $59,292.18

15. Will Gasperson, Decatur, TX $48,055.88

16. Roger Branch, Wellston, OK $40,225.15

17. Jim Locke, Miami, TX $37,042.31

18. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, TX $33,631.36

19. Shay Good, Midland, TX $28,457.41

20. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, TX $26,134.11

Bull Riding Standings

1. Sage Steele Kimzey, Strong City, TX $415,262.82

2. Chase Dougherty, Canby, OR $342,099.47

3. Joe Frost, Randlett, UT $252,053.72

4. Parker Breding, Edgar, MT $241,732.34

5. Jeff Askey, Athens, TX $225,623.90

6. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, ID $213,801.47

7. Dustin Boquet, Bourg LA $196,933.67

8. Garrett Tribble, Bristow, OK $180,481.98

9. Eli Vastbinder, Union Grove NC $173,370.66

10. Koby Radley, Montpelier LA $160,071.73

11. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, UT $146,910.40

12. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, TX $141,393.14

13. Cole Melancon, Liberty, TX $138,037.59

14. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, TX $135,469.24

15. Trevor Kastner, Roff, OK $104,395.88

16. J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, TX $93,768.80

17. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, TX $92,182.88

18. Jordan Wacey Spears, Redding OR $91,009.28

19. Clayton Sellars, Friutlandpark, TX $90,863.20

20. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, ID $86,418.78

Barrel Racing Standings (last updated Dec. 6, 2018 | Courtesy of WPRA)

1. Ivy Conrado, Nowata, OK $19,983.29

2. Lacinda Rose, Willard, MO $14,635.83

3. Ericka Nelson, Century, FL $13,938.80

4. Kristen Spratt, Lysite, WY $12,048.70

5. Sabra O'Quinn (G), Ocala, FL $11,963.08

6. Kylie Weast, Comanche, OK $11,520.66

7. Dona Rule, Minco, OK $9,749.57

8. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD $9,173.82

9. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, TX $9,115.61

10. Leia Pluemer, Las Lunas, NM $8,283.25

11. Chloe Gray, Yatesville, GA $8,067.98

12. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, CA $7,961.15

13. Tonia Forsberg, Fillmore, CA $7,548.05

14. Jimmie Smith, McDade, TX $7,145.12

15. Stephanie Fryar, Waco, TX $7,120.21

16. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, TX $7,076.11

17. Taci Bettis, Round Top, TX $6,865.32

18. Emily Miller, Weatherford, OK $6,775.36

19. Nicole Love, Morton, MS $6,756.25

20. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, SD $6,721.13