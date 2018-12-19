PRCA Standings
December 19, 2018
All-Around Standings
Rank Name City State Earnings
1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX $335,679.98
2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX $310,357.01
3. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT $274,723.97
4. Steven Dent, Mullen, NE $254,320.54
5. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, CA $203,408.52
6. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda AB $175,583.21
7. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, OK $82,867.83
8. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, CA $71,658.54
9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville MS $64,759.44
10. Dakota W Eldridge, Elko NV $60,005.28
11. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, TX $59,712.20
12. Seth Hall, Albuquerque NM $58,753.78
13. Tanner Green, Cotulla, TX $52,394.25
14. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne OR $51,350.83
15. Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton MN $49,216.16
16. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, OK $47,556.22
17. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, CA $39,836.99
18. Eli Lord, Sturgis, SD $37,944.98
19. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, OK $37,554.10
20. Adam Rose, Willard MO $37,258.95
Bareback Riding Standings
1. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle IA $319,801.18
2. Steven Dent, Mullen NE $254,733.99
3. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, TX $245,583.49
4. Clayton Biglow, Clements, CA $245,435.25
5. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, TX $243,344.50
6. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, UT $240,389.73
7. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, UT $231,445.30
8. Orin Larsen, Inglis, UT $222,732.02
9. Mason Clements, Springville, UT $170,317.85
10. Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, SD $161,451.12
11. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, TX $154,161.97
12. Ty Breuer, Mandan, ND $127,789.16
13. Jake Brown, Cleveland, TX $119,300.01
14. Wyatt Denny, Minden NV $117,958.40
15. Will Lowe, Canyon, TX $91,516.89
16. JR Vezain, Cowley MT $83,376.05
17. Clint Laye, Cadogan, ID $68,637.95
18. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN $67,792.64
19. Seth Lee Hardwick, Ranchester, WY $66,711.74
20. Ty Fast Taypotat, Regina, SK $59,635.57
Steer Wrestling Standings
1. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, LA $260,013.35
2. Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, MT $216,761.68
3. Will Lummus, West Point, MS $195,182.33
4. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, AB $188,355.48
5. Scott Guenthner, Provost, AB $186,726.87
6. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, OK $172,990.70
7. Ty Erickson, Helena, MT $170,879.70
8. Hunter Cure, Holliday, TX $167,889.98
9. Blake Knowles, Heppner, OR $162,669.26
10. Nick Guy, Sparta, CO $152,821.37
11. Jacob Talley, Keatchie LA $145,717.33
12. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale FL $139,416.15
13. Riley Duvall, Checotah, OK $128,258.31
14. Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, OK $127,649.56
15. Tanner Brunner, Ramona KS $98,193.32
16. Tanner Milan, Cochrane AB $72,957.35
17. Cole Edge, Durant, OK $70,876.37
18. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, ND $69,628.67
19. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, CA $60,662.70
20. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, SD $59,827.62
Team Roping (Headers) Standings
1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, TX $289,921.48
2. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, TX $272,464.48
3. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City AZ $212,506.03
4. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, TX $196,772.98
5. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, OK $194,835.93
6. Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai AZ $193,625.61
7. Luke Brown, Rock hill, TX $154,236.78
8. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, TX $145,517.82
9. Riley Minor, Ellensburg WA $143,592.21
10. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, TX $142,303.68
11. Tyler Wade, Terrell, TX $135,606.56
12. Clay Tryan, Billings, TX $122,784.90
13. Lane Ivy, Dublin, TX $118,919.15
14. Erich Rogers, Round Rock AZ $116,642.68
15. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT $113,520.48
16. Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, CA $62,905.94
17. Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, ID $61,825.58
18. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, OK $61,008.29
19. Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead AB $59,346.67
20. Logan Olson, Flandreau, TX $58,298.74
Team Roping (Heelers) Standings
1. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, TX $289,921.48
2. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, TX $273,448.33
3. Trey Yates, Pueblo, CO $226,900.48
4. Cory Petska, Marana, AZ $200,082.49
5. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, TX $193,083.65
6. Chase Tryan, Helena, MT $174,251.75
7. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, OK $161,476.58
8. Jake Long, Coffeyville, TX $154,236.78
9. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, TX $145,517.82
10. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, WA $142,399.59
11. Cole Davison, Stephenville, UT $128,713.11
12. Clint Summers, Lake City, TX $127,755.43
13. Travis Graves, Jay, TX $118,927.76
14. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, TX $115,912.55
15. Quinn Kesler, Holden, UT $109,637.22
16. Tyler McKnight, Wells, TX $60,834.31
17. Jake Minor, Ellensburg WA $59,847.36
18. Ryan Motes, Weatherford, TX $57,260.14
19. Jonathan Torres, Ocala, TX $57,106.77
20. Reagan Ward, Edmond, OK $57,049.99
Saddle Bronc Riding Standings
1. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, IA $280,636.28
2. Rusty Wright, Milford, UT $262,434.25
3. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, AB $262,040.64
4. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, UT $256,709.77
5. Ryder Wright, Milford, UT $243,193.81
6. Cort Scheer, Elsmere NE $238,977.28
7. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, TX $231,831.48
8. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, TX $201,162.63
9. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge MT $168,641.29
10. Clay Elliott, Nanton AB $148,868.42
11. Jake Wright, Milford, UT $146,479.53
12. Brody Cress, Hillsdale WY $121,587.67
13. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, TX $108,747.76
14. Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia LA $102,652.51
15. Taos Muncy, Corona NM $90,905.60
16. JJ Elshere, Hereford, SD $75,773.58
17. Spencer Wright, Milford, UT $73,766.76
18. Allen Boore, Axtell, UT $73,572.57
19. Bradley Harter, Loranger LA $65,457.29
20. Wyatt Casper, Pampa, TX $52,911.95
Tie-Down Roping Standings
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX $232,817.07
2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX $205,268.39
3. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX $194,297.30
4. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, TX $194,056.32
5. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, ID $193,576.46
6. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, CA $186,902.51
7. Reese Riemer, Stinnett, TX $182,300.20
8. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur LA $180,846.55
9. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg WA $179,107.67
10. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT $172,629.42
11. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, OK $168,077.37
12. Marty Yates, Stephenville, TX $166,501.86
13. Cooper Martin, Alma KS $162,861.22
14. Sterling Smith, Stephenville, TX $158,608.71
15. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, TX $115,501.80
16. Blane Cox, Cameron, TX $77,059.49
17. Adam Gray, Seymour, TX $76,969.39
18. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, OK $67,039.92
19. Scott Kormos, Teague, TX $66,962.77
20. Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX $62,751.78
Steer Roping Standings
1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, TX $122,930.93
2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX $113,156.90
3. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX $105,118.17
4. Rocky Patterson, Pratt KS $97,558.76
5. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, CO $88,845.90
6. Cody Lee, Gatesville, TX $83,975.51
7. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, TX $80,787.91
8. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, TX $78,698.03
9. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, OK $77,145.02
10. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, TX $75,353.34
11. Garrett Hale, Snyder, TX $66,132.61
12. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, OK $64,197.25
13. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, TX $63,344.64
14. Tony Reina, Wharton, TX $59,292.18
15. Will Gasperson, Decatur, TX $48,055.88
16. Roger Branch, Wellston, OK $40,225.15
17. Jim Locke, Miami, TX $37,042.31
18. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, TX $33,631.36
19. Shay Good, Midland, TX $28,457.41
20. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, TX $26,134.11
Bull Riding Standings
1. Sage Steele Kimzey, Strong City, TX $415,262.82
2. Chase Dougherty, Canby, OR $342,099.47
3. Joe Frost, Randlett, UT $252,053.72
4. Parker Breding, Edgar, MT $241,732.34
5. Jeff Askey, Athens, TX $225,623.90
6. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, ID $213,801.47
7. Dustin Boquet, Bourg LA $196,933.67
8. Garrett Tribble, Bristow, OK $180,481.98
9. Eli Vastbinder, Union Grove NC $173,370.66
10. Koby Radley, Montpelier LA $160,071.73
11. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, UT $146,910.40
12. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, TX $141,393.14
13. Cole Melancon, Liberty, TX $138,037.59
14. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, TX $135,469.24
15. Trevor Kastner, Roff, OK $104,395.88
16. J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, TX $93,768.80
17. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, TX $92,182.88
18. Jordan Wacey Spears, Redding OR $91,009.28
19. Clayton Sellars, Friutlandpark, TX $90,863.20
20. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, ID $86,418.78
Barrel Racing Standings (last updated Dec. 6, 2018 | Courtesy of WPRA)
1. Ivy Conrado, Nowata, OK $19,983.29
2. Lacinda Rose, Willard, MO $14,635.83
3. Ericka Nelson, Century, FL $13,938.80
4. Kristen Spratt, Lysite, WY $12,048.70
5. Sabra O'Quinn (G), Ocala, FL $11,963.08
6. Kylie Weast, Comanche, OK $11,520.66
7. Dona Rule, Minco, OK $9,749.57
8. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD $9,173.82
9. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, TX $9,115.61
10. Leia Pluemer, Las Lunas, NM $8,283.25
11. Chloe Gray, Yatesville, GA $8,067.98
12. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, CA $7,961.15
13. Tonia Forsberg, Fillmore, CA $7,548.05
14. Jimmie Smith, McDade, TX $7,145.12
15. Stephanie Fryar, Waco, TX $7,120.21
16. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, TX $7,076.11
17. Taci Bettis, Round Top, TX $6,865.32
18. Emily Miller, Weatherford, OK $6,775.36
19. Nicole Love, Morton, MS $6,756.25
20. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, SD $6,721.13
