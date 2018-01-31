BHSS® Truck Defender Horse Sale

Location: Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, South Dakota

Date: Jan. 26-27, 2018

Story by: Larry Larson

Photos by: Shootemnscootem

• 2018 Overall average: $9,072 (2017 – $8,634)

• Top 5 Average: $21,900 (2017 – $19,050)

• Top 10 Average: $19,175 (2017 – $17,325)

• Gelding average: $9,522.41

• Mare average: $7,929.63

• Stallion average: $9,770 •

• Pony Average: $6,700

Long established as a strong marketplace for the performance horse, the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo Truck Defender Horse Sale once again broke all previous records. Now into its 60th year, the BHSS hosted the sale at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in downtown Rapid City on January 26-27 with record total sales of $1,124,900.

Following a daily preview each morning at the James Kjerstad Event Center on the Central States Fairgrounds, the consignors converged on Rushmore Hall and the Crystalix Biobarrel Sale Ring. Auctioneer Lynn Weishaar, Reva, South Dakota, and announcer John E. Johnson from Piedmont, South Dkoata, rolled through the 171 cataloged consignments with 636 buyers registered from 13 states and Canadian provinces. The 2018 Corporate Sponsorship list included Truck Defender, Tri-State Livestock News and Larry Larson Photography, Inc.

Topping the 2018 Truck Defender Horse Sale was Playinbig Andstylish who drew considerable interest at the preview and sold on the Saturday session. The 2012 Dun Gelding was sired by the 6666 Ranch Stallion Playin Stylish – an NCHA Horse of the Year, NCHA Open Super Stakes Champion and AQHA and NRCHA World Champion Sire. Consigned by JD and Veronica Gerard, Kennebec, South Dakota, he is out of a Mr Sun O Lena/Peponita bred mare and left the ring on a final bid of $27,000 from Jodi Hill of Kremmling, Colorado.

The Second High Seller, SL Sparkys Lil Kak, brought a bid of $22,000 from Frank Casey, Norman, Oklahoma. Consigned by Paul and Jana Griemsman from Piedmont, South Dakota, the 2008 Buckskin Gelding is a son of NRCHA Limited Open Futurity Champion and AQHA Reserve World Champion Lena Spark by Shining Spark. The finished head/heel horse is out of Chrystals Bottom by Lucky Bottom Kak. Hutchison HW Brand presented High Selling Jackets to both the buyer and consignor.

Now in it's 10th year, the 2018 BHSS Ranch Horse Select Champion was Lot 11, Four Bayou 847, consigned by Haythorn Land and Cattle Company from Arthur, Nebraska. Ridden by Cord Haythorn, the 2008 Sorrel Gelding was sired by their ranch stallion Figure Four Chex, by Snickelfritz Chex, and out of a Colonel Freckles bred mare, Four Bayou Gray. They were presented with a custom championship buckle set sponsored by Lynn and Connie Weishaar from Reva, South Dakota.

Another successful Hutchison HW Brand Stallion Row showcased 16 of the region's leading AQHA Stallions in the Rushmore Hall near the sale ring. Presented prior to each day of the sale in the Crystalix Biobarrel Sale Ring, stallion owners promoted some of the top Quarter Horse bloodlines in the Nation with many offering discounted Stock Show fees if booked during the event.

$27,000 – Playinbig Andstylish – 2012 AQHA Dun Gelding sired by Playin Stylish. His dam, Blue Bell Cream, is a daughter of Mr Sun O Lena out of a daughter of Peponita. Consignor – JD and Veronica Gerard, Kennebec, SD. Buyer – Jodi Hill, Kremmling, CO.

$22,000 – SL Sparkys Lil Kak – 2008 AQHA Buckskin Gelding sired by Lena Spark by Shining Spark and out of Chrystals Bottom. Consignor – Paul and Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, SD. Buyer – Frank Casey, Norman, OK.

$21,000 – Spicey Little Guy – 2015 AQHA Buckskin Gelding sired by A Smooth Guy by Frenchmans Guy and out of Spicey Little Pepper by Annies Little Pepper. Consignor – Frank and Myles Kenzy, Iona, SD. Buyer – Neal Wanless, Vale, SD.

$20,000 – Cat Can Shine DR – 2013 AQHA Blue Roan Stallion sired by High Flyin Cat by High Brow Cat. His Dam, Miss Blue Shiner Dr, is by a son of Shining Spark. Consignor – Jay Murnion, Miles City, MT. Buyer – Jeff Gianonatti, Ludlow, SD.

$19,500 – Jills Got Money – 2010 AQHA Sorrel Gelding sired by Meradas Money Talks by Freckles Merada and out of Jills CD, a CD Olena/Doc's Solano bred mare. Consignor – Frank Kenzy, Iona, SD. Buyer – Brent Nelson, Hot Springs, SD.

$18,000 – JP Tater – 2005 AQHA Bay Roan Gelding sired by MJ Blue War Flip by Snickelfritz Flip and out of JP Christy by JP Equal to None. Consignor – Travis Lymber, Broken Bow, NE. Buyer – Nicole Weiss, Baker, MT.

$17,000 – Smart Amanda – 2006 AQHA Sorrel Mare. An own daughter of NCHA World Champion Smart Little Lena by Doc O'Lena and out of Amanda Stargun by Playgun. In foal to Peptos Blueprint for 2018. Consignor – Jim Whitcher, Scenic, SD. Buyer – Scott Klonssen, Sibley, IA.

$16,250 – BL Smart Reminic – 2011 AQHA Bay Gelding sired by Von Reminic by Reminic and out of Smart Dose, a daughter of The Smart Smoke out of a daughter of Doc's Prescription. Consignor – Julie Dickson (Randy Guggisburg – Agent), Custer, SD. Buyer – Neil Wanless, Vale, SD.

$16,000 – Greedy Lil Uno – 2010 AQHA Gray Gelding sired by a son of Chicks Beduino out of Pretty Lil Uno by Mr Blackburn Deuce. Consignor – Casey Vaughn, Custer, SD. Buyer – Courtney and Shane Vettel, Manning, ND.

$15,000 – Cats Angeluna – 2002 AQHA Black Mare sired by EquiStat All-Time Leading Cutting Horse Sire High Brow Cat by High Brow Hickory. Her dam is Shortys Girl, a daughter of Shorty Lena by Doc O'Lena. In foal to Peptos Blueprint for 2018. Consignor – Jim Whitcher, Scenic, SD. Buyer – Neal Wanless, Vale, SD.

$15,000 – Sasha Magnum Slyder – 2012 AQHA Palomino Mare sired by Mac Magnum by Magnum Chic Dream and out of a Smart Little Lena bred mare. Consignor – Peggy Beaner (Jared Lynch, Agent), Valley Springs, SD. Buyer – Sally Loehrer, Diana, TX.

$15,000 – Nickin for Donuts – 2010 Bay Thoroughbred Gelding sired by Nick (CHI) out of Donuts Tomorrow. Consignor – Justin Collins, Belle Fourche, SD. Buyer – Ted Kautzman, Capitol, MT.

$15,000 – Mias Contemporary – 2003 AQHA Red Roan Gelding sired by Mias Last Chance (Peppy San Badger) and out of a granddaughter of Impressive. Consignor – Bill and Tricia Mutchler, Douglas, WY. Buyer – Shane Sweet, Newcastle, WY.