BHSS Banquet and Ball honors regional cattlemen

Rapid City, SD– The Black Hills Stock Show Stockman's Banquet and Ball will honor the accomplishments of five individuals at the annual event on Saturday, January 27.

The Stockman's Banquet and Ball has a tradition of honoring those who have excelled in the agricultural industry as Stockmen and Agri-Business people. A special "Hall of Fame" distinction is awarded to an individual who has been influential in the growth and support of the Black Hills Stock Show®. New this year is the Horse Person of the Year award, honoring an individual that has excelled in the equine industry.

Meet the Honorees:

The 2018 Stockman's Ball honorees include Scott Dirk, Vale, SD, Troy And VeaBea Thomas, Harrold, SD, NanCee Maynard, Box Elder, SD and Dean Johnson, Vale, SD.

Troy and VeaBea Thomas from the reputable Thomas Ranch will be awarded the Stockman of the Year. Thomas's purebred cattle operation has produced top sires in the Charolais, Angus, Red Angus and Simmental Breeds. The nine time Hubbard Feeds Supreme Row Champions have built a successful livestock operation whose focus it to create herd sires for commercial cattle producers that will improve herd genetics and profit customers at the time of sale.

Scott Dirk of Vale, SD will be recognized as "Agri Business Person of the Year." Scott has been a trusted partner to the livestock producers as a livestock marketer and ringman for the Tri-State Livestock News and other agricultural publications. Scott's commitment to the livestock industry has helped purebred operators with their advertising needs along with advancing the scope and reach of the Tri-State Livestock News publication.

The Black Hills Stock Show will honor NanCee Maynard, Box Elder, SD as the Silver Spur "Hall of Fame" recipient. Maynard has been an active member of Central States Fair, Inc. NanCee has been involved with the rodeo committee and open class committees along with serving many terms on the Central States Fair Board of Directors. As a volunteer, NanCee has been involved with every aspect of the fair and the stock show, from taking tickets and entries for the bronc match to organizing the Horticulture division at the Central States Fair.

The new, Horse Person of the Year award, will be presented to accomplished horse trainer, Dean Johnson. Dean, along with his wife Becky, operate the Dry Creek Ranch north of Vale, SD and own and operate Prairie Industries along with training horses for competition. Dean is the South Dakota representative for the AQHA Board of Directors, along with chairman of the horse committee for the Black Hills Stock Show®. Dean's teamwork and cooperation, helped advance the Black Hills Stock Show® horse sale to a nationally recognized sale, grossing over $1.2 million for the two-day event. Dean has been a Director for the Black Hills Stock Show along with the South Dakota Quarter Horse Association and is a proponent to advance and support the horse industry in South Dakota.

The Stockman's Banquet and Ball will be held at the Best Western Ramkota starting at 6 pm with a social and banquet to begin at 7 pm. The event will feature a banquet, youth scholarship auction, and live music along with presentations of the four honorees.

For a full schedule of events or tickets please go to http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com.

–Black Hills Stock Show