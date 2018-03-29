Casey Tibbs “Match of Champions” Bronc Ride to be Sanctioned as PRCA Event

For the first time in its 25 years, the Casey Tibbs "Match of Champions" bronc ride will be an official Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) event. The event will be Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.

As the largest American rodeo association in the world, the PRCA endorses particular rodeos across the United States, and as far away as Canada, Mexico and Brazil. Top competitors in each of the circuit rodeo events compete for points at PRCA events held during the year. "The Casey Tibbs 'Match of Champions' will be one of those circuit rodeo events this year attracting the best riders from across the country," said Board Member Bryan Hanson. "Herreid, South Dakota will also host a PRCA event the night before (June 1). Riders will have the opportunity to participate in two PRCA sanctioned events in close proximity." Tickets for the Fort Pierre event will go on sale May 1.

The top money winners in each PRCA discipline earn a trip to the annual December championship National Finals Rodeo(NFR) held in Las Vegas. The PRCA maintains extremely high standards for the contestants and stock to maximize entertainment, providing the attendees with an enhanced and exciting event.

"We're making it an entire day of western and rodeo events," said Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center director Cindy Bahe. At 3 p.m. that day, the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center will host a public unveiling of the large Casey Tibbs bronze statue. "Tibbs was a six-time World Champion bronc rider," said Bahe. "This will be the second large outdoor bronze statue to be placed. The first bronze statue of five-time World Champion Billy Etbauer was set in 2013 and we will place a third bronze statue of four-time World Champion Clint Johnson next year. Our sculpture garden will highlight the top three bronc riders in South Dakota."

On that afternoon, ranchers can burn their brands on the outdoor timbers and the museum will be open to the public for a reduced admission. A Steak Fry will follow from 5-7 p.m. at the Stanley County Fairgrounds with the Match of Champions Bronc Ride starting at 7 p.m.

For more information: http://www.caseytibbs.com or call 605-494-1094.

–Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center