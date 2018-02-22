Center of Nation Appaloosa Club

The Center of the Nation Appaloosa Club Meeting and Awards Banquet will be Saturday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

The group will gather at the Americinn at Madison, South Dakota for a pizza and poolside party. There will be a craft available for $5 to cover the cost of materials.

On March 11, at 11 a.m., the club will hold get together for a meeting, lunch, and awards at the Hillside Resort, Wentworth, South Dakota.

RSVP to Carly Wettlaufer at 605-270-1666 or carly.wettlaufer@gmail.com

–CON Appaloosa Club