Kalane Anders is all-around cowboy at CSU rodeo

CHADRON–Chadron State College cowboy Kalane Anders of Bayard, Nebraska, won the steer wrestling and also earned points in two other events while winning the all-around honors at the Colorado State University rodeo in Fort Collins this past weekend.

"Kalane had an amazing weekend," CSC rodeo coach Dustin Luper said. "He earned 280 points for our team."

Anders had the fastest times of 4.1 and 4.0 seconds in each steer wrestling go-round to win that event with some room to spare. He also finished fifth in tie down roping with runs 10.0 and 13.1 seconds. In addition, Anders, who is a junior, and CSC senior Brandi Cwach of Geddes, South Dakota, were fifth in the first go-round of team roping, but didn't get a time on their second run.

Two more veteran cowboys on the Chadron State roster also placed in the final standings in their events at the Colorado State rodeo.

Rowdy Moon of Sargent, Nebraska, who has ridden 15 of the 16 barebacks he's drawn through the first eight rodeos in the Central Rocky Mountain Region this season, tied for fourth through sixth in the final standings with scores of 71 and 73 points. And, Prestyn Novak of Newell, South Dakota, finished sixth in tie down roping with times of 11.0 and 13.6 seconds.

Other CSC contestants making the finals after placing among the top 10 in their events in the first go-round were Kellen Washut of Casper, Wyo., in bareback riding, Buck Butterfield of Worland, Wyo., in bull riding, both Carson Good of Long Valley, S.D., Cole Retchless of Bridgeport, Neb., in steer wrestling and Jayde Atkins of Broken Bow, Neb., in barrel racing.

The next rodeo in the region will be April 20-22 at Casper College.

—Chadron State College