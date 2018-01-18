Colt Starting Challenge USA New to the Black Hills Stock Show.

Rapid City, SD- A new event that will test the skills of horse trainers in a unique three day event will take center stage as the Colt Starting USA Challenge comes to the James Kjerstad Event Center on Friday, Jan. 26- Sunday, Jan. 28.

The challenge will consist of six trainers and six unbroke horses that will compete to gentle and ride the horse using Natural Horsemanship methods. The Trainers will have a two-hour time frame from 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. per night to utilize their skills and talents to gentle the unbroke, never been ridden before horses.

On the first day, trainers will begin in a round pen. All the trainers will be working their horses at the same time. Day two will consist of round pen work with the option to expand into the main arena during two 45-minute sessions. The third day will remove all round pens and each rider has 12 minutes to ride their horse through an obstacle course in the arena showcasing the trusts and the accomplishments of the trainer and horse.

Contestants will draw a horse prior to the event and will bring their tools, such as saddle, pad, halter, ropes and any props they may need to work with the horse. The Colt Starting Challenge USA does have rules and regulations that will protect the well-being of the animal.

The six trainers selected for the event include Robert Carsel, Iowa, Nicah Brehm, Iowa, Nate Horner, North Dakota, Claude Roebuck, South Dakota, Chance Vomacka, South Dakota, and Thomas Smittle, South Dakota.

Tickets for the event are $10 per night, or $20 for the weekend. The 60th Annual Black Hills Stock Show® will celebrate the history and the heritage of agriculture, from Friday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Feb. 4. For a complete schedule of events go to http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com

–Black Hills Stock Show