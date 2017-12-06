Deadwood’s Days of ‘76 wins 14th straight PRCA Rodeo of the Year award

Make that 14. Tonight (Dec. 6, 2017) in Las Vegas at the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's (PRCA) annual banquet, Deadwood's Days of '76 Rodeo brought home its 14th consecutive PRCA Medium Rodeo of the Year award during the PRCA National Convention. The rodeo, billed the "Best Rodeo. No Bull." has won the award annually since 2004. Prior to that, it had won the PRCA Small Rodeo of the Year award four times, as well as the Badlands Circuit Rodeo of the year. 2018 will mark the 96th annual Days of '76 Rodeo in Historic Deadwood. The event, July 24-28, 2018, includes five days of rodeo action along with historic parades.

Days of '76 Committee members, including 2017 Chairman Pat Roberts and 2018 Chairman Joe Peterson, were on hand to accept the award. Nominated alongside the Days of '76 in the Medium Outdoor Rodeo category for 2017 were rodeos in Amarillo, Texas; Coleman, Texas; Eagle, Colorado; and Stephenville, Texas.

The Days of '76 Rodeo's clown, Keith Isley, is nominated for Clown of the Year. Randy Corley, the Days announcer, is also up for Announcer of the Year.

–Days of '76