Foreward by Terri Licking:

Thedford – We here in cattle country admire a good horse and under a cowboy's or cowgirl's guidance, the amazing abilities they both show – poetry and fluidity in motion for sure, whether cutting, running the barrels, or working after their rider leaves the saddle after roping that steer. Even a good bucking horse gets us cheering.

The following essay I share with permission from a young lady and her family from Lincoln, with ties to Thedford. She is the granddaughter of Audrey Jones, niece to Jay Jones. Her Dad, Dallas as his siblings, graduated from Thedford. If you are friends with this young lady's mother, Tish on Facebook, you have seen another aspect of poetry in motion between a horse and rider.

Otilla 'Tillie' Jones is a junior at Lincoln Southeast High School and at last year's United States Dressage Federation awards banquet, one of the awards she won was the Best First-Person Essay. Tillie and her horse are rising in the ranks of dressage. Do not be surprised to see her make it as an Olympic Equestrian. Her story of getting there is worthy of printing for more to see and cheer her on to the next level of gold.

I remember being in awe of those girls.

They seemed to win all the awards. They

were much older. Sophisticated. Refined.

They seemed to be able to effortlessly get

their horses to do amazing things. It was

not long after my 7th birthday—that day

when my parents removed the blindfold

from my eyes and a horse, yes a horse!—

stood before me, ready to carry me through

my one-lvesson birthday present, that I

remember listening to those girls excitedly

discussing some magical, mysterious event

they wanted to attend–NAJYRC. I didn't

really know what they were talking about,

but I knew if they wanted to go, then I

wanted to also. Perhaps it started as just a

little girl's dream, but it soon turned into

my goal—to compete at NAYJRC, and

make it to the podium.

That one-lesson birthday present was—as

my dad is fond of saying—the gift that

kept on giving. One lesson turned into

5, and the training horse was replaced by

a leased pony, and I began competing in

schooling shows. Before long I was the

owner of a very special Connemara pony,

Darby, who took me through third level

and enabled me to earn my bronze medal

when I was 12. I worked hard, but things

seemed to come easily those days. Then:

Enter Boegley's Mauricio, a/k/a "Mo."

An 18 year old Danish Warm Blood, Mo

was a Ferrari without brakes. He had

"buttons" I didn't even know existed. On

Mo I quickly learned how much I didn't

know about dressage. The transition from

pony to a large horse was hard. He was,

undoubtedly, the most difficult horse I've

ridden. But with Mo I began to learn what

it's like when horse and rider develop that

indescribable, unbreakable bond, through

countless hours of training and all the

quiet time just being, together. And from

Mo, I learned some painful, and beautiful,

lessons of life.

When Mo and I became partners, we

began showing 3rd level and schooled 4th

level. Although we showed reasonably

well, our first year was challenging. As

we were just starting to develop our

connection, I nearly lost Mo in a tragic

fire that destroyed the barn where I was

training and he was boarded. That opened

my eyes to a harsh reality of life that any

ride may be the last. But the experience

also made me appreciate that every ride

is special. While with Mo I also said

goodbye to my beloved trainer and lifementor,

Felice Rose, who was a second

mom to me. After decades of training, she

was slowing down at a time when my pace

was speeding up.

I don't know if it was through fate, or

destiny, or just dumb luck, but Jami

Kment, a trainer in Palmya, Nebraska,

agreed to help me. Jami, the owner of

the aptly named Providence Farm, helped

me understand Mo's quirks and how to

manage his many idiosyncrasies. Mo and I

developed a connection like never before, and in our second year, 2015, I finally

realized a part of my long-time dream of competing at NAJYRC, where

we placed 8th in the individual test and 7th in the freestyle. We entered

the Festival of Champions ranked 2nd and placed 4th. Our incredible year

continued where we placed 1st in the Junior team championship ride at

Regionals and qualified for the open class 3rd level freestyle, where we

finished 8th at Nationals against open class riders. That magical year ended

by accepting an invitation to ride at the Robert Dover clinic in Wellington,

Florida where we had a simply amazing week.

Realizing that a girl from Nebraska and her schoolmaster horse might

actually be able to compete with the best horses and riders in the country,

through the rest of the winter in 2016, Mo and I trained like never before.

I intended to ride again at NAYJRC, but this time, reach the rest of my

goal—making the podium. By the spring of 2016, Mo was moving better

than he ever had. I have always had an incredibly close connection with my

previous horses, but what Mo and I had was, simply put, special. I knew

in my heart that we were poised to realize that dream I'd had since I was

8 years old, listening to those older girls talk about riding in that special

event, NAYJRC.

The music and freestyle pattern my mom and I selected was perfect for

Mo. Two weeks before our first qualifying show, Mo and I had one of our

best training sessions. We were ready. But after the ride, I noticed that Mo

was acting out of character. He was biting, pacing, rolling, lying down, and

wouldn't eat, even his favorite snacks. The local veterinarian urged us to take

him to Kansas State horse hospital, so my dad drove Mo and me through

the night. The prognosis was unclear, but hopeful, so we returned home.

The following week Mo was on fluids and underwent multiple tests, but

still, the veterinarians were not able to settle on a diagnosis. That Friday,

my dad promised me that we could return Kansas State to see Mo the next

morning. I remember the feeling of exhilaration the entire day, knowing

I'd soon see my boy. What I didn't know was that that morning the

veterinarians did surgery and learned that 25 feet of Mo's small intestine

was dead. They told my parents that if they could save Mo, his quality of

life would be poor, and recommended that they not bring him out from

surgery. My parents agreed to let him go peacefully. When I got home

from school expecting to get ready for the trip to see my boy, I was met

with my dad's open arms, tears welling in his eyes. I knew what that meant.

I didn't need my dad to say the words, but he did: "Sissy, Mo didn't make

it." I cried like I've never cried before. I never got to say goodbye to my best

friend and tell him how much I truly loved him.

The grief was intense. I became depressed. My best friend was gone. My

partner with whom I'd worked so hard, and been through so much, was now

just a memory. I couldn't do the one thing I loved more than anything—

ride horses; ride Mo. And my goal of reaching the podium at NAYJRC

was gone.

I'm not proud to admit that I started questioning why God would do that

to Mo and me. I was lost, and didn't know how to fill the painful hole

in my heart. I didn't want to go to

the barn. I couldn't bear to see Mo's

empty stall. Friends and family tried

to console me by telling me that

everything happens for a reason. I

didn't believe them.

What I didn't know until months

later, was that the day after Mo died,

while my dad was driving back to

Kansas State to pick up our trailer

and Mo's shoes and remnants of his

mane, my dad called my trainer and

told her that no matter how many

hours my dad had to work to pay for

another horse, my trainer was to find

me another horse. My dad couldn't

bear to see me suffering like I was.

One week later I was in Florida with

Jami. Through providence, we found

Apachi. He'd recently been imported

from the Netherlands and Caroline

Roffman and Jami saw his great

potential. Though my heart was

aching for my beloved Mo, I saw his

great personality. Each of us was right. My dad nicknamed him

"Patch", as he was a patch to my broken heart.

Apachi and I spent the summer of 2016 getting to know each

other. While I was happy for my Region 4 teammates and the

other riders who made it to NAYJRC, it was hard to watch,

knowing that that's where I desperately wanted to be. So Apachi

and I rode. And we trained. And we bonded and we connected.

By the one-year anniversary of Mo's death, the hard work was

beginning to pay off. The potential Jami and Caroline had seen

was coming to fruition. The personality I had seen blossoming.

We qualified after only tthree shows. We were on our way back to

NAYJRC! The one remaining question was what freestyle would

Apachi and I ride? My mom, Jami and I considered numerous

options, and nothing ever felt quite right. No matter what style or

genre, nothing seemed to fit. Nothing spoke to my heart—except

one. The music to which Mo was going to ride, which had arrived

days before his death, was perfect. I was ready; again.

Two weeks we were to leave for NAJYRC, I was out of town with

my brothers and my dad when we got the call from my mom.

Apachi was showing the same symptoms Mo had shown a week

before he died.

At the recommendation of the

veterinarian, my mom was on her

way to Kansas State. I felt physically

sick. Once again I was in my dad's

arms, in tears. This could not be

happening; again. Mom drove

through the night to get Apachi to

Kansas State. Dad drove through

the night to get me home, then on

to Kansas State. I had to see Apachi.

During those 7 long hours I relived

losing Mo. I imagined what I would

do if I lost Apachi; what if I'd ridden

him for the last time.

When we arrived at the hospital, we

entered the same door we entered

14 months earlier, walked down the

same hallways, and incredibly, found

Apachi in the exact same area where

I last saw Mo. I don't know how

long I just stood there hugging him,

grateful to see him, but terrified what

we'd hear from the veterinarians.

But this time what I heard sent my

spirits soaring. Apachi was going to be ok. Three days later we left

Kansas State, not just with four shoes and some pieces of mane,

but with my boy, healthy and cleared to compete!

My dream of making the podium no longer seemed so important.

That Apachi was healthy and we could compete was enough.

But compete he did. We anchored our team to a 3rd place finish,

and to a 3rd place finish in the individual test. Unbelievably, we

made the podium not once, but twice. But what happened next,

was surreal. We were slotted to be the second-to-last ride in the

freestyle. I watched the top riders score in the low 70's. But instead

of the usual butterflies I feel before a big ride, I felt a sense of calm

and confidence. Then Mo's music began. And Apachi and I were

not alone. It was as if my boy Mo was there with me telling me to

ride my heart out like he knew I could, and win the gold that I so

desperately wanted to win with him. When the last rider's score

was announced, my mind raced, and I was back in my dad's arms,

tears flowing. But this time, from uncontrolled joy. Gold.

Yes, things do happen for a reason. Life is sometimes really

hard. But with perseverance, the hardships add an indescribable,

cathartic sweetness to the victories. And they make clear that

it's the journey that counts the most. Little girls' dreams do

sometimes come true. I know. Mine did. F

–Reprinted with permission from the Nebraska Dressage Association