Equine events set stage for BHSS

RAPID CITY, SD— Top notch equine events provide a great prequel to the 60th annual Black Hills Stock Show® with events that began Jan. 13 at the James Kjerstad Event Center at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City.

The McKie Ford Winter Classic American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Show begins Sunday, Jan. 21 and runs through Thursday, Jan. 25. This triple-judged AQHA event means each horse is eligible for three-times the points with only one show. The 2017 event attracted 1,219 entries.

Monday, Jan. 22 brings the National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Winter Spectacular to the James Kjerstad Event Center. Fast action, quick turns and great horsemanship will be on display. This event runs concurrently with the AQHA Working Cow Horse Classes.

The Merck Animal Health Stray Gathering is set for Thursday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. The Stray Gathering event is open to public entry. The stray gathering is a four-person team timed event, where two members of each team are required to rope and tie two steers in a timely manner. Following the event, everyone can enjoy a great evening of free Cowboy Music with Trucker Radio.

The official kick-off of the Black Hills Stock Show® equine events is the two-day Truck Defender Horse Sale, Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, beginning at 2 p.m. each day at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The Truck Defender Horse Sale Previews begin each day at 8 a.m. at the Kjerstad Event Center. This select horse sale features top consignments from throughout the country.

Along with the horse sale, top stallion owners in the nation will display their stallions Jan. 26 and 27th in an area known as Hutchison Western Stallion Row. Stallions will be previewed prior to the horse sale on both Friday and Saturday at 1:20 p.m. at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The Hutchison Western Stallion Row is an opportunity for horse enthusiasts to view stallions and plan stallion bookings for the 2018 breeding season.

Other horse events to watch is the AQHA Ranch Horse Versatility Competition on Sunday, Jan. 28 and Monday, Jan. 29. This special horse event will judge riders and trainers on their ability to accomplish common ranch tasks such cow work, cutting, reining, ranch riding, and confirmation.

An Open Jackpot Team Roping and a 4-D Barrel Race will conclude the horse events at the Kjerstad Event Center. The team roping will take place on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 8 a.m. and the Barrel Race will wrap up the Black Hills Stock Show® on Sunday, Feb. 4.

A total of twenty-one days of horse events will allow horse competitors the opportunity to compete at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo®. All horse shows, previews, team roping and barrel racings are free to the public.

A complete schedule of events is available at http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com or call (605) 355-3861 for more information.

–Black Hills Stock Show