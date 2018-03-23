Mandan Rodeo seeks queen and princess contestants

The Mandan Rodeo Committee is seeking contestants for the Miss Rodeo Mandan queen and princess pageants. The queen and princess serve as ambassadors for the Mandan Rodeo Days, the community and the sport of rodeo,

Contestants in both divisions need to be available July 2 to 4 for participation in pageant competition and rodeo activities. Contestants are evaluated on horsemanship, speech, personal interview, appearance and modeling skills.

Complete rules and entry forms will be downloadable at http://www.mandanrodeo.com or by contacting Tiffany Kuntz of the Mandan Rodeo Pageant Committee at 701-527-5280 or mandanpageant@hotmail.com.

May 1 is the deadline for contestant entries to assure photos will appear in the Mandan Rodeo Days publication issued in June. Contestant entries will remain open through June 8.

To assure eligibility for the Miss Rodeo North Dakota Pageant in 2019, the Miss Rodeo Mandan contestants must be residents of the state and between the ages of 17 to 24 as of Dec. 31, 2018. They also need to be on track to have a high school diploma or equivalent by that same date. Princess contestants must be between the ages of 8 and 12 as of July 1 and be from Mandan or within an approximate 125-mile-radius.

New royalty will be crowned preceding the July 4 rodeo performance by 2018 Miss Rodeo Mandan Kylee Grabow of Hazen and Miss Rodeo Mandan Princess Sydney Weinberger of Breien. Mandan Rodeo Days is celebrating its 139th anniversary in 2018.

