National Horse and Burro Rangeland Management Coalition Supports Pathway Forward for Horse and Burro Management

WASHINGTON (April 23, 2019) – The National Horse and Burro Rangeland Management Coalition (NHBRMC) remains steadfast in its assertion that full use of all management tools included in the Wild and Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act would most effectively return populations to Appropriate Management Levels (AML). However, a proposal put forth today by members of the Coalition, humane advocates, livestock producers, local governments, and rangeland management professionals brings all perspectives into consideration to break the cycle of failed management currently in place and ensure a pathway forward. "This unprecedented proposal represents compromise language that contains some statements and assertions that are not fully embraced by the Coalition or its individual members," said Ethan Lane, Coalition Chair. "However, the Coalition supports the underlying premise of the proposal that represents the best chance for population reductions and rangeland health restoration in the current political environment."

Lia Biondo, Coalition Vice Chair, said, "Achieving AML and a restoration of rangeland health remains the primary objective of this Coalition, and we believe that this compromise has the potential to make progress toward that goal."

Contact below media representatives for additional information regarding the proposal.

–PLC