New UW coach likes competitiveness of his team members at summer pro rodeos

University of Wyoming's new head rodeo coach has been competing in professional rodeos this summer and has watched members of his team refine their skills.

Beau Clark said the work the students are putting into rodeo this summer will pay off at college rodeos this fall at UW.

"It is really exciting to see a lot of UW rodeo athletes competing at the professional level," said Clark. "Our students are not just showing up and trying their best, they are having a lot of success and winning on a regular basis at these rodeos."

Clark began heading the Cowboys' and Cowgirls' programs the day after the College National Finals Rodeo June 19. He replaces former coach George Howard, who died late last year. Former UW Cowgirl Lydia Coe, who was Howard's assistant coach for three years, was UW's interim coach this spring. The Department of Animal Science oversees the program.

Clark carries specific intentions into the fall. He said he will implement high standards and expectations requiring commitment to academics, team, community and UW.

"We want the entire team to wow us with their commitment, dedication, passion and attitude for rodeo," he said, and added he will recruit student-athletes who are passionately committed to rodeo and UW.

"When people are passionate about rodeo, the work required to be successful is enjoyable," said Clark, an all-Big Sky Conference defensive tackle while at Montana State University and team captain. "People who are passionate will make the choices and sacrifices needed to be successful."

Clark headed the Laramie County Community College rodeo teams the last two years. He competed as a professional steer wrestler at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in 2012 and is a competitive bulldogger. He is working toward a master's degree through the University of Missouri in educational, school and counseling psychology with an emphasis in positive coaching.

–UW Extension