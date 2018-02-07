PRCA Championship Rodeo, Bismarck, North Dakota

Bismarck, N.D., Feb. 2-3

All-around cowboy: Riley Wakefield, $1,751, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback riding: 1. Cole Reiner, 80 points on Mosbrucker Rodeos' Starstruck, $1,884; 2. Jordan Pelton, 78, $1,444; 3. Jamie Howlett, 77, $1,067; 4. (tie) Justin Miller, Troy Vaira and Mike Fred, 75, $481 each; 7. (tie) Tyler Nelson and Nate McFadden, 74, $220 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Tyler Thorson, 4.1 seconds, $1,581; 2. Sheldon Portwine, 4.4, $1,308; 3. Cyler Dowling, 4.5, $1,036; 4. Evan Entze, 4.8, $763; 5. Del Kraupie, 4.9, $491; 6. Kody Woodward, 5.1, $273.

Team roping: 1. Alvaro Baeza/Beau Hutchison, 5.8 seconds, $1,336 each; 2. Scott White/Riley Wakefield, 6.0, $1,106; 3. (tie) Joe Schmidt/Chuck Graham and Layne Carson/Chase Peterson, 6.5, $760 each; 5. Cameron Morman/Kody Woodward, 7.6, $415; 6. Jordan Staton/Carey Bevan, 10.6, $230.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Jade Blackwell, 82 points on Mosbrucker Rodeos' Bay Wolf, $2,109; 2. (tie) Taylen Nelson and Kaden Deal, 72, $1,406 each; 4. (tie) Kash Deal, Dusty Hausauer and Rhett Fanning, 70, $539 each; 7. (tie) Tate Thybo and Miles Kreeger, 69, $246 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Ben Robinson, 8.5 seconds, $1,336; 2. Jason Vohs, 9.2, $1,105; 3. Kirk Robinson, 9.5, $875; 4. Riley Wakefield, 9.9, $645; 5. Clint Kindred, 10.5, $415; 6. Cody Henderson, 10.9, $230.

Barrel racing: 1. Kaylee Gallino, 12.80 seconds, $1,289; 2. Cathy Roesler, 13.07, $1,105; 3. Britta Thiel, 13.09, $921; 4. Jessica Routier, 13.15, $798; 5. Erin Williams, 13.20, $614; 6. Cindy Baltezore, 13.26, $491; 7. Ginger LaDuke, 13.28, $368; 8. Cassidy Kohlnhofer, 13.32, $246; 9. Tammy Watson, 13.33, $184; 10. Pam Hollenbeck, 13.41, $123.

Bull riding: 1. Parker Breding, 85 points on Mosbrucker Rodeos' Hollywood, $2,651; 2. (tie) Clayton Sellars and Chase Dougherty, 84, $1,767 each; 4. Coy Thorson, 81, $972; 5. (tie) Chasen Cole and Jared Parsonage, 80, $530 each; 7. (tie) Connor Murnion, Ryan Knutson and Jay Dunford, 79, $206 each.

Total payoff: $53,457. Stock contractor: Mosbrucker Rodeos. Sub-contractor: Bailey Pro Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Rowena Nelson. Officials: Tom Miller and Mike Steiger. Timers: Rowena Nelson and Marge Mosbrucker. Announcer: T.C. Long. Specialty act: Johnny Dudley. Bullfighters: Kaleb Barrett and Sylvan La Cross. Clown/barrelman: Johnny Dudley. Flankmen: TJ Sauers Jr and Cauy Gunderson. Chute boss: Kelly Mosbrucker. Pickup men: Rick Gross and Brandon Hatzenbuhler. Photographers: Jay Davis and Ty Stockton. Music director: Ward Hilger.

–PRCA