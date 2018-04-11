PRCA Rodeo Standings
April 11, 2018
As of April 9, 2018
All-Around
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $83,672
2 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 50,275
3 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 41,281
4 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 32,822
5 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 27,283
6 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 25,174
7 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 25,138
8 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 24,279
9 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 17,289
10 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 16,587
11 Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 15,012
12 McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 11,278
13 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 11,264
14 Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. 11,171
15 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 10,906
16 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 9,986
17 Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 8,668
Bareback Riding
1 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah $61,757
2 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 61,704
3 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 48,725
4 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 38,575
5 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 38,318
6 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 37,233
7 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 37,190
8 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 35,403
9 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 30,899
10 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 28,267
11 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 27,218
12 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 27,171
13 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 23,199
14 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 22,412
15 Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 21,605
16 Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 21,531
17 Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 21,307
18 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 21,156
19 Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 19,778
20 Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 19,096
Steer Wrestling
1 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $47,102
2 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 40,228
3 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 35,679
4 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 34,670
5 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 34,307
6 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 33,946
7 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 30,644
8 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 29,696
9 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 28,014
10 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 26,522
11 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 24,751
12 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 22,604
13 Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas 22,366
14 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 22,121
15 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 21,975
16 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 21,879
17 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 21,312
18 Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 20,246
19 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 19,979
20 Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 19,825
Team Roping (Header)
1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $51,240
2 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 37,756
3 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 35,322
4 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 33,254
5 Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 29,823
6 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,101
7 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 27,591
8 Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 21,810
9 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 21,728
10 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 20,779
11 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 20,308
12 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 19,555
13 John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 18,861
14 Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 18,580
15 Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 17,867
16 Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 17,670
17 Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 16,994
18 Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 16,919
19 Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 15,809
20 Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss. 15,775
Team Roping (Heeler)
1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $51,240
2 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 36,252
3 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 33,391
4 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 33,254
5 Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,101
6 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 27,591
7 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 26,133
8 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 25,865
9 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 24,955
10 Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 21,810
11 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 21,728
12 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 21,374
13 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 18,879
14 Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 18,861
15 Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 18,852
16 Brad Culpepper, Sylvester, Ga. 18,580
17 Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 18,345
18 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 17,836
19 Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas 15,416
20 Olin Pulham, Payson, Utah 14,635
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $82,965
2 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 55,685
3 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 53,072
4 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 51,775
5 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 34,648
6 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 34,414
7 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 33,905
8 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 33,332
9 Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 31,167
10 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 29,479
11 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 27,400
12 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 23,155
13 Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 22,906
14 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 22,040
15 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 20,547
16 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 19,270
17 Joe Lufkin, Sallisaw, Okla. 17,811
18 Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 16,641
19 Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D. 16,558
20 Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 15,838
Tie-Down Roping
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $52,969
2 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 48,903
3 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 43,735
4 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 41,628
5 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 40,329
6 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 38,396
7 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 37,253
8 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 36,735
9 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 32,058
10 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 31,627
11 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 26,413
12 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 24,708
13 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 24,309
14 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 23,172
15 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 20,937
16 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 20,603
17 Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 18,871
18 Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 16,758
19 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 16,311
20 Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 15,853
Steer Roping
1 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $36,494
2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 31,088
3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 24,773
4 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 22,075
5 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 20,267
6 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 16,457
7 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 14,665
8 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 13,041
9 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 12,829
10 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 12,641
11 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 12,489
12 Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 12,178
13 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 12,145
14 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 11,358
15 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 10,995
16 Chad Mathis, Morristown, Ariz. 10,256
17 Ralph Williams, Skiatook, Okla. 9,651
18 Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 8,686
19 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 7,918
20 Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 7,749
Bull Riding
1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $121,842
2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 81,807
3 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 58,436
4 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 57,241
5 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 53,692
6 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 47,626
7 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 41,978
8 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 40,165
9 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 34,313
10 Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 33,597
11 Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 33,247
12 Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 30,541
13 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 29,296
14 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 28,246
15 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 27,767
16 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 26,468
17 Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 25,125
18 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 23,533
19 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 22,386
20 Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho 21,895
Barrel Racing
2 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,186
3 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 64,910
4 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 55,834
5 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 48,567
6 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 42,172
7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 35,991
8 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 33,899
9 Tiana Schuster, Krum, Texas 33,834
10 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 33,736
11 Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 30,530
12 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 23,834
13 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 23,143
14 Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 23,125
15 Lucinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 21,638
16 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 19,671
17 Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 19,499
18 Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas 19,094
19 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 18,767
20 Lori Todd, Willcox, Ariz. 18,759