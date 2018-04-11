 PRCA Rodeo Standings | TSLN.com

PRCA Rodeo Standings

As of April 9, 2018

All-Around

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $83,672

2 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 50,275

3 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 41,281

4 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 32,822

Recommended Stories For You

5 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 27,283

6 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 25,174

7 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 25,138

8 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 24,279

9 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 17,289

10 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 16,587

11 Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 15,012

12 McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 11,278

13 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 11,264

14 Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. 11,171

15 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 10,906

16 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 9,986

17 Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 8,668

Bareback Riding

1 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah $61,757

2 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 61,704

3 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 48,725

4 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 38,575

5 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 38,318

6 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 37,233

7 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 37,190

8 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 35,403

9 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 30,899

10 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 28,267

11 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 27,218

12 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 27,171

13 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 23,199

14 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 22,412

15 Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 21,605

16 Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 21,531

17 Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 21,307

18 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 21,156

19 Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 19,778

20 Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 19,096

Steer Wrestling

1 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $47,102

2 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 40,228

3 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 35,679

4 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 34,670

5 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 34,307

6 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 33,946

7 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 30,644

8 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 29,696

9 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 28,014

10 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 26,522

11 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 24,751

12 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 22,604

13 Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas 22,366

14 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 22,121

15 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 21,975

16 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 21,879

17 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 21,312

18 Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 20,246

19 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 19,979

20 Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 19,825

Team Roping (Header)

1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $51,240

2 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 37,756

3 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 35,322

4 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 33,254

5 Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 29,823

6 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,101

7 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 27,591

8 Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 21,810

9 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 21,728

10 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 20,779

11 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 20,308

12 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 19,555

13 John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 18,861

14 Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 18,580

15 Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 17,867

16 Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 17,670

17 Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 16,994

18 Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 16,919

19 Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 15,809

20 Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss. 15,775

Team Roping (Heeler)

1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $51,240

2 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 36,252

3 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 33,391

4 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 33,254

5 Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,101

6 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 27,591

7 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 26,133

8 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 25,865

9 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 24,955

10 Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 21,810

11 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 21,728

12 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 21,374

13 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 18,879

14 Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 18,861

15 Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 18,852

16 Brad Culpepper, Sylvester, Ga. 18,580

17 Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 18,345

18 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 17,836

19 Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas 15,416

20 Olin Pulham, Payson, Utah 14,635

Saddle Bronc Riding

1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $82,965

2 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 55,685

3 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 53,072

4 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 51,775

5 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 34,648

6 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 34,414

7 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 33,905

8 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 33,332

9 Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 31,167

10 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 29,479

11 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 27,400

12 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 23,155

13 Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 22,906

14 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 22,040

15 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 20,547

16 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 19,270

17 Joe Lufkin, Sallisaw, Okla. 17,811

18 Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 16,641

19 Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D. 16,558

20 Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 15,838

Tie-Down Roping

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $52,969

2 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 48,903

3 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 43,735

4 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 41,628

5 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 40,329

6 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 38,396

7 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 37,253

8 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 36,735

9 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 32,058

10 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 31,627

11 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 26,413

12 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 24,708

13 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 24,309

14 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 23,172

15 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 20,937

16 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 20,603

17 Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 18,871

18 Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 16,758

19 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 16,311

20 Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 15,853

Steer Roping

1 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $36,494

2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 31,088

3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 24,773

4 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 22,075

5 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 20,267

6 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 16,457

7 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 14,665

8 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 13,041

9 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 12,829

10 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 12,641

11 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 12,489

12 Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 12,178

13 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 12,145

14 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 11,358

15 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 10,995

16 Chad Mathis, Morristown, Ariz. 10,256

17 Ralph Williams, Skiatook, Okla. 9,651

18 Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 8,686

19 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 7,918

20 Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 7,749

Bull Riding

1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $121,842

2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 81,807

3 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 58,436

4 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 57,241

5 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 53,692

6 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 47,626

7 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 41,978

8 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 40,165

9 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 34,313

10 Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 33,597

11 Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 33,247

12 Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 30,541

13 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 29,296

14 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 28,246

15 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 27,767

16 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 26,468

17 Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 25,125

18 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 23,533

19 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 22,386

20 Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho 21,895

Barrel Racing

2 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,186

3 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 64,910

4 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 55,834

5 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 48,567

6 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 42,172

7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 35,991

8 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 33,899

9 Tiana Schuster, Krum, Texas 33,834

10 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 33,736

11 Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 30,530

12 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 23,834

13 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 23,143

14 Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 23,125

15 Lucinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 21,638

16 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 19,671

17 Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 19,499

18 Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas 19,094

19 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 18,767

20 Lori Todd, Willcox, Ariz. 18,759