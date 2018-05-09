PRCA Standings
May 9, 2018
All-Around
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $103,012
2 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 51,947
3 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 51,197
4 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 38,841
5 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 31,694
6 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 30,505
7 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 29,948
8 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 28,400
9 Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 21,375
10 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 20,692
11 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 20,517
12 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 19,059
13 Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 14,872
14 Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas 14,177
15 McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 13,391
16 Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. 11,356
17 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 11,264
18 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 9,986
19 Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alberta 9,272
20 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 8,727
Bareback Riding
1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $68,149
2 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 64,771
3 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 50,589
4 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 48,726
5 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 47,449
6 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 42,970
7 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 41,884
8 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 41,360
9 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 39,487
10 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 33,889
11 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 29,791
12 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 28,918
13 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 28,530
14 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 27,566
15 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 27,557
16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 23,741
17 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 23,328
18 Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 21,952
19 Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 21,605
20 Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 20,732
Steer Wrestling
1 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $48,178
2 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 41,867
3 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 40,229
4 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 39,019
5 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 38,906
6 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 38,878
7 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 35,860
8 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 35,196
9 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 31,595
10 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 30,525
11 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 29,392
12 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 29,261
13 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 28,985
14 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 27,957
15 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 23,735
16 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 22,651
17 Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas 22,367
18 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 22,181
19 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 22,141
20 Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 21,970
Team Roping (Header)
1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $51,240
2 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 44,039
3 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 43,325
4 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 41,495
5 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 36,604
6 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 35,095
7 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,101
8 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 27,525
9 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 24,214
10 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 24,128
11 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 23,255
12 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 23,092
13 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. 22,825
14 Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 21,810
15 Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 20,657
16 Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 19,838
17 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 19,712
18 Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 19,584
19 John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 18,861
20 Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 18,580
Team Roping (Heeler)
1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $51,240
2 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 41,495
3 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 40,350
4 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 37,534
5 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 37,483
6 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 25,095
7 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 29,771
8 Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,101
9 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 27,525
10 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 25,749
11 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 25,052
12 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 23,255
13 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil 22,825
14 Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 22,004
15 Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 21,810
16 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 21,610
17 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 21,532
18 Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 20,591
19 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 19,683
20 Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 18,861
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $91,225
2 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 62,425
3 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 54,526
4 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 53,764
5 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 43,085
6 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 37,875
7 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 36,614
8 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 36,332
9 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 33,905
10 Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. 33,109
11 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 30,923
12 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 27,509
13 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 26,299
14 Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 24,963
15 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 23,155
16 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 22,293
17 Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 22,251
18 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 21,549
19 Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 19,713
20 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 19,697
Tie-Down Roping
1 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $58,536
2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 56,279
3 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 48,350
4 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 43,735
5 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 41,949
6 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 41,795
7 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 39,900
8 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 38,629
9 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 37,386
10 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 31,627
11 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 30,870
12 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 27,745
13 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 26,029
14 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 25,527
15 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 25,799
16 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 25,708
17 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 24,688
18 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 22,922
19 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 22,396
20 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 21,288
Steer Roping
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $49,359
2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 41,938
3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 38,547
4 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 30,406
5 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 26,665
6 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 24,935
7 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 21,890
8 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 21,810
9 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 19,177
10 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 18,732
11 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 16,449
12 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 16,114
13 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 16,048
14 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 15,281
15 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 14,623
16 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 14,230
17 Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 12,373
18 Will McBride, Ogallala, Neb. 12,313
19 Ralph Williams, Skiatook, Okla. 11,008
20 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 10,995
Bull Riding
1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $122,041
2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 85,716
3 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 65,493
4 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 57,241
5 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 55,913
6 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 50,574
7 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 47,626
8 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 46,166
9 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 45,764
10 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 37,381
11 Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 37,079
12 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 33,623
13 Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 33,597
14 Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 32,211
15 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 32,037
16 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 30,980
17 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 29,752
18 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 28,332
19 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 27,767
20 Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 25,877
*2018 Barrel Racing (May 7, 2018)
Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.
1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $94,143
2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 71,666
3 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,186
4 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 68,657
5 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 55,834
6 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 46,037
7 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 45,577
8 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 44,550
9 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 43,120
10 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 41,561
11 Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 35,231
12 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 33,899
13 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 32,392
14 Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 29,350
15 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 28,949
16 Shelly Anzick, Shepard, Mont. 28,372
17 Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 28,018
18 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 26,142
19 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 25,344
20 Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas 23,650