PRCA Standings

All-Around

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $103,012

2 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 51,947

3 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 51,197

4 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 38,841

5 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 31,694

6 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 30,505

7 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 29,948

8 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 28,400

9 Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 21,375

10 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 20,692

11 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 20,517

12 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 19,059

13 Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 14,872

14 Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas 14,177

15 McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 13,391

16 Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. 11,356

17 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 11,264

18 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 9,986

19 Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alberta 9,272

20 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 8,727

Bareback Riding

1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $68,149

2 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 64,771

3 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 50,589

4 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 48,726

5 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 47,449

6 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 42,970

7 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 41,884

8 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 41,360

9 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 39,487

10 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 33,889

11 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 29,791

12 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 28,918

13 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 28,530

14 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 27,566

15 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 27,557

16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 23,741

17 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 23,328

18 Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 21,952

19 Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 21,605

20 Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 20,732

Steer Wrestling

1 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $48,178

2 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 41,867

3 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 40,229

4 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 39,019

5 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 38,906

6 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 38,878

7 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 35,860

8 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 35,196

9 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 31,595

10 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 30,525

11 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 29,392

12 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 29,261

13 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 28,985

14 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 27,957

15 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 23,735

16 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 22,651

17 Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas 22,367

18 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 22,181

19 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 22,141

20 Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 21,970

Team Roping (Header)

1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $51,240

2 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 44,039

3 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 43,325

4 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 41,495

5 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 36,604

6 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 35,095

7 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,101

8 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 27,525

9 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 24,214

10 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 24,128

11 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 23,255

12 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 23,092

13 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. 22,825

14 Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 21,810

15 Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 20,657

16 Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 19,838

17 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 19,712

18 Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 19,584

19 John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 18,861

20 Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 18,580

Team Roping (Heeler)

1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $51,240

2 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 41,495

3 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 40,350

4 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 37,534

5 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 37,483

6 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 25,095

7 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 29,771

8 Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,101

9 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 27,525

10 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 25,749

11 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 25,052

12 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 23,255

13 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil 22,825

14 Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 22,004

15 Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 21,810

16 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 21,610

17 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 21,532

18 Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 20,591

19 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 19,683

20 Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 18,861

Saddle Bronc Riding

1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $91,225

2 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 62,425

3 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 54,526

4 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 53,764

5 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 43,085

6 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 37,875

7 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 36,614

8 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 36,332

9 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 33,905

10 Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. 33,109

11 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 30,923

12 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 27,509

13 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 26,299

14 Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 24,963

15 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 23,155

16 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 22,293

17 Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 22,251

18 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 21,549

19 Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 19,713

20 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 19,697

Tie-Down Roping

1 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $58,536

2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 56,279

3 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 48,350

4 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 43,735

5 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 41,949

6 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 41,795

7 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 39,900

8 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 38,629

9 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 37,386

10 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 31,627

11 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 30,870

12 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 27,745

13 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 26,029

14 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 25,527

15 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 25,799

16 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 25,708

17 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 24,688

18 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 22,922

19 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 22,396

20 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 21,288

Steer Roping

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $49,359

2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 41,938

3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 38,547

4 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 30,406

5 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 26,665

6 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 24,935

7 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 21,890

8 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 21,810

9 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 19,177

10 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 18,732

11 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 16,449

12 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 16,114

13 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 16,048

14 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 15,281

15 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 14,623

16 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 14,230

17 Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 12,373

18 Will McBride, Ogallala, Neb. 12,313

19 Ralph Williams, Skiatook, Okla. 11,008

20 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 10,995

Bull Riding

1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $122,041

2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 85,716

3 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 65,493

4 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 57,241

5 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 55,913

6 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 50,574

7 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 47,626

8 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 46,166

9 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 45,764

10 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 37,381

11 Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 37,079

12 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 33,623

13 Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 33,597

14 Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 32,211

15 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 32,037

16 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 30,980

17 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 29,752

18 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 28,332

19 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 27,767

20 Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 25,877

*2018 Barrel Racing (May 7, 2018)

Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.

1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $94,143

2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 71,666

3 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,186

4 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 68,657

5 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 55,834

6 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 46,037

7 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 45,577

8 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 44,550

9 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 43,120

10 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 41,561

11 Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 35,231

12 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 33,899

13 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 32,392

14 Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 29,350

15 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 28,949

16 Shelly Anzick, Shepard, Mont. 28,372

17 Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 28,018

18 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 26,142

19 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 25,344

20 Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas 23,650