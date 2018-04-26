PRCA Standings April 23, 2018
April 26, 2018
All-around
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $84,702
2 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 50,722
3 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 50,118
4 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 37,894
5 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 27,283
6 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 25,174
7 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 25,138
8 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 24,279
9 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 18,333
10 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 17,289
11 Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 16,988
12 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 16,587
13 McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 11,278
14 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 11,264
15 Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. 11,171
16 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 9,986
17 Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 8,668
Bareback Riding
1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $66,995
2 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 64,308
3 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 49,703
4 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 41,710
5 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 41,503
6 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 39,487
7 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 38,003
8 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 37,693
9 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 35,403
10 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 32,766
11 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 27,937
12 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 27,171
13 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 24,412
14 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 23,053
15 Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 23,050
16 Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 21,952
17 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 21,838
18 Evan Jayne, Marseille, France, 21,605
19 Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M. 19,971
20 Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 19,778
Steer Wrestling
1 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $47,581
2 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 40,229
3 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 38,878
4 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 36,531
5 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 35,989
6 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 35,949
7 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 34,307
8 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 33,946
9 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 29,696
10 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 26,522
11 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 26,305
12 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 23,914
13 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 22,604
14 Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas 22,367
15 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 22,121
16 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 21,879
17 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 21,312
18 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 20,899
19 Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 20,246
20 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 19,979
Team Roping (Header)
1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $51,240
2 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 41,495
3 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 39,691
4 Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 37,299
5 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 35,322
6 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 35,095
7 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,101
8 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 23,349
9 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 21,848
10 Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 21,810
11 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 21,714
12 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. 20,874
13 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 20,779
14 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 20,308
15 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 19,712
16 Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 18,902
17 John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 18,861
18 Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 18,580
19 Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 18,465
20 Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 17,867
Team Roping (Heeler)
1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $51,240
2 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 41,495
3 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 37,483
4 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 36,252
5 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 35,095
6 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 33,610
7 Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,101
8 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 25,865
9 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 25,749
10 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 23,349
11 Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 22,004
12 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 21,848
13 Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 21,810
14 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 21,532
15 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil 20,874
16 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 20,814
17 Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 18,861
18 Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 18,852
19 Brad Culpepper, Sylvester, Ga. 18,580
20 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 17,836
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $83,638
2 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 57,085
3 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 53,071
4 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 52,594
5 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 40,779
6 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 35,877
7 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 35,444
8 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 33,905
9 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 33,618
10 Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. 32,409
11 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 29,479
12 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 26,703
13 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 24,573
14 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 23,155
15 Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 22,906
16 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 21,137
17 Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 17,834
18 Joe Lufkin, Sallisaw, Okla. 17,811
19 Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 17,746
20 Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D. 17,332
Tie-Down Roping
1 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $54,122
2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 54,000
3 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 43,735
4 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 41,795
5 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 40,888
6 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 39,900
7 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 38,629
8 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 37,959
9 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 36,735
10 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 31,627
11 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 26,413
12 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 24,708
13 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 24,579
14 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 24,309
15 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 23,172
16 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 21,963
17 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 20,603
18 Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 18,871
19 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 17,180
20 Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 17,008
Steer Roping
1 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $37,566
2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 33,329
3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 29,877
4 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 22,407
5 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 22,075
6 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 20,267
7 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 20,061
8 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 15,883
9 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 15,816
10 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 15,281
11 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 13,609
12 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 12,489
13 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 12,429
14 Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 12,373
15 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 11,360
16 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 10,995
17 Chad Mathis, Morristown, Ariz. 10,256
18 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 9,866
19 Ralph Williams, Skiatook, Okla. 9,651
20 Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 8,686
Bull Riding
1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $122,041
2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 83,984
3 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 60,007
4 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 57,241
5 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 54,607
6 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 49,687
7 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 47,626
8 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 45,764
9 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 41,155
10 Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 37,079
11 Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 33,597
12 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 31,514
13 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 30,948
14 Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 30,541
15 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 30,240
16 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 27,767
17 Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 25,325
18 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 23,533
19 Jordan Hansen, Ponoka, Alberta 22,741
20 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 22,386
*2018 Barrel Racing (April 23, 2018)
Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.
1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $85,332
2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 71,666
3 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,186
4 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 68,657
5 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 55,834
6 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 43,120
7 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 41,464
8 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 40,309
9 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 37,008
10 Tiana Schuster, Krum, Texas 35,316
11 Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 35,231
12 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 33,899
13 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 32,392
14 Shelly Anzick, Shepard, Mont. 28,372
15 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 25,281
16 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 24,822
17 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 23,647
18 Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 23,125
19 Lucinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 22,357
20 Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 22,188
