PRCA Standings April 23, 2018

All-around

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $84,702

2 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 50,722

3 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 50,118

4 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 37,894

5 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 27,283

6 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 25,174

7 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 25,138

8 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 24,279

9 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 18,333

10 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 17,289

11 Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 16,988

12 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 16,587

13 McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 11,278

14 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 11,264

15 Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. 11,171

16 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 9,986

17 Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 8,668

Bareback Riding

1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $66,995

2 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 64,308

3 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 49,703

4 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 41,710

5 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 41,503

6 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 39,487

7 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 38,003

8 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 37,693

9 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 35,403

10 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 32,766

11 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 27,937

12 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 27,171

13 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 24,412

14 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 23,053

15 Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 23,050

16 Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 21,952

17 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 21,838

18 Evan Jayne, Marseille, France, 21,605

19 Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M. 19,971

20 Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 19,778

Steer Wrestling

1 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $47,581

2 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 40,229

3 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 38,878

4 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 36,531

5 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 35,989

6 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 35,949

7 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 34,307

8 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 33,946

9 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 29,696

10 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 26,522

11 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 26,305

12 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 23,914

13 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 22,604

14 Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas 22,367

15 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 22,121

16 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 21,879

17 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 21,312

18 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 20,899

19 Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 20,246

20 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 19,979

Team Roping (Header)

1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $51,240

2 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 41,495

3 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 39,691

4 Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 37,299

5 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 35,322

6 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 35,095

7 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,101

8 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 23,349

9 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 21,848

10 Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 21,810

11 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 21,714

12 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. 20,874

13 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 20,779

14 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 20,308

15 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 19,712

16 Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 18,902

17 John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 18,861

18 Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 18,580

19 Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 18,465

20 Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 17,867

Team Roping (Heeler)

1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $51,240

2 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 41,495

3 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 37,483

4 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 36,252

5 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 35,095

6 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 33,610

7 Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,101

8 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 25,865

9 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 25,749

10 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 23,349

11 Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 22,004

12 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 21,848

13 Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 21,810

14 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 21,532

15 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil 20,874

16 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 20,814

17 Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 18,861

18 Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 18,852

19 Brad Culpepper, Sylvester, Ga. 18,580

20 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 17,836

Saddle Bronc Riding

1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $83,638

2 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 57,085

3 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 53,071

4 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 52,594

5 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 40,779

6 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 35,877

7 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 35,444

8 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 33,905

9 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 33,618

10 Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. 32,409

11 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 29,479

12 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 26,703

13 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 24,573

14 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 23,155

15 Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 22,906

16 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 21,137

17 Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 17,834

18 Joe Lufkin, Sallisaw, Okla. 17,811

19 Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 17,746

20 Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D. 17,332

Tie-Down Roping

1 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $54,122

2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 54,000

3 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 43,735

4 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 41,795

5 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 40,888

6 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 39,900

7 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 38,629

8 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 37,959

9 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 36,735

10 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 31,627

11 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 26,413

12 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 24,708

13 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 24,579

14 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 24,309

15 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 23,172

16 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 21,963

17 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 20,603

18 Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 18,871

19 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 17,180

20 Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 17,008

Steer Roping

1 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $37,566

2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 33,329

3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 29,877

4 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 22,407

5 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 22,075

6 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 20,267

7 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 20,061

8 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 15,883

9 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 15,816

10 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 15,281

11 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 13,609

12 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 12,489

13 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 12,429

14 Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 12,373

15 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 11,360

16 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 10,995

17 Chad Mathis, Morristown, Ariz. 10,256

18 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 9,866

19 Ralph Williams, Skiatook, Okla. 9,651

20 Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 8,686

Bull Riding

1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $122,041

2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 83,984

3 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 60,007

4 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 57,241

5 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 54,607

6 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 49,687

7 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 47,626

8 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 45,764

9 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 41,155

10 Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 37,079

11 Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 33,597

12 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 31,514

13 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 30,948

14 Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 30,541

15 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 30,240

16 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 27,767

17 Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 25,325

18 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 23,533

19 Jordan Hansen, Ponoka, Alberta 22,741

20 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 22,386

*2018 Barrel Racing (April 23, 2018)

Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.

1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $85,332

2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 71,666

3 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,186

4 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 68,657

5 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 55,834

6 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 43,120

7 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 41,464

8 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 40,309

9 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 37,008

10 Tiana Schuster, Krum, Texas 35,316

11 Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 35,231

12 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 33,899

13 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 32,392

14 Shelly Anzick, Shepard, Mont. 28,372

15 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 25,281

16 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 24,822

17 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 23,647

18 Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 23,125

19 Lucinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 22,357

20 Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 22,188