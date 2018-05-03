PRCA standings as of April 30, 2018

All-Around

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $95,714

2 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 51,947

3 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 50,722

4 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 37,894

5 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 31,112

6 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 29,948

7 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 29,923

8 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 26,779

9 Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 21,375

10 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 19,184

11 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 19,059

12 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 17,834

13 Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 13,453

14 McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 13,391

15 Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas 12,544

16 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 11,264

17 Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. 11,171

18 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 9,986

19 Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alberta 9,272

Bareback Riding

1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $68,149

2 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 64,771

3 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 50,589

4 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 45,285

5 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 43,894

6 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 41,360

7 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 40,995

8 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 40,680

9 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 39,487

10 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 33,889

11 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 29,791

12 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 28,918

13 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 28,293

14 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 27,557

15 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 27,171

16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 23,741

17 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 23,328

18 Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 21,952

19 Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 21,605

20 Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 20,732

Steer Wrestling

1 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $48,178

2 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 41,867

3 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 40,229

4 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 39,019

5 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 38,906

6 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 38,878

7 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 35,860

8 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 35,196

9 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 31,595

10 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 30,525

11 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 28,037

12 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 27,431

13 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 24,697

14 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 23,914

15 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 23,735

16 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 22,651

17 Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas 22,367

18 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 22,181

19 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 22,141

20 Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 21,970

Team Roping (Header)

1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $51,240

2 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 43,325

3 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 41,495

4 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 39,703

5 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 35,322

6 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 35,095

7 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,101

8 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 24,434

9 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 24,214

10 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 24,128

11 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 23,255

12 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 23,092

13 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. 22,825

14 Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 21,810

15 Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 20,060

16 Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 19,838

17 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 19,712

18 John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 18,861

19 Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 18,580

20 Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 18,465

Team Roping (Heeler)

1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $51,240

2 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 41,495

3 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 37,483

4 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 36,252

5 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 36,014

6 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 35,095

7 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 29,771

8 Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,101

9 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 25,749

10 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 24,449

11 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 24,434

12 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 23,255

13 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil 22,825

14 Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 22,004

15 Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 21,810

16 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 21,532

17 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 19,683

18 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 19,424

19 Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 18,861

20 Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 18,852

Saddle Bronc Riding

1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $91,225

2 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 62,425

3 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 54,526

4 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 53,304

5 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 43,085

6 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 37,201

7 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 36,614

8 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 36,332

9 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 33,905

10 Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. 32,409

11 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 29,601

12 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 27,509

13 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 26,299

14 Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 24,963

15 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 23,155

16 Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 21,770

17 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 21,137

18 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 20,464

19 Joe Lufkin, Sallisaw, Okla. 19,147

20 Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 18,789

Tie-Down Roping

1 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $57,034

2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 54,763

3 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 45,810

4 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 43,735

5 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 41,949

6 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 41,795

7 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 39,900

8 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 38,629

9 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 37,386

10 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 31,627

11 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 30,870

12 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 26,029

13 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 25,296

14 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 24,708

15 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 24,579

16 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 23,172

17 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 22,922

18 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 21,424

19 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 21,288

20 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 20,603

Steer Roping

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $43,577

2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 41,766

3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 32,748

4 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 26,770

5 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 25,243

6 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 24,935

7 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 21,890

8 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 20,506

9 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 18,732

10 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 15,883

11 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 15,430

12 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 15,281

13 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 14,623

14 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 14,091

15 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 13,335

16 Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 12,373

17 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 10,995

18 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 10,661

19 Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas 10,274

20 Chad Mathis, Morristown, Ariz. 10,256

Bull Riding

1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $122,041

2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 85,058

3 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 63,564

4 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 57,241

5 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 54,607

6 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 50,574

7 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 47,626

8 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 45,764

9 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 44,587

10 Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 37,079

11 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 36,516

12 Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 33,597

13 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 33,246

14 Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 32,211

15 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 31,757

16 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 30,980

17 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 29,752

18 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 28,332

19 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 27,767

20 Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 25,325

*2018 Barrel Racing (April 30, 2018)

Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.

1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $94,143

2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 71,666

3 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,186

4 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 68,657

5 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 55,834

6 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 45,323

7 Tiana Schuster, Krum, Texas 44,550

8 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 43,120

9 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 41,879

10 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 41,561

11 Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 35,231

12 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 33,899

13 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 32,392

14 Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 29,350

15 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 28,949

16 Shelly Anzick, Shepard, Mont. 28,372

17 Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 27,335

18 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 24,822

19 Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas 23,650

20 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 23,647