PRCA Standings as of Aug. 13, 2018

All-Around

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $163,932

2 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 142,749

3 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 109,918

4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 102,238

5 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 94,445

Recommended Stories For You

6 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 91,834

7 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 65,199

8 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 62,574

9 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 60,037

10 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 59,984

11 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 55,324

12 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 49,731

13 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 45,946

14 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 45,329

15 Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. 41,432

16 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 38,238

17 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 34,334

18 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 33,921

19 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 33,160

20 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 33,063

Bareback Riding

1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $143,708

2 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 143,073

3 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 104,460

4 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 99,991

5 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 88,608

6 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 86,440

7 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 83,451

8 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 81,321

9 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 81,036

10 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 78,462

11 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 75,678

12 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 72,445

13 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 70,937

14 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 64,728

15 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 62,200

16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 53,143

17 Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas 48,809

18 Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo. 47,191

19 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 46,338

20 Ty Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan 45,334

Steer Wrestling

1 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $96,567

2 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 82,185

3 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 79,249

4 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 74,583

5 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 68,641

6 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 67,601

7 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 64,825

8 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 63,130

9 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 62,925

10 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 61,208

11 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 60,561

12 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 57,773

13 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 56,950

14 Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas 56,094

15 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 53,159

16 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 52,984

17 Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 51,950

18 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 48,115

19 Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 47,596

20 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 47,443

Team Roping (Header)

1 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. $92,445

2 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 87,840

3 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 85,087

4 Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 77,573

5 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 73,259

6 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 72,388

7 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 68,293

8 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 63,475

9 Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 62,131

10 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 54,875

11 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 52,076

12 Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 51,482

13 Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 49,842

14 Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 48,187

15 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 48,081

16 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 47,799

17 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 47,573

18 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 47,486

19 Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz. 46,818

20 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 45,662

Team Roping (Heeler)

1 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $92,445

2 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 87,840

3 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 85,087

4 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 79,026

5 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 77,101

6 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 68,699

7 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 68,293

8 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 62,282

9 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 61,926

10 Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 60,761

11 Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 58,274

12 Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 56,101

13 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 55,806

14 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 55,164

15 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 47,573

16 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 47,486

17 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 46,919

18 Cody Cowden, Atwater, Calif. 46,236

19 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 45,732

20 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 44,331

Saddle Bronc Riding

1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $122,790

2 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 111,588

3 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 103,656

4 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 95,995

5 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 95,912

6 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 95,137

7 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 94,329

8 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 90,884

9 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 81,382

10 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 80,839

11 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 71,806

12 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 68,309

13 Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. 66,205

14 Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. 64,768

15 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 61,223

16 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 56,147

17 Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah 55,974

18 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 55,321

19 Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 46,698

20 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 45,324

Tie-Down Roping

1 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $103,354

2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 96,592

3 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 89,057

4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 85,732

5 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 79,880

6 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 78,105

7 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 75,024

8 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 73,373

9 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 73,261

10 Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas 72,965

11 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 68,703

12 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 67,518

13 Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 65,585

14 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 62,607

15 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 61,056

16 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 55,043

17 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 52,363

18 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 51,725

19 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 49,142

20 Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 46,904

Steer Roping

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $75,408

2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 58,856

3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 58,230

4 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 41,709

5 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 41,251

6 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 40,194

7 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 39,766

8 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 37,028

9 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 36,488

10 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 34,180

11 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 33,989

12 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 33,985

13 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 32,342

14 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 31,860

15 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 31,741

16 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 30,133

17 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 28,948

18 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 22,805

19 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 21,987

20 Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 17,804

Bull Riding

1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $224,892

2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 146,217

3 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 96,636

4 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 93,657

5 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 82,756

6 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 80,739

7 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 80,475

8 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 80,283

9 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 79,415

10 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 77,620

11 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 77,435

12 Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas 75,970

13 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 74,532

14 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 71,093

15 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 71,036

16 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 70,887

17 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 70,520

18 Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 66,997

19 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 65,630

20 Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 61,212

*2018 Barrel Racing (Aug. 13, 2018)

Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.

1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $182,843

2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 141,551

3 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 110,127

4 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 102,975

5 Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 100,724

6 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 99,780

7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 94,341

8 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 90,095

9 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 85,355

10 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 84,726

11 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 76,830

12 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 74,927

13 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 70,501

14 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 69,256

15 Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 68,938

16 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 68,023

17 Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. 67,758

18 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 64,435

19 Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 56,807

20 Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 56,389