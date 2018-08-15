PRCA Standings as of Aug. 13, 2018
August 15, 2018
All-Around
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $163,932
2 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 142,749
3 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 109,918
4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 102,238
5 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 94,445
6 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 91,834
7 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 65,199
8 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 62,574
9 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 60,037
10 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 59,984
11 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 55,324
12 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 49,731
13 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 45,946
14 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 45,329
15 Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. 41,432
16 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 38,238
17 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 34,334
18 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 33,921
19 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 33,160
20 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 33,063
Bareback Riding
1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $143,708
2 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 143,073
3 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 104,460
4 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 99,991
5 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 88,608
6 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 86,440
7 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 83,451
8 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 81,321
9 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 81,036
10 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 78,462
11 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 75,678
12 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 72,445
13 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 70,937
14 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 64,728
15 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 62,200
16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 53,143
17 Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas 48,809
18 Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo. 47,191
19 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 46,338
20 Ty Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan 45,334
Steer Wrestling
1 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $96,567
2 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 82,185
3 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 79,249
4 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 74,583
5 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 68,641
6 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 67,601
7 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 64,825
8 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 63,130
9 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 62,925
10 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 61,208
11 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 60,561
12 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 57,773
13 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 56,950
14 Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas 56,094
15 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 53,159
16 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 52,984
17 Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 51,950
18 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 48,115
19 Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 47,596
20 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 47,443
Team Roping (Header)
1 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. $92,445
2 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 87,840
3 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 85,087
4 Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 77,573
5 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 73,259
6 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 72,388
7 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 68,293
8 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 63,475
9 Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 62,131
10 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 54,875
11 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 52,076
12 Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 51,482
13 Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 49,842
14 Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 48,187
15 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 48,081
16 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 47,799
17 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 47,573
18 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 47,486
19 Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz. 46,818
20 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 45,662
Team Roping (Heeler)
1 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $92,445
2 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 87,840
3 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 85,087
4 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 79,026
5 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 77,101
6 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 68,699
7 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 68,293
8 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 62,282
9 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 61,926
10 Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 60,761
11 Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 58,274
12 Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 56,101
13 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 55,806
14 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 55,164
15 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 47,573
16 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 47,486
17 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 46,919
18 Cody Cowden, Atwater, Calif. 46,236
19 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 45,732
20 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 44,331
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $122,790
2 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 111,588
3 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 103,656
4 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 95,995
5 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 95,912
6 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 95,137
7 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 94,329
8 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 90,884
9 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 81,382
10 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 80,839
11 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 71,806
12 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 68,309
13 Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. 66,205
14 Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. 64,768
15 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 61,223
16 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 56,147
17 Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah 55,974
18 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 55,321
19 Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 46,698
20 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 45,324
Tie-Down Roping
1 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $103,354
2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 96,592
3 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 89,057
4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 85,732
5 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 79,880
6 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 78,105
7 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 75,024
8 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 73,373
9 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 73,261
10 Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas 72,965
11 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 68,703
12 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 67,518
13 Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 65,585
14 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 62,607
15 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 61,056
16 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 55,043
17 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 52,363
18 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 51,725
19 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 49,142
20 Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 46,904
Steer Roping
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $75,408
2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 58,856
3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 58,230
4 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 41,709
5 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 41,251
6 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 40,194
7 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 39,766
8 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 37,028
9 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 36,488
10 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 34,180
11 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 33,989
12 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 33,985
13 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 32,342
14 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 31,860
15 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 31,741
16 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 30,133
17 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 28,948
18 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 22,805
19 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 21,987
20 Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 17,804
Bull Riding
1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $224,892
2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 146,217
3 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 96,636
4 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 93,657
5 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 82,756
6 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 80,739
7 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 80,475
8 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 80,283
9 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 79,415
10 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 77,620
11 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 77,435
12 Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas 75,970
13 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 74,532
14 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 71,093
15 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 71,036
16 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 70,887
17 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 70,520
18 Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 66,997
19 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 65,630
20 Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 61,212
*2018 Barrel Racing (Aug. 13, 2018)
Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.
1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $182,843
2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 141,551
3 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 110,127
4 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 102,975
5 Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 100,724
6 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 99,780
7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 94,341
8 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 90,095
9 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 85,355
10 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 84,726
11 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 76,830
12 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 74,927
13 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 70,501
14 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 69,256
15 Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 68,938
16 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 68,023
17 Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. 67,758
18 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 64,435
19 Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 56,807
20 Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 56,389