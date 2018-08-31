PRCA standings as of Aug. 27, 2018
August 31, 2018
All-Around
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $171,612
2 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 161,802
3 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 132,953
4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 107,208
5 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 106,302
6 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 91,488
7 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 70,756
8 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 65,071
9 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 60,005
10 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 59,981
11 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 55,324
12 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 50,764
13 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 47,927
14 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 47,205
15 Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. 46,542
16 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 45,329
17 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 37,554
18 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 37,164
19 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 37,006
20 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 33,921
Bareback Riding
1 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $170,463
2 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 157,883
3 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 105,706
4 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 105,607
5 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 99,302
6 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 97,371
7 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 95,272
8 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 89,337
9 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 88,268
10 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 83,213
11 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 83,106
12 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 77,450
13 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 77,389
14 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 69,901
15 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 65,489
16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 60,829
17 Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo. 55,671
18 Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas 53,990
19 Ty Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan 51,631
20 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 48,763
Steer Wrestling
1 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $96,518
2 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 85,880
3 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 83,132
4 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 82,653
5 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 79,524
6 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 75,214
7 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 73,668
8 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 72,926
9 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 72,239
10 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 69,155
11 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 68,739
12 Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas 68,516
13 Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 66,631
14 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 66,308
15 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 63,163
16 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 60,812
17 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 56,832
18 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 56,328
19 Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 53,034
20 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 52,952
Team Roping (Header)
1 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $98,698
2 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. 98,242
3 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 97,505
4 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 78,933
5 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 78,751
6 Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 77,912
7 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 76,327
8 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 75,095
9 Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 72,047
10 Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 61,115
11 Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 60,681
12 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 57,952
13 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 57,488
14 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 56,684
15 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 55,063
16 Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz. 54,927
17 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 53,897
18 Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho 52,808
19 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 51,803
20 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 51,128
Team Roping (Heeler)
1 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $98,698
2 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil 98,242
3 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 97,505
4 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 88,659
5 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 87,402
6 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 76,327
7 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 75,062
8 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 74,420
9 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 73,902
10 Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 68,869
11 Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 68,190
12 Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 60,896
13 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 55,994
14 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 55,934
15 Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah 54,122
16 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 53,897
17 Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 52,808
18 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 51,663
19 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 51,128
20 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 50,688
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $134,797
2 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 121,803
3 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 111,588
4 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 103,968
5 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 101,586
6 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 101,509
7 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 99,780
8 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 98,775
9 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 94,543
10 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 82,395
11 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 79,410
12 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 73,811
13 Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. 68,746
14 Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. 66,522
15 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 66,448
16 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 63,218
17 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 62,752
18 Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah 59,908
19 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 52,370
20 Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 48,911
Tie-Down Roping
1 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $105,717
2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 104,273
3 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 98,552
4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 90,702
5 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 85,307
6 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 83,877
7 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 83,500
8 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 83,053
9 Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas 77,497
10 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 76,487
11 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 73,525
12 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 73,261
13 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 72,202
14 Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 68,673
15 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 64,700
16 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 63,305
17 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 61,045
18 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 56,068
19 Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif. 55,355
20 Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 53,780
Steer Roping
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $75,408
2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 65,928
3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 60,914
4 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 46,849
5 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 46,210
6 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 44,717
7 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 43,015
8 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 41,812
9 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 41,429
10 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 38,186
11 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 37,717
12 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 37,412
13 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 36,262
14 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 35,667
15 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 35,391
16 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 32,978
17 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 32,209
18 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 30,909
19 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 27,439
20 Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 23,645
Bull Riding
1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $233,399
2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 165,026
3 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 103,738
4 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 101,769
5 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 92,873
6 Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas 92,140
7 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 90,813
8 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 87,641
9 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 84,982
10 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 84,267
11 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 82,756
12 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 82,301
13 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 81,471
14 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 79,816
15 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 79,403
16 Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 78,072
17 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 77,795
18 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 73,098
19 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 72,327
20 Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 68,812
Barrel Racing
Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association, are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.
1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $186,736
2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 141,884
3 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 117,926
4 Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 109,235
5 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 107,288
6 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 102,975
7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 97,391
8 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 93,843
9 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 87,509
10 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 86,925
11 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 85,355
12 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 82,631
13 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 82,084
14 Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 75,405
15 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 73,932
16 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 72,532
17 Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. 71,981
18 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 67,405
19 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 66,893
20 Jana Bean, Ft. Hancock, Texas 61,335