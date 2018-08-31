PRCA standings as of Aug. 27, 2018

All-Around

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $171,612

2 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 161,802

3 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 132,953

4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 107,208

5 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 106,302

6 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 91,488

7 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 70,756

8 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 65,071

9 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 60,005

10 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 59,981

11 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 55,324

12 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 50,764

13 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 47,927

14 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 47,205

15 Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. 46,542

16 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 45,329

17 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 37,554

18 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 37,164

19 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 37,006

20 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 33,921

Bareback Riding

1 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $170,463

2 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 157,883

3 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 105,706

4 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 105,607

5 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 99,302

6 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 97,371

7 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 95,272

8 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 89,337

9 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 88,268

10 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 83,213

11 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 83,106

12 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 77,450

13 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 77,389

14 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 69,901

15 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 65,489

16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 60,829

17 Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo. 55,671

18 Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas 53,990

19 Ty Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan 51,631

20 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 48,763

Steer Wrestling

1 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $96,518

2 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 85,880

3 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 83,132

4 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 82,653

5 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 79,524

6 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 75,214

7 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 73,668

8 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 72,926

9 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 72,239

10 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 69,155

11 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 68,739

12 Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas 68,516

13 Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 66,631

14 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 66,308

15 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 63,163

16 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 60,812

17 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 56,832

18 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 56,328

19 Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 53,034

20 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 52,952

Team Roping (Header)

1 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $98,698

2 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. 98,242

3 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 97,505

4 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 78,933

5 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 78,751

6 Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 77,912

7 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 76,327

8 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 75,095

9 Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 72,047

10 Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 61,115

11 Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 60,681

12 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 57,952

13 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 57,488

14 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 56,684

15 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 55,063

16 Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz. 54,927

17 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 53,897

18 Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho 52,808

19 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 51,803

20 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 51,128

Team Roping (Heeler)

1 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $98,698

2 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil 98,242

3 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 97,505

4 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 88,659

5 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 87,402

6 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 76,327

7 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 75,062

8 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 74,420

9 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 73,902

10 Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 68,869

11 Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 68,190

12 Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 60,896

13 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 55,994

14 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 55,934

15 Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah 54,122

16 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 53,897

17 Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 52,808

18 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 51,663

19 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 51,128

20 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 50,688

Saddle Bronc Riding

1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $134,797

2 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 121,803

3 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 111,588

4 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 103,968

5 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 101,586

6 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 101,509

7 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 99,780

8 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 98,775

9 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 94,543

10 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 82,395

11 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 79,410

12 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 73,811

13 Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. 68,746

14 Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. 66,522

15 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 66,448

16 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 63,218

17 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 62,752

18 Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah 59,908

19 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 52,370

20 Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 48,911

Tie-Down Roping

1 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $105,717

2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 104,273

3 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 98,552

4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 90,702

5 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 85,307

6 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 83,877

7 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 83,500

8 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 83,053

9 Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas 77,497

10 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 76,487

11 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 73,525

12 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 73,261

13 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 72,202

14 Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 68,673

15 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 64,700

16 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 63,305

17 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 61,045

18 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 56,068

19 Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif. 55,355

20 Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 53,780

Steer Roping

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $75,408

2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 65,928

3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 60,914

4 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 46,849

5 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 46,210

6 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 44,717

7 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 43,015

8 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 41,812

9 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 41,429

10 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 38,186

11 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 37,717

12 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 37,412

13 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 36,262

14 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 35,667

15 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 35,391

16 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 32,978

17 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 32,209

18 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 30,909

19 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 27,439

20 Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 23,645

Bull Riding

1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $233,399

2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 165,026

3 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 103,738

4 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 101,769

5 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 92,873

6 Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas 92,140

7 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 90,813

8 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 87,641

9 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 84,982

10 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 84,267

11 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 82,756

12 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 82,301

13 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 81,471

14 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 79,816

15 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 79,403

16 Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 78,072

17 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 77,795

18 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 73,098

19 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 72,327

20 Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 68,812

Barrel Racing

Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association, are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.

1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $186,736

2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 141,884

3 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 117,926

4 Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 109,235

5 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 107,288

6 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 102,975

7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 97,391

8 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 93,843

9 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 87,509

10 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 86,925

11 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 85,355

12 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 82,631

13 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 82,084

14 Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 75,405

15 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 73,932

16 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 72,532

17 Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. 71,981

18 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 67,405

19 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 66,893

20 Jana Bean, Ft. Hancock, Texas 61,335