PRCA standings as of June 4, 2018

All-Around

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $104,566

2 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 57,866

3 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 51,947

4 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 46,443

5 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 43,098

6 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 38,918

7 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 38,689

8 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 33,381

9 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 31,412

10 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 31,166

11 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 31,106

12 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 27,998

13 Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 24,925

14 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 24,827

15 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 23,633

16 Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas 15,778

17 Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 15,431

18 McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 15,106

19 Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. 13,563

20 Hadley DeShazo, Ash Flat, Ark. 12,738

Bareback Riding

1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $73,501

2 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 64,771

3 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 58,163

4 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 56,448

5 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 52,577

6 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 47,108

7 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 44,565

8 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 42,512

9 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 41,438

10 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 38,574

11 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 34,491

12 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 32,673

13 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 32,500

14 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 30,252

15 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 28,609

16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 27,800

17 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 26,657

18 Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 25,030

19 Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 23,904

20 Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 22,694

Steer Wrestling

1 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $50,866

2 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 41,965

3 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 41,878

4 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 41,579

5 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 41,236

6 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 40,229

7 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 36,466

8 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 36,117

9 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 34,414

10 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 31,501

11 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 31,479

12 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 31,444

13 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 31,027

14 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 28,985

15 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 27,374

16 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 26,805

17 Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 24,064

18 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 23,803

19 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 23,645

20 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 22,651

Team Roping (Header)

1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $56,537

2 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 46,465

3 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 44,039

4 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 41,495

5 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 38,193

6 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 36,604

7 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 29,714

8 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,176

9 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. 28,449

10 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 27,041

11 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 25,469

12 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 25,272

13 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 24,214

14 Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 22,807

15 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 21,886

16 Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 21,479

17 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 20,680

18 Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 20,657

19 John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 20,189

20 Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 19,908

Team Roping (Heeler)

1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $56,537

2 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 42,281

3 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 41,495

4 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 40,350

5 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 38,193

6 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 37,534

7 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 29,771

8 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 29,714

9 Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,176

10 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil 28,449

11 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 25,954

12 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 25,749

13 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 24,559

14 Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 23,959

15 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 23,487

16 Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 22,807

17 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 21,638

18 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 21,610

19 Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 21,459

20 Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 20,189

Saddle Bronc Riding

1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $96,608

2 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 63,023

3 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 62,678

4 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 57,760

5 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 49,714

6 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 45,764

7 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 42,857

8 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 41,765

9 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 37,570

10 Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. 36,428

11 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 36,054

12 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 30,658

13 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 29,438

14 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 27,565

15 Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 27,195

16 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 26,278

17 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 24,397

18 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 23,755

19 Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 22,451

20 Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 20,898

Tie-Down Roping

1 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $62,641

2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 56,279

3 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 49,064

4 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 47,690

5 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 47,493

6 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 43,375

7 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 41,949

8 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 41,795

9 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 39,242

10 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 34,839

11 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 34,001

12 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 30,870

13 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 28,988

14 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 28,138

15 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 27,705

16 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 26,264

17 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 26,029

18 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 24,799

19 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 23,604

20 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 22,975

Steer Roping

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $50,913

2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 41,938

3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 39,297

4 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 31,424

5 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 26,665

6 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 24,950

7 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 23,096

8 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 21,947

9 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 21,890

10 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 19,177

11 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 17,626

12 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 16,114

13 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 16,048

14 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 15,281

15 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 14,623

16 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 14,498

17 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 13,690

18 Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 12,373

19 Will McBride, Ogallala, Neb. 12,338

20 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 11,023

Bull Riding

1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $132,318

2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 92,868

3 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 67,278

4 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 60,916

5 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 59,627

6 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 57,054

7 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 53,726

8 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 47,922

9 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 46,698

10 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 46,540

11 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 40,820

12 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 39,549

13 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 37,575

14 Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 37,425

15 Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 36,201

16 Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 33,597

17 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 32,456

18 Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif. 30,769

19 Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 30,513

20 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 29,990

*2018 Barrel Racing (June 4, 2018)

Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.

1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $94,143

2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 76,878

3 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,186

4 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 69,653

5 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 55,834

6 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 52,333

7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 50,149

8 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 47,643

9 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 43,150

10 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 43,120

11 Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 35,941

12 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 34,137

13 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 33,899

14 Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 33,117

15 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 32,392

16 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 31,481

17 Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas 30,441

18 Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 29,052

19 Shelly Anzick, Shepard, Mont. 28,372

20 Lucinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 27,507