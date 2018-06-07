PRCA standings as of June 4, 2018
June 7, 2018
All-Around
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $104,566
2 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 57,866
3 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 51,947
4 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 46,443
5 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 43,098
Recommended Stories For You
6 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 38,918
7 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 38,689
8 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 33,381
9 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 31,412
10 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 31,166
11 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 31,106
12 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 27,998
13 Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 24,925
14 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 24,827
15 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 23,633
16 Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas 15,778
17 Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 15,431
18 McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 15,106
19 Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. 13,563
20 Hadley DeShazo, Ash Flat, Ark. 12,738
Bareback Riding
1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $73,501
2 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 64,771
3 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 58,163
4 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 56,448
5 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 52,577
6 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 47,108
7 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 44,565
8 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 42,512
9 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 41,438
10 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 38,574
11 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 34,491
12 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 32,673
13 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 32,500
14 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 30,252
15 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 28,609
16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 27,800
17 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 26,657
18 Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 25,030
19 Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 23,904
20 Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 22,694
Steer Wrestling
1 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $50,866
2 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 41,965
3 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 41,878
4 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 41,579
5 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 41,236
6 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 40,229
7 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 36,466
8 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 36,117
9 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 34,414
10 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 31,501
11 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 31,479
12 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 31,444
13 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 31,027
14 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 28,985
15 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 27,374
16 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 26,805
17 Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 24,064
18 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 23,803
19 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 23,645
20 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 22,651
Team Roping (Header)
1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $56,537
2 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 46,465
3 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 44,039
4 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 41,495
5 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 38,193
6 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 36,604
7 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 29,714
8 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,176
9 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. 28,449
10 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 27,041
11 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 25,469
12 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 25,272
13 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 24,214
14 Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 22,807
15 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 21,886
16 Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 21,479
17 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 20,680
18 Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 20,657
19 John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 20,189
20 Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 19,908
Team Roping (Heeler)
1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $56,537
2 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 42,281
3 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 41,495
4 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 40,350
5 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 38,193
6 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 37,534
7 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 29,771
8 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 29,714
9 Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,176
10 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil 28,449
11 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 25,954
12 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 25,749
13 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 24,559
14 Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 23,959
15 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 23,487
16 Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 22,807
17 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 21,638
18 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 21,610
19 Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 21,459
20 Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 20,189
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $96,608
2 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 63,023
3 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 62,678
4 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 57,760
5 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 49,714
6 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 45,764
7 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 42,857
8 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 41,765
9 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 37,570
10 Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. 36,428
11 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 36,054
12 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 30,658
13 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 29,438
14 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 27,565
15 Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 27,195
16 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 26,278
17 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 24,397
18 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 23,755
19 Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 22,451
20 Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 20,898
Tie-Down Roping
1 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $62,641
2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 56,279
3 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 49,064
4 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 47,690
5 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 47,493
6 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 43,375
7 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 41,949
8 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 41,795
9 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 39,242
10 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 34,839
11 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 34,001
12 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 30,870
13 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 28,988
14 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 28,138
15 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 27,705
16 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 26,264
17 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 26,029
18 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 24,799
19 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 23,604
20 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 22,975
Steer Roping
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $50,913
2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 41,938
3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 39,297
4 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 31,424
5 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 26,665
6 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 24,950
7 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 23,096
8 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 21,947
9 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 21,890
10 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 19,177
11 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 17,626
12 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 16,114
13 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 16,048
14 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 15,281
15 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 14,623
16 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 14,498
17 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 13,690
18 Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 12,373
19 Will McBride, Ogallala, Neb. 12,338
20 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 11,023
Bull Riding
1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $132,318
2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 92,868
3 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 67,278
4 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 60,916
5 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 59,627
6 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 57,054
7 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 53,726
8 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 47,922
9 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 46,698
10 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 46,540
11 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 40,820
12 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 39,549
13 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 37,575
14 Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 37,425
15 Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 36,201
16 Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 33,597
17 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 32,456
18 Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif. 30,769
19 Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 30,513
20 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 29,990
*2018 Barrel Racing (June 4, 2018)
Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.
1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $94,143
2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 76,878
3 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,186
4 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 69,653
5 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 55,834
6 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 52,333
7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 50,149
8 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 47,643
9 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 43,150
10 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 43,120
11 Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 35,941
12 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 34,137
13 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 33,899
14 Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 33,117
15 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 32,392
16 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 31,481
17 Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas 30,441
18 Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 29,052
19 Shelly Anzick, Shepard, Mont. 28,372
20 Lucinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 27,507
Trending In: Horse Rodeo
Trending Sitewide
- Court Finds Cattle Producers Harmed by Lack of Country-of-Origin Labeling; Moves Issue Onto Administration’s Plate
- How to deal with ticks on horses, and what health issues to watch for
- Veterinarians now recommend leaving a retained placenta alone to avoid harming uterus
- Skin Problems in Young Cattle: Warts and Ringworm
- How to treat acute toxic gut infections in calves