PRCA standings as of May 21

All-Around

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $103,012

2 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 52,888

3 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 51,947

4 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 40,409

5 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 34,691

6 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 31,694

7 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 30,505

8 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 29,948

9 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 28,980

10 Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 23,513

11 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 22,731

12 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 22,177

13 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 20,692

14 Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas 15,778

15 Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 15,201

16 McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 13,766

17 Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. 11,356

18 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 11,264

19 Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alberta 10,339

20 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 9,986

Bareback Riding

1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $68,920

2 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 64,771

3 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 54,704

4 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 51,780

5 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 49,890

6 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 44,794

7 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 42,970

8 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 41,438

9 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 40,821

10 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 37,470

11 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 32,500

12 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 30,120

13 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 28,609

14 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 27,566

15 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 27,557

16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 25,538

17 Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 23,904

18 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 23,328

19 Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 21,605

20 Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M. 21,319

Steer Wrestling

1 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $49,337

2 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 41,867

3 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 40,457

4 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 40,229

5 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 39,264

6 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 39,117

7 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 36,117

8 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 35,860

9 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 31,595

10 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 30,797

11 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 30,545

12 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 30,525

13 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 29,804

14 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 28,985

15 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 25,179

16 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 23,803

17 Joshy Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 23,743

18 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 22,651

19 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 22,487

20 Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas 22,367

Team Roping (Header)

1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $53,072

2 Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 44,039

3 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 43,325

4 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 41,495

5 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 36,604

6 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 35,095

7 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,101

8 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 27,525

9 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 25,933

10 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 24,214

11 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 24,023

12 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 23,968

13 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. 22,825

14 Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 22,016

15 Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 20,657

16 John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 20,189

17 Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 19,908

18 Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 19,838

19 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 19,712

20 Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 19,584

Team Roping (Heeler)

1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $53,072

2 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 41,495

3 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 40,350

4 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 37,534

5 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 37,483

6 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 35,095

7 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 29,771

8 Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,101

9 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 27,525

10 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 25,749

11 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 25,052

12 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 23,255

13 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil 22,825

14 Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 22,016

15 Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 22,004

16 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 21,610

17 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 21,532

18 Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 20,591

19 Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 20,189

20 Brad Culpepper, Sylvester, Ga. 19,908

Saddle Bronc Riding

1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $95,709

2 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 62,425

3 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 55,123

4 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 54,526

5 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 43,085

6 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 40,750

7 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 36,414

8 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 36,332

9 Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 35,696

10 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 33,905

11 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 32,845

12 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 27,509

13 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 26,822

14 Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 24,963

15 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 23,155

16 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 22,911

17 Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 22,251

18 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 22,067

19 Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 20,898

20 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 20,390

Tie-Down Roping

1 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $58,861

2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 56,279

3 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 48,350

4 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 46,071

5 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 41,949

6 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 41,795

7 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 41,643

8 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 39,748

9 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 38,315

10 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 32,259

11 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 31,665

12 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 30,870

13 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 27,321

14 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 27,095

15 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 26,233

16 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 26,029

17 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 24,799

18 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 24,482

19 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 22,862

20 Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 21,542

Steer Roping

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $49,359

2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 41,938

3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 38,547

4 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 30,406

5 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 26,665

6 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 24,950

7 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 21,890

8 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 21,810

9 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 19,177

10 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 18,732

11 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 16,474

12 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 16,114

13 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 16,048

14 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 15,281

15 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 14,623

16 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 14,230

17 Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 12,373

18 Will McBride, Ogallala, Neb. 12,338

19 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 11,023

20 Ralph Williams, Skiatook, Okla. 11,008

Bull Riding

1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $126,850

2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 86,156

3 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 67,278

4 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 59,267

5 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 59,033

6 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 52,906

7 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 52,022

8 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 47,922

9 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 45,764

10 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 41,917

11 Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 37,079

12 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 35,148

13 Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 33,597

14 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 33,531

15 Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 32,666

16 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 32,027

17 Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 30,132

18 Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif. 30,123

19 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 30,112

20 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 28,990

*2018 Barrel Racing (May 21, 2018)

Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.

1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $94,143

2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 74,331

3 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,186

4 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 69,653

5 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 55,834

6 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 47,216

7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 46,302

8 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 45,497

9 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 43,120

10 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 41,730

11 Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 35,231

12 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 33,899

13 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 33,425

14 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 32,392

15 Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 31,863

16 Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas 30,023

17 Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 28,546

18 Shelly Anzick, Shepard, Mont. 28,372

19 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 27,402

20 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 25,344