PRCA standings as of May 21
May 23, 2018
All-Around
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $103,012
2 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 52,888
3 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 51,947
4 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 40,409
5 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 34,691
6 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 31,694
7 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 30,505
8 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 29,948
9 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 28,980
10 Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 23,513
11 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 22,731
12 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 22,177
13 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 20,692
14 Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas 15,778
15 Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 15,201
16 McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 13,766
17 Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. 11,356
18 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 11,264
19 Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alberta 10,339
20 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 9,986
Bareback Riding
1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $68,920
2 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 64,771
3 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 54,704
4 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 51,780
5 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 49,890
6 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 44,794
7 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 42,970
8 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 41,438
9 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 40,821
10 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 37,470
11 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 32,500
12 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 30,120
13 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 28,609
14 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 27,566
15 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 27,557
16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 25,538
17 Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 23,904
18 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 23,328
19 Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 21,605
20 Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M. 21,319
Steer Wrestling
1 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $49,337
2 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 41,867
3 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 40,457
4 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 40,229
5 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 39,264
6 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 39,117
7 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 36,117
8 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 35,860
9 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 31,595
10 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 30,797
11 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 30,545
12 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 30,525
13 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 29,804
14 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 28,985
15 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 25,179
16 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 23,803
17 Joshy Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 23,743
18 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 22,651
19 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 22,487
20 Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas 22,367
Team Roping (Header)
1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $53,072
2 Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 44,039
3 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 43,325
4 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 41,495
5 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 36,604
6 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 35,095
7 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,101
8 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 27,525
9 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 25,933
10 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 24,214
11 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 24,023
12 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 23,968
13 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. 22,825
14 Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 22,016
15 Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 20,657
16 John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 20,189
17 Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 19,908
18 Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 19,838
19 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 19,712
20 Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 19,584
Team Roping (Heeler)
1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $53,072
2 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 41,495
3 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 40,350
4 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 37,534
5 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 37,483
6 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 35,095
7 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 29,771
8 Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,101
9 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 27,525
10 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 25,749
11 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 25,052
12 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 23,255
13 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil 22,825
14 Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 22,016
15 Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 22,004
16 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 21,610
17 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 21,532
18 Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 20,591
19 Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 20,189
20 Brad Culpepper, Sylvester, Ga. 19,908
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $95,709
2 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 62,425
3 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 55,123
4 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 54,526
5 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 43,085
6 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 40,750
7 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 36,414
8 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 36,332
9 Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 35,696
10 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 33,905
11 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 32,845
12 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 27,509
13 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 26,822
14 Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 24,963
15 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 23,155
16 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 22,911
17 Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 22,251
18 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 22,067
19 Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 20,898
20 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 20,390
Tie-Down Roping
1 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $58,861
2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 56,279
3 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 48,350
4 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 46,071
5 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 41,949
6 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 41,795
7 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 41,643
8 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 39,748
9 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 38,315
10 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 32,259
11 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 31,665
12 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 30,870
13 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 27,321
14 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 27,095
15 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 26,233
16 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 26,029
17 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 24,799
18 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 24,482
19 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 22,862
20 Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 21,542
Steer Roping
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $49,359
2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 41,938
3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 38,547
4 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 30,406
5 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 26,665
6 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 24,950
7 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 21,890
8 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 21,810
9 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 19,177
10 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 18,732
11 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 16,474
12 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 16,114
13 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 16,048
14 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 15,281
15 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 14,623
16 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 14,230
17 Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 12,373
18 Will McBride, Ogallala, Neb. 12,338
19 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 11,023
20 Ralph Williams, Skiatook, Okla. 11,008
Bull Riding
1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $126,850
2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 86,156
3 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 67,278
4 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 59,267
5 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 59,033
6 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 52,906
7 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 52,022
8 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 47,922
9 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 45,764
10 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 41,917
11 Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 37,079
12 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 35,148
13 Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 33,597
14 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 33,531
15 Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 32,666
16 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 32,027
17 Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 30,132
18 Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif. 30,123
19 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 30,112
20 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 28,990
*2018 Barrel Racing (May 21, 2018)
Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.
1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $94,143
2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 74,331
3 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,186
4 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 69,653
5 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 55,834
6 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 47,216
7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 46,302
8 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 45,497
9 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 43,120
10 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 41,730
11 Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 35,231
12 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 33,899
13 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 33,425
14 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 32,392
15 Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 31,863
16 Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas 30,023
17 Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 28,546
18 Shelly Anzick, Shepard, Mont. 28,372
19 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 27,402
20 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 25,344