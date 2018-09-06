PRCA standings as of Sept. 4, 2018
September 6, 2018
All-Around
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $187,020
2 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 165,827
3 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 133,804
4 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 107,966
5 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 107,715
6 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 93,237
7 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 75,824
8 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 65,071
9 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 61,823
10 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 60,005
11 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 59,712
12 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 55,324
13 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 50,564
14 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 47,205
15 Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. 47,159
16 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 45,329
17 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 37,889
18 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 37,554
19 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 37,006
20 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 33,921
Bareback Riding
1 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $177,570
2 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 159,912
3 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 115,159
4 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 111,712
5 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 101,533
6 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 98,220
7 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 97,371
8 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 96,153
9 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 95,180
10 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 94,923
11 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 84,921
12 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 81,892
13 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 77,450
14 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 74,755
15 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 66,386
16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 62,854
17 Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo. 61,473
18 Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas 57,685
19 Ty Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan 56,236
20 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 50,468
Steer Wrestling
1 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $97,520
2 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 87,402
3 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 86,320
4 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 83,132
5 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 81,178
6 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 78,155
7 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 77,426
8 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 76,882
9 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 75,776
10 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 72,239
11 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 72,007
12 Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas 69,073
13 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 67,885
14 Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 66,631
15 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 65,877
16 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 63,269
17 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 58,745
18 Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 57,942
19 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 57,904
20 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 57,780
Team Roping (Header)
1 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. $106,386
2 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 100,805
3 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 99,612
4 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 82,046
5 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 81,669
6 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 81,004
7 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 80,678
8 Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 80,390
9 Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 78,793
10 Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 65,745
11 Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz. 64,470
12 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 63,069
13 Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 63,041
14 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 60,125
15 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 58,676
16 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 56,108
17 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 54,588
18 Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho 54,570
19 Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 54,527
20 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 53,897
Team Roping (Heeler)
1 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $106,386
2 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 100,805
3 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 99,612
4 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 93,765
5 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 90,585
6 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 80,678
7 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 79,812
8 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 79,483
9 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 77,980
10 Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 77,151
11 Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 76,533
12 Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 64,789
13 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 60,123
14 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 57,038
15 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 56,138
16 Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah 54,846
17 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 54,588
18 Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 54,570
19 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 53,897
20 Blaine Vick, Dublin, Texas 52,558
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $140,103
2 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 130,457
3 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 111,588
4 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 111,278
5 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 111,036
6 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 104,705
7 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 100,140
8 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 99,136
9 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 97,674
10 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 86,983
11 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 83,405
12 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 77,091
13 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 70,851
14 Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. 70,660
15 Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. 66,522
16 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 66,273
17 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 64,478
18 Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah 62,981
19 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 58,149
20 Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas 49,292
Tie-Down Roping
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $112,342
2 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 109,904
3 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 107,570
4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 91,209
5 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 88,210
6 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 86,169
7 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 85,282
8 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 83,691
9 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 81,859
10 Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas 80,552
11 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 78,279
12 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 76,708
13 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 73,261
14 Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 72,600
15 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 68,038
16 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 67,449
17 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 64,700
18 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 62,254
19 Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 60,710
20 Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif. 58,303
Steer Roping
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $82,746
2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 66,887
3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 62,225
4 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 49,586
5 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 47,723
6 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 44,717
7 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 43,768
8 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 42,978
9 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 42,012
10 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 41,965
11 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 38,888
12 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 38,432
13 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 38,186
14 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 37,464
15 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 36,078
16 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 33,549
17 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 32,912
18 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 30,909
19 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 27,439
20 Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 25,102
Bull Riding
1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $274,099
2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 169,029
3 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 107,432
4 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 106,431
5 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 98,902
6 Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas 92,140
7 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 91,698
8 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 90,979
9 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 90,441
10 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 89,200
11 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 88,260
12 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 87,641
13 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 85,473
14 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 84,706
15 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 84,265
16 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 82,539
17 Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho 81,738
18 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 80,998
19 Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 78,072
20 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 73,336
Barrel Racing
Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.
1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $191,438
2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 146,826
3 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 120,103
4 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 114,938
5 Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 109,231
6 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 102,975
7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 97,391
8 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 93,843
9 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 91,218
10 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 86,947
11 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 85,355
12 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 82,631
13 Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. 82,621
14 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 82,084
15 Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 79,148
16 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 78,045
17 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 76,109
18 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 69,050
19 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 67,941
20 Teri Bangart, Olympia, Wash. 67,794
