PRCA standings as of Sept. 4, 2018

All-Around

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $187,020

2 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 165,827

3 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 133,804

4 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 107,966

5 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 107,715

Recommended Stories For You

6 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 93,237

7 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 75,824

8 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 65,071

9 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 61,823

10 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 60,005

11 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 59,712

12 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 55,324

13 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 50,564

14 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 47,205

15 Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. 47,159

16 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 45,329

17 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 37,889

18 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 37,554

19 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 37,006

20 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 33,921

Bareback Riding

1 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $177,570

2 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 159,912

3 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 115,159

4 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 111,712

5 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 101,533

6 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 98,220

7 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 97,371

8 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 96,153

9 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 95,180

10 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 94,923

11 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 84,921

12 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 81,892

13 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 77,450

14 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 74,755

15 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 66,386

16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 62,854

17 Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo. 61,473

18 Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas 57,685

19 Ty Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan 56,236

20 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 50,468

Steer Wrestling

1 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $97,520

2 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 87,402

3 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 86,320

4 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 83,132

5 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 81,178

6 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 78,155

7 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 77,426

8 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 76,882

9 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 75,776

10 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 72,239

11 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 72,007

12 Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas 69,073

13 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 67,885

14 Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 66,631

15 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 65,877

16 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 63,269

17 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 58,745

18 Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 57,942

19 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 57,904

20 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 57,780

Team Roping (Header)

1 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. $106,386

2 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 100,805

3 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 99,612

4 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 82,046

5 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 81,669

6 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 81,004

7 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 80,678

8 Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 80,390

9 Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 78,793

10 Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 65,745

11 Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz. 64,470

12 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 63,069

13 Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 63,041

14 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 60,125

15 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 58,676

16 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 56,108

17 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 54,588

18 Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho 54,570

19 Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 54,527

20 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 53,897

Team Roping (Heeler)

1 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $106,386

2 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 100,805

3 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 99,612

4 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 93,765

5 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 90,585

6 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 80,678

7 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 79,812

8 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 79,483

9 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 77,980

10 Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 77,151

11 Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 76,533

12 Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 64,789

13 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 60,123

14 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 57,038

15 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 56,138

16 Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah 54,846

17 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 54,588

18 Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 54,570

19 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 53,897

20 Blaine Vick, Dublin, Texas 52,558

Saddle Bronc Riding

1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $140,103

2 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 130,457

3 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 111,588

4 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 111,278

5 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 111,036

6 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 104,705

7 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 100,140

8 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 99,136

9 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 97,674

10 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 86,983

11 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 83,405

12 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 77,091

13 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 70,851

14 Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. 70,660

15 Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. 66,522

16 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 66,273

17 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 64,478

18 Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah 62,981

19 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 58,149

20 Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas 49,292

Tie-Down Roping

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $112,342

2 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 109,904

3 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 107,570

4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 91,209

5 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 88,210

6 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 86,169

7 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 85,282

8 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 83,691

9 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 81,859

10 Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas 80,552

11 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 78,279

12 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 76,708

13 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 73,261

14 Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 72,600

15 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 68,038

16 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 67,449

17 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 64,700

18 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 62,254

19 Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 60,710

20 Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif. 58,303

Steer Roping

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $82,746

2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 66,887

3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 62,225

4 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 49,586

5 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 47,723

6 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 44,717

7 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 43,768

8 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 42,978

9 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 42,012

10 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 41,965

11 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 38,888

12 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 38,432

13 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 38,186

14 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 37,464

15 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 36,078

16 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 33,549

17 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 32,912

18 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 30,909

19 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 27,439

20 Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 25,102

Bull Riding

1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $274,099

2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 169,029

3 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 107,432

4 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 106,431

5 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 98,902

6 Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas 92,140

7 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 91,698

8 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 90,979

9 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 90,441

10 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 89,200

11 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 88,260

12 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 87,641

13 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 85,473

14 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 84,706

15 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 84,265

16 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 82,539

17 Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho 81,738

18 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 80,998

19 Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 78,072

20 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 73,336

Barrel Racing

Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.

1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $191,438

2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 146,826

3 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 120,103

4 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 114,938

5 Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 109,231

6 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 102,975

7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 97,391

8 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 93,843

9 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 91,218

10 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 86,947

11 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 85,355

12 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 82,631

13 Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. 82,621

14 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 82,084

15 Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 79,148

16 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 78,045

17 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 76,109

18 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 69,050

19 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 67,941

20 Teri Bangart, Olympia, Wash. 67,794