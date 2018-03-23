 PRCA World Standings, March 19, 2018 | TSLN.com

PRCA World Standings, March 19, 2018

All-Around

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $65,667

2 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 40,799

3 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 40,092

4 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 27,283

5 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 23,560

6 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 23,406

7 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 19,907

8 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 16,262

9 Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 14,468

10 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 14,328

11 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 11,264

12 McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 10,893

13 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 9,340

14 Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 8,668

Bareback Riding

1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $41,487

2 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 38,848

3 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 35,089

4 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 32,333

5 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 29,903

6 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 28,769

7 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 27,171

8 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 25,595

9 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 22,001

10 Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 21,307

11 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 21,011

12 Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 20,553

13 Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 19,637

14 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 19,355

15 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 18,659

16 Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 18,134

17 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 16,989

18 Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 16,871

19 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 16,819

20 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 16,800

Steer Wrestling

1 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $34,307

2 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 33,327

3 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 32,268

4 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 30,644

5 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 28,697

6 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 27,021

7 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 25,248

8 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 22,121

9 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 21,879

10 Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas 21,608

11 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 20,653

12 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 19,979

13 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 18,703

14 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 17,954

15 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 16,888

16 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 15,440

17 Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii 13,873

18 Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 13,809

19 Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 13,661

20 Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho 12,992

Team Roping (header)

1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $40,437

2 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 33,254

3 Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 29,823

4 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,101

5 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 28,121

6 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 20,779

7 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 20,308

8 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 20,212

9 Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 19,734

10 John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 18,887

11 Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 17,670

12 Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 16,917

13 Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 15,809

14 Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss. 15,775

15 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 15,232

16 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 14,493

17 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 13,943

18 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 13,681

19 Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 13,560

20 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 13,372

Team Roping (heeler)

1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $40,437

2 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 33,391

3 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 33,254

4 Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,101

5 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 26,133

6 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 25,865

7 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 24,955

8 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 20,212

9 Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 19,734

10 Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 18,887

11 Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 18,345

12 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 17,836

13 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 16,162

14 Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas 13,982

15 Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas 13,943

16 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 13,681

17 Brad Culpepper, Sylvester, Ga. 13,560

18 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 12,808

19 Evan Arnold, Santa Margarita, Calif. 12,635

20 Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 12,598

Saddle Bronc Riding

1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $63,794

2 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 38,258

3 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 34,648

4 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 33,140

5 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 32,698

6 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 30,666

7 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 29,220

8 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 27,400

9 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 19,348

10 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 18,317

11 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 17,795

12 Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 17,722

13 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 17,602

14 Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 16,430

15 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 16,100

16 Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 15,838

17 Joe Lufkin, Sallisaw, Okla. 15,801

18 Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 15,178

19 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 15,144

20 Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D. 15,022

Tie-Down Roping

1 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas $43,735

2 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 38,091

3 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 35,886

4 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 35,367

5 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 34,964

6 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 32,058

7 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 31,627

8 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 28,920

9 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 24,867

10 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 21,296

11 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 18,795

12 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 18,055

13 Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 17,995

14 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 17,484

15 Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 16,758

16 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 16,311

17 Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 15,853

18 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 15,095

19 Braxton Laughlin, Sulphur, La. 13,664

20 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 13,478

Steer Roping

1 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $35,642

2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 31,088

3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 24,773

4 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 22,075

5 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 18,525

6 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 15,268

7 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 14,665

8 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 12,641

9 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 12,489

10 Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 12,178

11 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 12,155

12 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 12,145

13 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 11,265

14 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 10,320

15 Chad Mathis, Morristown, Ariz. 10,256

16 Ralph Williams, Skiatook, Okla. 9,651

17 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 9,298

18 Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 8,464

19 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 7,918

20 Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 7,749

Bull Riding

1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $78,999

2 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 57,241

3 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 55,258

4 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 47,722

5 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 45,638

6 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 41,803

7 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 41,422

8 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 37,968

9 Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 33,597

10 Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 28,888

11 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 25,201

12 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 24,557

13 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 24,364

14 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 23,533

15 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 23,108

16 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 22,386

17 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 19,771

18 Michael Riggs Jr., Claxton, Ga. 19,106

19 Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 18,825

20 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 18,762

Barrel Racing

1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $85,332

2 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,186

3 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 64,910

4 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 48,567

5 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 42,172

6 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 38,562

7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 34,354

8 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 33,899

9 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 31,512

10 Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 29,636

11 Tiana Schuster, Krum, Texas 28,560

12 Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 21,848

13 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 19,171

14 Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas 19,094

15 Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 18,970

16 Lori Todd, Willcox, Ariz. 18,759

17 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 18,267

18 Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 17,874

19 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 17,443

20 Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas 16,790