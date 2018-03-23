PRCA World Standings, March 19, 2018
March 23, 2018
All-Around
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $65,667
2 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 40,799
3 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 40,092
4 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 27,283
5 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 23,560
6 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 23,406
7 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 19,907
8 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 16,262
9 Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 14,468
10 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 14,328
11 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 11,264
12 McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 10,893
13 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 9,340
14 Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 8,668
Bareback Riding
1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $41,487
2 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 38,848
3 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 35,089
4 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 32,333
5 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 29,903
6 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 28,769
7 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 27,171
8 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 25,595
9 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 22,001
10 Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 21,307
11 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 21,011
12 Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 20,553
13 Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 19,637
14 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 19,355
15 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 18,659
16 Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 18,134
17 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 16,989
18 Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 16,871
19 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 16,819
20 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 16,800
Steer Wrestling
1 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $34,307
2 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 33,327
3 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 32,268
4 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 30,644
5 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 28,697
6 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 27,021
7 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 25,248
8 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 22,121
9 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 21,879
10 Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas 21,608
11 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 20,653
12 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 19,979
13 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 18,703
14 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 17,954
15 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 16,888
16 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 15,440
17 Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii 13,873
18 Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 13,809
19 Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 13,661
20 Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho 12,992
Team Roping (header)
1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $40,437
2 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 33,254
3 Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 29,823
4 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,101
5 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 28,121
6 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 20,779
7 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 20,308
8 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 20,212
9 Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 19,734
10 John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 18,887
11 Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 17,670
12 Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 16,917
13 Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 15,809
14 Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss. 15,775
15 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 15,232
16 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 14,493
17 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 13,943
18 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 13,681
19 Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 13,560
20 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 13,372
Team Roping (heeler)
1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $40,437
2 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 33,391
3 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 33,254
4 Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,101
5 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 26,133
6 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 25,865
7 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 24,955
8 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 20,212
9 Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 19,734
10 Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 18,887
11 Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 18,345
12 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 17,836
13 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 16,162
14 Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas 13,982
15 Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas 13,943
16 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 13,681
17 Brad Culpepper, Sylvester, Ga. 13,560
18 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 12,808
19 Evan Arnold, Santa Margarita, Calif. 12,635
20 Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 12,598
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $63,794
2 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 38,258
3 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 34,648
4 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 33,140
5 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 32,698
6 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 30,666
7 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 29,220
8 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 27,400
9 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 19,348
10 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 18,317
11 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 17,795
12 Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 17,722
13 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 17,602
14 Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 16,430
15 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 16,100
16 Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 15,838
17 Joe Lufkin, Sallisaw, Okla. 15,801
18 Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 15,178
19 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 15,144
20 Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D. 15,022
Tie-Down Roping
1 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas $43,735
2 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 38,091
3 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 35,886
4 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 35,367
5 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 34,964
6 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 32,058
7 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 31,627
8 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 28,920
9 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 24,867
10 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 21,296
11 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 18,795
12 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 18,055
13 Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 17,995
14 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 17,484
15 Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 16,758
16 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 16,311
17 Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 15,853
18 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 15,095
19 Braxton Laughlin, Sulphur, La. 13,664
20 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 13,478
Steer Roping
1 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $35,642
2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 31,088
3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 24,773
4 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 22,075
5 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 18,525
6 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 15,268
7 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 14,665
8 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 12,641
9 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 12,489
10 Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 12,178
11 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 12,155
12 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 12,145
13 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 11,265
14 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 10,320
15 Chad Mathis, Morristown, Ariz. 10,256
16 Ralph Williams, Skiatook, Okla. 9,651
17 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 9,298
18 Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 8,464
19 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 7,918
20 Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 7,749
Bull Riding
1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $78,999
2 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 57,241
3 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 55,258
4 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 47,722
5 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 45,638
6 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 41,803
7 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 41,422
8 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 37,968
9 Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 33,597
10 Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 28,888
11 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 25,201
12 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 24,557
13 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 24,364
14 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 23,533
15 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 23,108
16 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 22,386
17 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 19,771
18 Michael Riggs Jr., Claxton, Ga. 19,106
19 Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 18,825
20 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 18,762
Barrel Racing
1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $85,332
2 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,186
3 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 64,910
4 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 48,567
5 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 42,172
6 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 38,562
7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 34,354
8 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 33,899
9 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 31,512
10 Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 29,636
11 Tiana Schuster, Krum, Texas 28,560
12 Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 21,848
13 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 19,171
14 Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas 19,094
15 Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 18,970
16 Lori Todd, Willcox, Ariz. 18,759
17 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 18,267
18 Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 17,874
19 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 17,443
20 Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas 16,790