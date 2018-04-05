 PRCA World Standings through April 2, 2018 | TSLN.com

PRCA World Standings through April 2, 2018

All-Around

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $65,667

2 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 40,799

3 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 40,092

4 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 28,084

5 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 27,283

6 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 25,174

7 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 25,138

8 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 24,279

9 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 17,289

10 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 16,587

11 Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 15,012

12 McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 11,278

13 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 11,264

14 Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. 11,171

15 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 10,906

16 Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 8,668

Bareback Riding

1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $56,966

2 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 42,520

3 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 38,318

4 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 33,589

5 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 31,752

6 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 29,865

7 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 28,769

8 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 27,501

9 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 27,218

10 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 27,171

11 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 23,199

12 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 22,412

13 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 22,001

14 Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 21,531

15 Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 21,307

16 Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 20,959

17 Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 19,778

18 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 19,355

19 Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 19,096

20 Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M. 19,012

Steer Wrestling

1 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $47,102

2 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 35,679

3 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 34,307

4 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 33,327

5 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 32,268

6 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 30,644

7 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 26,522

8 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 22,604

9 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 22,121

10 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 21,975

11 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 21,879

12 Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas 21,608

13 Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 20,246

14 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 19,979

15 Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 19,825

16 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 19,543

17 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 18,703

18 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 16,888

19 Josh Clark, Warner, Okla. 16,427

20 Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii 13,873

Team Roping (Header)

1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $40,437

2 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 37,756

3 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 33,254

4 Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 29,823

5 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,101

6 Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 21,810

7 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 20,779

8 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 20,308

9 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 20,212

10 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 19,555

11 John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 18,861

12 Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 17,867

13 Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 17,670

14 Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 16,919

15 Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 15,809

16 Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss. 15,775

17 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 15,480

18 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 15,232

19 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 13,943

20 Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 13,866

Team Roping (Heeler)

1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $40,437

2 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 33,391

3 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 33,254

4 Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,101

5 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 26,133

6 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 25,865

7 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 24,955

8 Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 21,810

9 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 20,212

10 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 18,879

11 Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 18,861

12 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 18,721

13 Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 18,345

14 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 17,836

15 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 16,162

16 Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas 15,416

17 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 14,429

18 Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas 13,982

19 Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas 13,943

20 Brad Culpepper, Sylvester, Ga. 13,842

Saddle Bronc Riding

1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $71,499

2 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 43,081

3 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 38,478

4 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 34,648

5 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 34,414

6 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 33,332

7 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 33,106

8 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 29,479

9 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 27,400

10 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 23,155

11 Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 22,906

12 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 19,270

13 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 18,439

14 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 18,273

15 Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 17,995

16 Joe Lufkin, Sallisaw, Okla. 17,811

17 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 17,795

18 Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 16,641

19 Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D. 16,558

20 Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 15,838

Tie-Down Roping

1 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas $43,735

2 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 41,628

3 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 37,253

4 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 35,591

5 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 34,964

6 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 32,888

7 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 32,058

8 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 31,627

9 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 31,049

10 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 28,920

11 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 26,413

12 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 23,172

13 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 21,296

14 Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 18,871

15 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 18,055

16 Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 16,758

17 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 16,311

18 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 16,199

19 Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 15,853

20 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 15,546

Steer Roping

1 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $35,642

2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 31,088

3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 24,773

4 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 22,075

5 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 19,522

6 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 15,268

7 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 14,665

8 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 12,641

9 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 12,489

10 Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 12,178

11 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 12,155

12 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 12,145

13 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 11,265

14 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 10,320

15 Chad Mathis, Morristown, Ariz. 10,256

16 Ralph Williams, Skiatook, Okla. 9,651

17 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 9,298

18 Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 8,686

19 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 7,918

20 Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 7,749

Bull Riding

1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $98,010

2 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 58,548

3 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 57,241

4 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 53,494

5 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 52,241

6 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 47,626

7 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 41,998

8 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 40,165

9 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 34,156

10 Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 33,597

11 Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 30,541

12 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 27,767

13 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 26,468

14 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 25,338

15 Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 25,125

16 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 24,557

17 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 23,533

18 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 22,386

19 Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho 21,895

20 Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 19,525

Barrel Racing

1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $85,332

2 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,186

3 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 64,910

4 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 55,834

5 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 48,567

6 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 42,172

7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 35,991

8 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 33,899

9 Tiana Schuster, Krum, Texas 33,834

10 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 33,736

11 Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 30,530

12 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 23,834

13 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 23,143

14 Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 23,125

15 Lucinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 21,638

16 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 19,671

17 Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 19,499

18 Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas 19,094

19 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 18,767

20 Lori Todd, Willcox, Ariz. 18,759