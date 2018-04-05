PRCA World Standings through April 2, 2018
April 5, 2018
All-Around
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $65,667
2 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 40,799
3 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 40,092
4 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 28,084
5 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 27,283
6 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 25,174
7 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 25,138
8 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 24,279
9 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 17,289
10 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 16,587
11 Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 15,012
12 McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 11,278
13 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 11,264
14 Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. 11,171
15 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 10,906
16 Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 8,668
Bareback Riding
1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $56,966
2 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 42,520
3 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 38,318
4 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 33,589
5 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 31,752
6 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 29,865
7 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 28,769
8 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 27,501
9 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 27,218
10 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 27,171
11 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 23,199
12 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 22,412
13 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 22,001
14 Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 21,531
15 Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 21,307
16 Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 20,959
17 Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 19,778
18 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 19,355
19 Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 19,096
20 Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M. 19,012
Steer Wrestling
1 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $47,102
2 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 35,679
3 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 34,307
4 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 33,327
5 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 32,268
6 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 30,644
7 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 26,522
8 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 22,604
9 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 22,121
10 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 21,975
11 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 21,879
12 Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas 21,608
13 Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 20,246
14 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 19,979
15 Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 19,825
16 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 19,543
17 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 18,703
18 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 16,888
19 Josh Clark, Warner, Okla. 16,427
20 Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii 13,873
Team Roping (Header)
1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $40,437
2 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 37,756
3 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 33,254
4 Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 29,823
5 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,101
6 Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 21,810
7 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 20,779
8 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 20,308
9 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 20,212
10 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 19,555
11 John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 18,861
12 Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 17,867
13 Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 17,670
14 Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 16,919
15 Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 15,809
16 Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss. 15,775
17 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 15,480
18 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 15,232
19 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 13,943
20 Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 13,866
Team Roping (Heeler)
1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $40,437
2 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 33,391
3 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 33,254
4 Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,101
5 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 26,133
6 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 25,865
7 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 24,955
8 Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 21,810
9 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 20,212
10 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 18,879
11 Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 18,861
12 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 18,721
13 Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 18,345
14 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 17,836
15 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 16,162
16 Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas 15,416
17 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 14,429
18 Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas 13,982
19 Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas 13,943
20 Brad Culpepper, Sylvester, Ga. 13,842
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $71,499
2 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 43,081
3 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 38,478
4 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 34,648
5 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 34,414
6 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 33,332
7 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 33,106
8 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 29,479
9 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 27,400
10 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 23,155
11 Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 22,906
12 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 19,270
13 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 18,439
14 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 18,273
15 Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 17,995
16 Joe Lufkin, Sallisaw, Okla. 17,811
17 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 17,795
18 Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 16,641
19 Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D. 16,558
20 Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 15,838
Tie-Down Roping
1 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas $43,735
2 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 41,628
3 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 37,253
4 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 35,591
5 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 34,964
6 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 32,888
7 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 32,058
8 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 31,627
9 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 31,049
10 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 28,920
11 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 26,413
12 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 23,172
13 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 21,296
14 Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 18,871
15 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 18,055
16 Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 16,758
17 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 16,311
18 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 16,199
19 Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 15,853
20 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 15,546
Steer Roping
1 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $35,642
2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 31,088
3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 24,773
4 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 22,075
5 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 19,522
6 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 15,268
7 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 14,665
8 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 12,641
9 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 12,489
10 Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 12,178
11 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 12,155
12 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 12,145
13 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 11,265
14 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 10,320
15 Chad Mathis, Morristown, Ariz. 10,256
16 Ralph Williams, Skiatook, Okla. 9,651
17 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 9,298
18 Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 8,686
19 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 7,918
20 Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 7,749
Bull Riding
1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $98,010
2 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 58,548
3 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 57,241
4 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 53,494
5 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 52,241
6 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 47,626
7 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 41,998
8 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 40,165
9 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 34,156
10 Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 33,597
11 Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 30,541
12 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 27,767
13 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 26,468
14 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 25,338
15 Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 25,125
16 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 24,557
17 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 23,533
18 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 22,386
19 Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho 21,895
20 Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 19,525
Barrel Racing
1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $85,332
2 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,186
3 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 64,910
4 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 55,834
5 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 48,567
6 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 42,172
7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 35,991
8 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 33,899
9 Tiana Schuster, Krum, Texas 33,834
10 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 33,736
11 Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 30,530
12 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 23,834
13 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 23,143
14 Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 23,125
15 Lucinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 21,638
16 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 19,671
17 Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 19,499
18 Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas 19,094
19 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 18,767
20 Lori Todd, Willcox, Ariz. 18,759