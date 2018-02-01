Results from BHSS® Ranch Rodeo
February 1, 2018
The Black Hills Stock Show Ranch Rodeo entertained a capacity crowd at the Kjerstad event center Jan. 30, 2018.
1. Cody Livestock
2. Today's Horse Magazine
3. Sandhills Ranchers
4. Philip Livestock
Event winners:
Blake's Trailer Loading: Philip Livestock
Rope Mug Tying: McPherson Auction
Pony Express Race: Philip Livestock
Head Heel Brand: McPherson Auction
Ranch Bronc Ride: Thad Jones Trucking/Nebraska Sandhills Outfitters
–BHSS
