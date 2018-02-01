Results from BHSS® Ranch Rodeo

The Black Hills Stock Show Ranch Rodeo entertained a capacity crowd at the Kjerstad event center Jan. 30, 2018.

1. Cody Livestock

2. Today's Horse Magazine

3. Sandhills Ranchers

4. Philip Livestock

Event winners:

Blake's Trailer Loading: Philip Livestock

Rope Mug Tying: McPherson Auction

Pony Express Race: Philip Livestock

Head Heel Brand: McPherson Auction

Ranch Bronc Ride: Thad Jones Trucking/Nebraska Sandhills Outfitters

–BHSS