South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals Results
June 20, 2018
Barebacks
1. Alaniz Jr., Jose, Faith
2. Clark, Kaden, Black Hawk
3. Clark, Teigan, Meadow,
4. Faehnrich, Zach, Mobridge
5. Alexander, Hunter, Custer
6. Clifford, Clancy, Porcupine
7. Wolken, Bradey, New Underwood
Barrels
1. Brown, Wacey, Piedmont
2. Maher, Sydney, Timber Lake
3. Howell, Shayla, Belle Fourche
4. Swallow, Jimi Dawn, Buffalo Gap
5. Hanson, Taylor, Belle Fourche
6. Harrington, Tyra, Dell Rapids
7. Robinson, Jeryn, Martin
8. Stevens, Josi, St. Lawrence
9. Sandland, Kaitlyn, Letcher
10. Carey, Tatum, Huron
Breakaway
1. Gilbert, Sawyer, Buffalo
2. Miller, Mikenzy, Faith
3. Donnelly, Riley, Elk Point
4. Donnelly, Jill, Elk Point
5. Howell, Shayla, Belle Fourche
6. Caspers, Kassidy, New Underwood
7. Clark, Cassidy, Meadow
8. Larive, Shania, Sturgis
9. Adams, Cheyenne, Dell Rapids
10. Tibbs, Layna, Ft. Pierre
Bull Riding
1. Shippy, Riggin, Colome
2. Schmidt, Tj, Belle Fourche
3. Kirkie, Kaler, Chamberlain
4. Hartshorn, David, Rapid City
5. Swallow, Lante', Batesland
6. Smith, Stran, Lantry
7. Johnson, Hudson, Kadoka
8. Elshere, Trey, Quinn
9. Reedy, Dawson, Philip,
10. Faehnrich, Zach, Mobridge
Boys Cutting
1. Grimes, Jackson, Kadoka
2. Steffen, Blasius, Gregory,
3. Mattson, Bodie, Sturgis
4. Crago, Cooper, Belle Fourche
5. Volmer, Brandon, Winner
6. Groves, Hugh, Faith
7. Birkeland, Cain, Belle Fourche
8. Ullerich, Reece, Humboldt
9. Ullerich, Jace, Humboldt
10. Carmichael, Kyler, Faith,
Goat Tying
1. Pauley, Emilee, Wall
2. Gilbert, Sawyer, Buffalo
3. Donnelly, Jill, Elk Point
4. Leisinger, Natalie, Highmore
5. Petrak, Taryn, Martin
6. Donnelly, Riley, Elk Point
7. Groves, Kailyn, Faith
8. Miller, Mikenzy, Faith
9. Williams, Jaicee, Wall
10. White, Josie, Timber Lake
Girls Cutting
1. Pauley, Emilee, Wall
2. Groves, Kailyn, Faith
3. Gabriel, Sage, Quinn
4. Lopez, Alexis, Keldron
5. Gilbert, Sawyer, Buffalo
6. Fulton, Jenna, St. Lawrence
7. Lopez, Jessica, Keldron
8. Ward, Sierra, Fruitdale,
9. Stevens, Josi, St. Lawrence
10. March, Cassidy, Hot Springs
Pole Bending
1. Ferguson, Sidni, Dupree
2. Donnelly, Riley, Elk Point
3. Moody, Madi, Letcher
4. Miller, Mikenzy, Faith
5. Hanson, Taylor, Belle Fourche
6. Howell, Shayla, Belle Fourche
7. Stevens, Josi, St. Lawrence
8. Theobald, Sydney, Ft. Pierre
9. Clemetson, Allison, Keystone
10. Schuyler, Saige, Hamill
Reined Cow Horse
1. Leisinger, Natalie, Highmore
2. Ullerich, Reece, Humboldt
3. Ward, Sierra, Fruitdale
4. Donnelly, Jill, Elk Point
5. Steffen, Blasius, Gregory
6. Grimes, Jackson, Kadoka
7. Phillips, Dawson, Winner
8. Heath, Saydee, Colome
9. Pauley, Emilee, Wall
10. Fox, Abby, Redig
Saddle Bronc
1. Wilson, Cash, Wall
2. Crago, Cooper, Belle Fourche
3. Elshere, Trey, Quinn
4. Schofield, Dylan, Philip
5. Salonen, Kolton, Gregory
6. Elshere, Talon, Hereford
7. Suhr, Dylan, Canton
8. Ward, Colton, Miller
9. Thompson, Rowdy, New Underwood
10. Fischbach, Rowdy, Faith
Steer Wrestling
1. Bergeson, Alex, Mitchell
2. Shorb, Seth, Hermosa
3. Schaack, Wynn, Wall
4. Adams, Samuel, Buffalo
5. Grill, Chance, Ardmore
6. Kinsella, Kade, Pierre
7. Kennedy, Carter, Beresford
8. Smith, Nolan, Rapid City
9. Brewer, Cole, Dupree
10. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs
Team Roping
1. Derner, Chance, New Underwood
1. Lockhart, Thane, Oelrichs
2. Larson, Sam, Prairie City
2. Oliver, Britt, Lemmon
3. Engesser, Jace, Spearfish
3. Olson, Trevor, Mud Butte
4. Mcpherson, Marty, Piedmont
4. Lammers, Blair, Hartford
5. Mattson, Bodie, Sturgis
5. Nutter, Rio, Rapid City
6. Christensen, Tyler, Beresford
6. Christensen, Kaysee, Beresford
7. Kinsella, Kade, Pierre
7. Heninger, Luke, Ft. Pierre
8. Wientjes, Rafe, Onida
8. Olson, Tracer, White River
9. Crago, Cooper, Belle Fourche
9. Fuhrer, Lan, Belle Fourche
10. Sackett, Dillon, Alcester0. Tekrony, Justin, Clear Lake
Tie Down
1. Sackett, Dillon, Alcester
2. Petersek, Linkyn, Colome
3. Fite, Tanner, Hermosa
4. Hunt, Daycen, Eagle Butte
5. Arneson, Tarin, Enning
6. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs
7. Dean, Beau, Platte
8. Mckenney, Chayse, Parker
9. Lockhart, Thane, Oelrichs
10. Steffen, Blasius, Gregory
–South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals
