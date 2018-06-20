 South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals Results | TSLN.com

South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals Results

Barebacks

1. Alaniz Jr., Jose, Faith

2. Clark, Kaden, Black Hawk

3. Clark, Teigan, Meadow,

4. Faehnrich, Zach, Mobridge

5. Alexander, Hunter, Custer

6. Clifford, Clancy, Porcupine

7. Wolken, Bradey, New Underwood

Barrels

1. Brown, Wacey, Piedmont

2. Maher, Sydney, Timber Lake

3. Howell, Shayla, Belle Fourche

4. Swallow, Jimi Dawn, Buffalo Gap

5. Hanson, Taylor, Belle Fourche

6. Harrington, Tyra, Dell Rapids

7. Robinson, Jeryn, Martin

8. Stevens, Josi, St. Lawrence

9. Sandland, Kaitlyn, Letcher

10. Carey, Tatum, Huron

Breakaway

1. Gilbert, Sawyer, Buffalo

2. Miller, Mikenzy, Faith

3. Donnelly, Riley, Elk Point

4. Donnelly, Jill, Elk Point

5. Howell, Shayla, Belle Fourche

6. Caspers, Kassidy, New Underwood

7. Clark, Cassidy, Meadow

8. Larive, Shania, Sturgis

9. Adams, Cheyenne, Dell Rapids

10. Tibbs, Layna, Ft. Pierre

Bull Riding

1. Shippy, Riggin, Colome

2. Schmidt, Tj, Belle Fourche

3. Kirkie, Kaler, Chamberlain

4. Hartshorn, David, Rapid City

5. Swallow, Lante', Batesland

6. Smith, Stran, Lantry

7. Johnson, Hudson, Kadoka

8. Elshere, Trey, Quinn

9. Reedy, Dawson, Philip,

10. Faehnrich, Zach, Mobridge

Boys Cutting

1. Grimes, Jackson, Kadoka

2. Steffen, Blasius, Gregory,

3. Mattson, Bodie, Sturgis

4. Crago, Cooper, Belle Fourche

5. Volmer, Brandon, Winner

6. Groves, Hugh, Faith

7. Birkeland, Cain, Belle Fourche

8. Ullerich, Reece, Humboldt

9. Ullerich, Jace, Humboldt

10. Carmichael, Kyler, Faith,

Goat Tying

1. Pauley, Emilee, Wall

2. Gilbert, Sawyer, Buffalo

3. Donnelly, Jill, Elk Point

4. Leisinger, Natalie, Highmore

5. Petrak, Taryn, Martin

6. Donnelly, Riley, Elk Point

7. Groves, Kailyn, Faith

8. Miller, Mikenzy, Faith

9. Williams, Jaicee, Wall

10. White, Josie, Timber Lake

Girls Cutting

1. Pauley, Emilee, Wall

2. Groves, Kailyn, Faith

3. Gabriel, Sage, Quinn

4. Lopez, Alexis, Keldron

5. Gilbert, Sawyer, Buffalo

6. Fulton, Jenna, St. Lawrence

7. Lopez, Jessica, Keldron

8. Ward, Sierra, Fruitdale,

9. Stevens, Josi, St. Lawrence

10. March, Cassidy, Hot Springs

Pole Bending

1. Ferguson, Sidni, Dupree

2. Donnelly, Riley, Elk Point

3. Moody, Madi, Letcher

4. Miller, Mikenzy, Faith

5. Hanson, Taylor, Belle Fourche

6. Howell, Shayla, Belle Fourche

7. Stevens, Josi, St. Lawrence

8. Theobald, Sydney, Ft. Pierre

9. Clemetson, Allison, Keystone

10. Schuyler, Saige, Hamill

Reined Cow Horse

1. Leisinger, Natalie, Highmore

2. Ullerich, Reece, Humboldt

3. Ward, Sierra, Fruitdale

4. Donnelly, Jill, Elk Point

5. Steffen, Blasius, Gregory

6. Grimes, Jackson, Kadoka

7. Phillips, Dawson, Winner

8. Heath, Saydee, Colome

9. Pauley, Emilee, Wall

10. Fox, Abby, Redig

Saddle Bronc

1. Wilson, Cash, Wall

2. Crago, Cooper, Belle Fourche

3. Elshere, Trey, Quinn

4. Schofield, Dylan, Philip

5. Salonen, Kolton, Gregory

6. Elshere, Talon, Hereford

7. Suhr, Dylan, Canton

8. Ward, Colton, Miller

9. Thompson, Rowdy, New Underwood

10. Fischbach, Rowdy, Faith

Steer Wrestling

1. Bergeson, Alex, Mitchell

2. Shorb, Seth, Hermosa

3. Schaack, Wynn, Wall

4. Adams, Samuel, Buffalo

5. Grill, Chance, Ardmore

6. Kinsella, Kade, Pierre

7. Kennedy, Carter, Beresford

8. Smith, Nolan, Rapid City

9. Brewer, Cole, Dupree

10. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs

Team Roping

1. Derner, Chance, New Underwood

1. Lockhart, Thane, Oelrichs

2. Larson, Sam, Prairie City

2. Oliver, Britt, Lemmon

3. Engesser, Jace, Spearfish

3. Olson, Trevor, Mud Butte

4. Mcpherson, Marty, Piedmont

4. Lammers, Blair, Hartford

5. Mattson, Bodie, Sturgis

5. Nutter, Rio, Rapid City

6. Christensen, Tyler, Beresford

6. Christensen, Kaysee, Beresford

7. Kinsella, Kade, Pierre

7. Heninger, Luke, Ft. Pierre

8. Wientjes, Rafe, Onida

8. Olson, Tracer, White River

9. Crago, Cooper, Belle Fourche

9. Fuhrer, Lan, Belle Fourche

10. Sackett, Dillon, Alcester0. Tekrony, Justin, Clear Lake

Tie Down

1. Sackett, Dillon, Alcester

2. Petersek, Linkyn, Colome

3. Fite, Tanner, Hermosa

4. Hunt, Daycen, Eagle Butte

5. Arneson, Tarin, Enning

6. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs

7. Dean, Beau, Platte

8. Mckenney, Chayse, Parker

9. Lockhart, Thane, Oelrichs

10. Steffen, Blasius, Gregory

